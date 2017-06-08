Callan Notes Kilkenny

CALLAN MAGIC IN PARADE

If there was ever any doubt about community spirit in Callan that was finally dismissed out of hand on Saint Patricks Day as nearly 80 people young and old from Callan walked, danced and sang their way through the streets of Kilkenny in the wonderful Patricks Day Parade last Friday. The theme of the Parade this year was Gulliver’s Travel which was written by Kilkenny man Dean Jonathan Swift which proved a huge success. For its wonderful adaptation of what the Parade was about, the community of Callan achieved great success in the Kilkenny City Patricks Day Parade by winning the most creative float award. The local Callan community under the umbrella group of Creative Callan in January set about developing a community float on behalf of the town. Drawing on artist works from previous Abháinn Rí Festival’s the group used these pieces to develop a modern twist of the idea. It was great to see a wide group from across Callan coming together to make this a great community effort. Groups varying from KCAT, Callan Community Network, Monkeyshine Theatre Group based at Friary Complex Mill Street, The Callan Youth Club, The Callan Steiner School, Fennelly’s and the transition year students from both the Coláiste Éamann Rís and Saint Brigids College took part in the parade along with many members of the community. In the lead up to the parade there was weeks of development work on the float undertaken in the Friary Complex lead by members of Monkeyshine, Donal Gallagher and many helpers from KCAT and Callan Youth Club. The float itself was make up of a impressive boat structure, Donald Trump made an appearance supported by the transition year students and a excellent giant puppet controlled beautifully on the day by the Holahan sisters from Bridge Street. The clowns on the day were Dieter Gerhardt and friends who entertained the children's along the parade route. The Parade Committee headed up by local Cllr Malcolm Noonan praised Callan from the creative of such an innovative float and adding great colour and life to the day. Yes Callan can it will be the greatest of them all and what about a Saint Patricks Day Parade in Callan in 2018. It is not beyond us and it would create some wonderful fun and also generate a big boost to the local economy and certainly the bars and shops would certainly benefit from the influx of people a parade would bring.

CALLAN ROSES

Over the last two weekends the Callan Rose Festival has been in full swing with the Rose’s on tour around to all their sponsors in Callan and Kilkenny they finished off on Sunday March 5th week visiting Alice and Eddie Kelly in the Steppes Bar with a reception. The escort game show night last Saturday 18th March at the Cosy Inn was a hugely entertaining night where the Rose’s and Escorts dressed in fancy dress and certainly created great fun and laughter. The winning escort went to Bobby Chapman while the best dressed Rose was awarded to Jorja McGuirk and best dressed pair was Stephan and Chloe. The final night of the Rose is next Saturday night March 25th starting from Steppes Bar beginning at 6.30pm with the Rose tour around the town and arriving at Carroll's bar when the enigmatic Master of Ceremonies George Chandler kicking off the show at 8.00pm sharp with a troupe of Irish dancers and songs from Jordan Butler who is a Kilkenny star on the rise. Pat O’Neill Mayor of Kilkenny will attend as will local TD Kathleen Funchion along with local councillors will be attending also. Then George will commence interviewing the Roses at 8.30pm culminating in the announcement of the winner. The reigning Callan Rose from 2016 Courtney Doheny will hand over her title to our newly crowned 2017 Rose. The judges who will have the final but difficult say will be Miss Kilkenny Zara Crowley and 2015 Miss Kilkenny Sasha Connolly. Courtney has been a fantastic ambassador for our rose event attended events. We wish her all the best and thanking her for everything. The proceeds of this year’s event is being donated to Droichead Family Resource Centre. The sponsors of the Roses are the following businesses and organisations. The Steppes Bar, The Cosy Inn Bar, Carroll's Bar, Food for life, Supervalu Callan, Callan United, John Lockes GAA club, Callan Athletic club, Callan Racquetball and Handball Club, Doheny Crash Repairs, Doheny refuse and recycling, Electro City, Droichead Family Resource Centre, Kilkenny Rose veal, Callan CoOp, Swan Chinese Callan, Brett brothers Callan.

CROCANOIR CONCERT

Crocanoir off the Fethard Road in Mullinahone are delighted to welcome The legendary Niall Toner and his five piece bluegrass band to Crocanoir on Saturday April 1st. Niall organised his first acoustic band in the early sixties with the formation of The Lee Valley String Band in Cork. He started the Sackville String Band in late 1975, a popular Dublin outfit that played at concerts and festivals all over the country. His songs have been recorded by Bill Wyman, The Nashville Bluegrass Band, Albert Lee, the Fleadh Cowboys and The Special Consensus, among others. His composition, "Nuns Island Reel", has been included in the biggest-selling video game in history, Grand Theft Auto IV. Toner currently hosts Roots Freeway on RTÉ radio. His music articles have been published by Hot Press, Maverick and Country Music Plus. He is also the author of Nuts and Bolts, a guide to writing better songs. Niall and the band love playing at Crocanoir and list it as one of their favourite venues. No doubt this concert will sell out quickly so book tickets and don’t miss out.

SONGS AND STORIES FOR L’ARCHE

Popular local troubadour Paddy Fitzpatrick is gearing up to delight music lovers once more. His show ‘An Evening of Songs and Stories’ is back to the Set Theatre, this time for a noble cause that he has been involved with for over two decades: the L’Arche community in Kilkenny. “I first started in L’Arche in 1995 covering a vacancy in the garden and never left. It’s fun with the lads and the staff. I would feel strange if I weren’t here”, Paddy says about his work. He also added “People with intellectual disabilities have a real gift. They bring communities together and have the power to open our hearts bringing out the best in each one of us. No gift is more needed nowadays, in a world that seems to be separating more and more everyday”, Paddy said. He is so delighted to offer his services and use his talents to help the wonderful community. The bard of Tullaroan will be accompanied by fellow musicians Joseph Ó’Faoláin, Paddy Cleere, Dan Ryan and Becky Kavanagh-Hayde. The five will certainly provide an evening full of old and new story-telling-songs. The event will take place in The Set Theatre on Friday, 31st of March. Doors open at 7:30 pm. Tickets are only €10 and can be bought in the L’Arche Workshop and Café L’Arche in Callan, as well as online at www.set.ie. L’Arche Kilkenny was the first L'Arche community in Ireland. Jean Vanier and his sister Thrésé were personally involved in its foundation, together with the people of Kilmaganny. During the past 38 years the community has grown so that today L’Arche Kilkenny includes four residential houses, a Café, four Independent Living Core Member houses, a garden workshop and a craft workshop. L’Arche houses are home to 13 people with intellectual disabilities and many international volunteer assistants.

SEAMUS BREATHNACH A HAON

I received a lovely email from Father Jim O’Halloran in the past few days with his little tribute to the one and only Jimmy Walsh Boxing guru extraordinaire Father Jim as in the same class as Jimmy and as he explained Jimmy was known as Seamus Breathnach a hAon or Jimmy Walsh Number one as Sisters Kieran and Virgilius dubbed him in the Infants class of the Convent School Callan, all of eighty years ago. Father Jim said he along with Jimmy, Paddy Gibbs and Josephine Carey are the last survivor’s of that class. Jimmy was called Seamus Breathnach a hAon to distinguish him from Seamus Breathnach a Do from Mill Street, who sadly passed away in England some years ago. However as Jim said think the two sisters were prophetic in giving him the addendum “a hAon” to his name, because his life has shown that he was Number One. But Father Jim hesitated to say the Greatest, lest Muhammed Ali should rise up and haunt him and no doubt Jimmy Walsh would agree with him.

BRIDGE

President Eileen Phelan presented her prizes to the winners at the annual dinner in Newpark Hotel on Sunday:- 1st. Jackie Purcell and Jean Grace. Best gross. Mary Croke and Philip Brennan. 2nd. Marie Kennedy and John ONeill. 3rd. Rita ONeill and Michael Grace. 4th. Nellie Tobin and Nellie Lahart. Winners in the after dinner game were:- 1st. Jean and Michael Grace. Best gross. Chrissie OHalloran and Maura OMahony. 2nd. Gracie Landy and Stella Tennyson.3rd. Anne Egan and Mary Croke. 4th. Anne Croke and Catherine Hegarty

ARTHRITIS IRELAND KILKENNY

The following are the March meetings taking place at venues on Wednesday 22nd: Zumba Gold, Ossory Park Community Centre 5.30pm €5. Saturday 25th: Coffee Chat, Ossory Park Community Centre 11am – 12noon. Wednesday 29th: Zumba Gold, Ossory Park Community Centre 5.30pm €5. Wednesday 29th: Living Well with Arthritis Course, Ossory Park 7pm.