Callan Notes Kilkenny

DONT FORGET JIMMY

Next Friday night at Carrolls pub Mill Street one of Callans greatest will be honoured for his contribution to boxing and to the community in general. Jimmy Walsh is a living legend and is known far and wide in the Irish boxing community but is also known so well in the community for his times as a postman for twenty three years in the countryside around Callan. Jimmy would tell you of the great people he met and the great stories he heard on his travels with the post and no doubt there are lots of stories and life experiences Jimmy will bring to the Afterlife with him. Friday night will be a special night for the little man who was a hardy boxer and certainly one of the hardiest men ever to put on a John Lockes jersey. It’s well known he was never afraid to stand back. The evening is due to start at 8pm in Carrolls and even though the Wales and Ireland Rugby begins at 7.30pm don’t let that deter anyone from attending as Helen and Jimmy Carroll will have the game of the television. His big event has also made the National media with details of the big night for Jimmy being given a big plug on the Ray Darcy Show on Saturday night last. There is nothing like getting national recognition. Some man Jimmy Hopefully people from boxing, GAA and community will turn out to honour Jimmy as it is well deserved.

DADS ARMY

For those of us of a certain vintage we will all remember the BBC television series ‘Dads Army’. T was based on a bunch of ‘Auld Lads’ who were part of the Territorial Army in Britain during World War 2. Well the in the past couple of weeks a few lads of the more vintage persuasion have donned the jerseys of Callan United to line out with the clubs ‘B’ team. A few months ago Kilkenny People sports reporter and Callan resident Trevor Spillane rote about the trials and tribulations of clubs in the Kilkenny and District League at present and the struggles to field teams and other clubs disbanding. Callan United have also struggled this year to field a second team and only a couple of weeks ago were facing been banished from the league if they could not field a team that didn’t include too many of the first team. So with the backs to the wall a few of the ‘Dads’ stepped forwarded and straight away the age profile of the team shot up. Now they are not total ‘Auld Lads’ but let’s say the ‘teeth’ are getting longer. But Chairman Dom Griffin and Secretary Kieran Canavan are true club men so they dragged out the gear well not exactly Kieran borrowed his son Jacks bright yellow boots and he boy did he make some shapes on the field as did Chairman Dom. Now a third ‘Dad’ also came on board and in fairness he wouldn’t be a old as the two boys but as he has retired from inter county Hurling and living in Callan Eoin Larkin came to the rescue and the ‘b’ team were saved even though results were not as good. So any lads or ladies who think they are too old well just reflect and just look at the Callan United ‘Dads Army’ Boys. All kidding aside its hats off to them and wouldn’t be great if other clubs and organisations had dedicated lads like them.

LOCKES MEMBERSHIP

Membership of the John Lockes G.A.A. Club is now open and the G.A.A. has an added bonus for joining your local club this year, if you pay by the 31st of March. You will receive your unique G.A.A. membership number whereby you then register with the new GRMA programme on line and receive points when you register and also every time you attend a county game and buy a ticket you will receive points for every euro you spend which can be redeemed against G.A.A. merchandise including tickets for some games. Membership costs €50 for adult non playing member, €75 for a couple and family membership at €100 .The club house will be open on Saturday morning next 11th March from 11am to 1pm for the purpose of registration for adult members and the GRMA Programme will be explained in more detail . Other than that membership can be paid to Club Registrar Bosco Bryan and by 31st of March to qualify for the benefits available.

JOHN LOCKES CAMOGIE

The Ladies of John Lockes are flying the flag on the Inter county scene n a big way with six young ladies very much involved in the latest trials. Leah Brett, Caragh Donovan, Sarah Roche, Hannah Keher, Aoife Butler and Amy Donovan who have reached the final 60 in the county trials at U14 level. Its no mean feat when considering there are 30 clubs with U14 players in the county. Well done to the girls, their parents and mentors. Good Luck with the next few weeks. Panel lists are currently being drawn up. Please contact Sinead 0868518133 if you haven't yet registered to date.

JUVENILE HURLING

Under 8 hurling training will start in astro Alley on Monday evening next 13th March 6-7pm and Saturday 18th March 10am on pitch. Mondays will change to Thursdays when evenings get brighter and the training pitch is drier. Under 6 training will return on Saturday March 18th at 10.30am in the astro area also and every Saturday at the same time. The juvenile club numbers continues to grow and grow and the club want all mentors to supply group photographs for posting on the club Facebook Page and also details of training mentors and the numbers attending. Having been out of the frame for many years as club PRO this columnist has been taxed by Chairman Robert Jackman to take of the task of publicity so i need plenty of photos and information and you can send your details to me at callannotes@gmail.com or Facebook me or tweet @kilminick.

RACING INTERESTS

Cheltenham 2017 is upon us and the John Lockes Ladies football are going racing well they are raising money so for €20 you can select a horse from the first four races each day (that's €1:25 per race) to win points for finishing in the top four in each race .First race each day is worth double points and daily winner gets €400 with overall winner receiving €2000.Fantasy Cheltenham tickets available from Bosco Bryan , Paddy Phelan, Majella Phelan or any ladies football player. Please support the fundraiser and Best of luck with your selections.

MOUNT CARMEL

The results for the draw for February are as follows. €200 Ethan and Amy Hehir C/O Pat O'Brien, €100 to Bobby Aylward, Ballyhale. €100 Martha Madigan Kilbricken, €30 each to Jim Mullins Ballymack, Maura & Tom Townsend Attitenoe, Dermot McCabe SuperValu, Claire Somers Callan, Joanie Byrne Clonmel Road, Fr W Dalton Callan, Noel Power C/o Mount Carmel. Maureen Croke Modeshill, Aileen & Ann-Marie Lynch Mallardstown and David Fitzgerald Co Co Kilkenny. Promoters prizes of €15 Lena Saunders, Tommy Maher and Maisie Condon.

COLÁISTE ÉAMANN RÍS

The Parents Council of Coláiste Éamann Rís are busy supporting their son’s education at the moment. Before Christmas they organised a very well supported Christmas Raffle in conjunction with the schools very popular Christmas Fair organised by the school’s Business Department. The Parents Council with the support of the students also had a bag pack in Super Value in the days running up to Christmas and this was generously supported by all the community. They would like to thank the many people of the area for helping with these fundraising initiatives. This support is vital for the provision of a quality rounded education for the second level students from Callan and all the surrounding areas. In the coming weeks the Parents Council rerun their very successful “Take A Chance Draw from” from last year. Last year the Parents Council ran the draw and in doing so raised over €5,000 which was spent on IT equipment for the school. This draw is the school’s main fundraiser annually and its continued success this year will greatly enhance the maintenance of projectors for interactive white boards in the school along with the enhancement of the teaching and learning The Parents Council working on their son’s behalf hope to get the same level of support shown to last year’s draw. Over €700’s worth of prizes are on offer.There are 1000 unique tickets printed. Each ticket costs between €0.01 and €10, depending upon the number printed on the ticket. The buyer of the ticket is taking a chance when buying the ticket. Tickets are available from the school reception or through Goretti Hennessy (Chairperson), Mary Byrne (Treasurer), Lisa Cleere (Secretary) or any member. As always Callan CBS is a place that punches above their weight and despite the temptations of the bigger city schools the numbers continue to grow and it will grow even bigger in the not too distant future when a new Art room will be build at the College. This will certainly enhance the growing reputation of Coláiste Rís.

MEITHAL

The annual whist drive in aid if Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team will take place on Wednesday night 8th March at Palmerstown venue commencing at 8pm. Your support would be greatly appreciated for this worthy cause. Donations and prizes can be given to Josie Ronan or Caroline Murphy or you can bring along on the night.

RURAL SOCIAL SCEME

The aim of the Rural Social Scheme is provide income support for farmers, in return, participants provide services and skills that benefit local communities in county Kilkenny.To Quality you must have a Herd No./Flock No. and in Receipt of one of the following, Farm Assist, Jobseekers Allowance. Participants work 19.5 hrs per week. Participants work may include Maintaining enhancing way-marked ways and agreed walks, village and Countryside enhancement etc. If you are interested please contact Christine Walshe on (056)7752111 or email me on Christine.walshe@cklp.ie

BRIDGE

Results :- 1st. Breda Holohan and Maura OMahony. Best gross. Mary Horgan and Chrissie OHalloran. 2nd. Mary Croke and Anne Egan. 3rd . Gretta Griffin and Joan Cody.