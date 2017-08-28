Callan youth group in its infancy but “many trips to come”

The Callan Foróige Youth Club is only running since January this year but has been a “huge success and has proven to be a much needed amenity for the young people of Callan”.

Rachel Murray is one of the leaders with Callan Youth Club and she says its members are from first year to third year with older members now training to be junior leaders.

They meet every Friday night in the Friary building the members do “a range of activities and are full of energy and enthusiasm for ways to improve their club and the Callan community”.

Rachel said: “Only last week the club travelled to Funtasia for a day trip which was part funded by an ETB grant for which the club applied for.

"It was a really great day and will be the first of many trips I imagine with plans for the next one being hatched already.

"It is really great that the young people of Callan have the opportunity to meet and hang out with their peers whilst also contributing to improving and enjoying their community.

"All are welcome to join our Youth Club. We start back on Friday September 15.”