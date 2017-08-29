Popular Londis shop in Kilkenny getting a refurb

Callan’s Londis Foodmarket and Convenience Store is currently getting a major re-vamp with a “new modern look and a nice homely atmosphere”.

The deli area has received a major upgrade with new cooking facilities in the form of new ovens and cookers, along with new hot and cold display units.

The revamp has seen the introduction of a sit down area in store providing a “comfortable and relaxed place to eat”.

The 2000 square ft. supermarket carries a full range of groceries, fresh vegetables, health and beauty products, a range of bread and cakes and a large variety of confectionary and minerals.

The store offers the popular brands such as Insomnia coffee and Smooch ice cream.

They also offer the full range of Lotto and Lottery Scratch Cards, Euro Millions and Telly Bingo.

Watch out for their launch over the coming weeks as they intend to have a big open date and invite all of their loyal and dedicated customers to a “great day out”.

The shop is part of Callan Co-Op on West Street in the town and also includes a filling station.

It is open seven days a week with plenty of car parking facilities. Callan Co-Op was established in 1899.