Five new social houses to be built for Kilkenny families

Five new social houses are to be built for families in Callan and Freshford as the housing list in Kilkenny has been “growing”.

Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy, has given initial approval to two projects which will see the homes constructed.

According to Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Paul Phelan, the largest project will see four new social houses developed at Blackstaff, Callan.

He said: “The fifth house will be developed at Barna in Freshford. Minister Murphy has given initial or what is called 'Stage One' approval for these homes and it’s great news this morning for the many families awaiting housing in these growing areas.”

In July, Minister Phelan confirmed that Kilkenny County Council is to get an additional €1.2 million to build seven new homes close to the city.

The capital assistance approval cleared the way for the development of the homes on the Golf Links Road and is yet another welcome boost as the local authority bids to house an ever increasing number of families.

“The housing list in Kilkenny and elsewhere has been growing and this is further good news for the many families awaiting suitable accommodation in our towns and villages as well as in Kilkenny city,” he added.

At the start of the summer, Minister Phelan also announced the approval of funding for the design and planning stages for 80 new units at Crokers Hill on the Kennyswell Road in Kilkenny.