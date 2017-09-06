Kilkenny gardaí investigating serious assault on woman

An investigation has been launched after a woman was assaulted in Callan over the weekend.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the circumstances of a serious assault that happened on Saturday morning at approximately 1.45am in Ballytobin, Callan.

A woman - aged approximately in her 30s - was seriously attacked during the inicident in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation and they have asked anyone with information about the attack to contact their local Garda station.