Kilkenny gardaí investigating serious assault on woman

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning...

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating

An investigation has been launched after a woman was assaulted in Callan over the weekend.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the circumstances of a serious assault that happened on Saturday morning at approximately 1.45am in Ballytobin, Callan.

A woman - aged approximately in her 30s - was seriously attacked during the inicident in the early hours of the morning. 

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation and they have asked anyone with information about the attack to contact their local Garda station.