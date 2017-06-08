Castlecomer Notes Kilkenny

TRADITIONAL MUSIC IN “SAFE HANDS”

Trad music is alive and well in Castlecomer and the surrounding area highlighted recently when almost 60 young musicians competed in the Primary and Post Primary Trad Group categories of the prestigious Kilkenny Festival Music Competition. Attracting young musicians from all around Ireland, the Festival mainly caters for Classical musicians ,but over the past few years has opened two categories to Traditional.

Firoda School being joined by some Trad music pupils from Coon, Conahy, Clogh, Castlecomer Boy's School and Castlecomer Presentation Convent entered four groups in the primary competition . Directed by their teacher Karena Dowling-Dunny they played an interesting blend of traditional tunes, lilting and bodhrán rhythms on a diverse range of instruments, they displayed great talent and huge potential for the future.

The Primary section concluded with an impressive 2nd prize , 3rd prize and two highly commended for the four Firoda Groups.

2nd Prize

Leo Downey ; whistle, bodhrán.

James Coogan ; banjo, mandolin, whistle, bodhrán.

Oisin Conroy ; mandolin, whistle, bodhrán

Kyara Dunny ; whistle, bodhrán.

Michael Brennan ; whistle , bodhrán.

Joey Ryan ; whistle.

Grace Buggy ; whistle, flute, bodhrán.

Eoghan Mc Sweeney ; whistle, bodhrán.

3rd Prize

Darragh Normoyle ; whistle, bodhrán.

Jake Connery ; whistle.

Adam Nash ; bodhrán.

James Comerford ; whistle.

Conor O'Sullivan ; whistle.

Matthew Rowe ; whistle.

Eoghan Conroy ; whistle.

Jack Burke ; whistle.

Highly Commended

A

Niall Shore ; bodhrán, whistle.

Cathal Dunny ; whistle, bodhrán.

Bobby Brennan ; whistle ,bodhrán.

Eoin Brennan ; whistle.

Caitlin Meagher ; whistle.

Molly Hogan ; whistle.

Conor Brophy ; whistle.

B

Cara Doyle ; whistle.

Niamh Meagher ; bodhrán, whistle.

Leona O'Neill ; whistle.

Will Tynan ; whistle.

Jack Buggy ; whistle.

Ella Breen ; whistle.

Hanna Pedini ; whistle.

Aine Brennan ; whistle.

In the Post Primary competition ,Castlecomer Community School entered three groups who once again displayed a high technical ability of musicianship on a wide range of instruments. The large audience were treated to very enjoyable and lively performances by the groups which culminated in an Highly Commended for the Junior Group of Michelle Kennedy (whistle), Luca Downey ( whistle, bodhrán), Ciara Normoyle (whistle, bodhrán), Tommy Coogan (bodhrán, whistle), Ciaran Meagher (whistle, bodhrán), Aoibhinn Brophy (whistle), Sarah Brophy (whistle), Adam Stone (whistle)

2nd Prize Intermediate Group

Muireann McSweeney (whistle, flute), Leah Purcell (flute), Nicole Dowling (whistle, bodhrán), Caoimhe Hayes (whistle), Saoirse Hayes (whistle, bodhrán), Conor Clarke (bodhrán, whistle).

The Senior Band gave an outstanding performance which impressed both adjudicator and audience, displaying amazing technical ability and musicianship in their rendering of the Polka, slide, slipjig,air, bodhrán rhythms and reel of which their entry was comprised. They were subsequently awarded and thoroughly deserved their 3 in a Row title of Best Traditional Post Primary Group . Following this they were invited to perform at the Kilkenny Festival Gala Concert in the Watergate Theatre two weeks later where they won yet again the 3 in a row award of Most Entertaining Act of the Festival . It was a wonderful culmination of several years hard work and effort by the group of Lucy O'Neill (banjo, whistle, bodhrán), Trisha Buggy (whistle, banjo, bodhrán), Maebh Walsh (whistle, bodhrán), Niall Egan (flute), Alice McCauley (bodhrán), Eimear Barrett (bodhrán, fiddle, button accordion), Gráinne Kelly (whistle, bodhrán), Therese Kelly (whistle, bodhrán)

All in all Traditional music is in safe hands for the future in Castlecomer.

EVERYONE’S A WINNER

The birth of Deen Celtic FFA became a reality on Friday night at a packed Prince Grounds with an absolute cracker against Cahir Park in a game to remember for all of the right reasons. Following a number of months of collaboration between Deenview Centre, Deen Celtic and the FAI, Comer Rovers and Deen Celtic the collective dream became a reality with a feast of goals where football was secondary and participation the buzzword. How refreshing to see opportunities unfold especially for those who would not ordinarily get the chance to show their skills on the field of play. In the eyes of both players and spectators it became a theatre of dreams where everyone was a “Ronaldo”. What a joy to witness those happy faces embracing the occasion and the fulfillment of being centre stage and rightly so. Deen Celtic FFA now become only the second such senior football team in the country the other being Lourdes Utd, Dublin. This was a proud night for Deen Celtic who continue to work with the community for the community. It was also a sense of achievement for the Deenview negotiating duo of Claire Wilson and team manager Paddy Trait. As the teams took the field it was the culmination of months of preparation with excitement there for all to see where seeing was believing. Special dignitaries who attended on the night included Nick Harrison of the F.A.I. and K& D. L. Secretary Tom Mullins. The action of the pitch was surpassed only by the dancing in the clubhouse to the music provided by Sean Kenny. Hospitality, hot food and aperitifs were thoroughly enjoyed on the night which was a credit to volunteers such as Jim Sherwood, Eamon Nolan, Deirdre Renwick, Jimmy Harding and the hard working Committee, take a bow Deen Celtic you are indeed the pride of our parish.

MEDUGORJE PRAYER GROUP

Holy Mass will be celebrated in the Day Care Centre on Monday May 8th at 7.30 p.m. All are welcome.

IMPORTANT PARISH DATES

First Holy Communion May 14th. Lourdes Pilgrimage May 22nd. Msgr. Michael Ryan Golden Jubilee June 10th.

LIBRARY LATEST

Once again we participate in the Bealtaine Festival celebrating creativity as we age. Join us tomorrow at 11am for a book origami demonstration. All these events are free! Pick up an information brochure in the Library. Are you over 55 and interested in Taking Stock of your life? Why not join our free 8 week course? Start Wednesdays today 2-4pm from May 3 rd in the Library Meeting Room. Call the Library for more information on 056 4440561. This Thursday the 4 th of May there will be no toddler Storytime but you are welcome to pop in and use our craft box. Contact: 056/4440561 or email castlecomer@kilkennylibrary.ie for details on any of the above.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Foróige is looking for adult volunteers across county Wexford. Whether you have an hour a week, a few hours a month or a day a year, we have a variety of opportunities both behind the scenes and working with young people. With full support and training, you can experience the fun, friendship and adventure of Foróige for yourself, all on a flexible basis. To find out more contact Rosie O’Brien Foróige Regional Youth Officer on 086 2997677 or rosie.obrien@foroige.ie .

CLASSIC

Erin's Own GAA Club Golf Classic will be held on Saturday 24th June in Castlecomer Golf Club.Team of 3 - €120 in Barbeque. Super Prizes & a great day out! Non GUI Teams Welcome.For Tee times Call/Text Deirdre on 0862387140.

MINE HOST ANNA

Once again Anna McDonald hosts the Alzheimer’s Tea-Day in Wandesforde House, New Road, Moneenroe on Thursday May 5th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MR. M. WALSH

The death has occurred of Michael Walsh, Donaguile at Saint James's Hospital, Dublin. Once again the fragility of life is all too apparent as popular Michael went to his eternal reward all too soon. As the Gospel of the beatitudes were read by his neighbour Fr. Liam Shore at the Requiem Mass the large congregation would have attributed each line to Michael a man of sincerity, kindness, gentleness, and peace loving. His life of 65 years epitomized what is best in humanity and an example to us all to aspire to. His first job was with Kilkenny Products and subsequently to Glanbia where he served for over four decades until his recent retirement. He was a man of deep faith which he practiced to the letter of the law. He would have been so proud of the magnificent guard of honour which included past and present members of Erins Own GAA Club and also former workmates from Glanbia. The huge turnout at the obsequies bore testimony of the high regard in which the family are held in the area. He was laid to rest in Crosshill Cemetery to the strains of a lone piper following Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer (Chief Celebrant) assisted by Fr. Larry Wallace P.P. Muckalee; Fr. Eamon O’Gorman P.P. Ballyragget ; Fr. James Dollard former P.P. Conahy ; Fr. Joe Campion C.C. Castlecomer ; Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court. He is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Martin ; sister Marie (Dublin) brother-in-law Mick, sister-in-law Bridie, niece Fiona, nephews Larry and Ciaran, cousins, extended family, other realtives , neighbours and a host of friends.

LIVING A DREAM

A further indication of the progress of junior soccer in the town was there for all to see at the Fair Green on Sunday morning where Deen Celtic A sent Freebooters A packing in a 1-0 McCalmont Cup win. The latest victory puts the Celts into the semi-final of the blue riband competition in junior football. The games are coming thick and fast for Celtic and the long season has taken its toll with four regulars out through injury. From the start Celtic battled as if their lives depended on the result. Exchanges were tough in a high temp opening half which ended scoreless. The all important goal arrived in the 50th minute, good intricate football from Gavin Mackey and Johnny Dowling set Richie Lynch free to square the ball for the unerring John Doheny who finished clinically. The home side poured forward in waves but the Celtic defence well marshalled by Michael Moran and John Deevy stood firm and behind the pair keeper Robbie Lynch once again displayed a safe pair of hands throughout. The winners almost doubled their lead but the post denied Michael McDonald with the Booters keeper well beaten. So its upwards and onwards for the good ship Deen Celtic who are living a dream and well on the way to getting the club back to the top of junior football. Team ; Robbie Lynch, Michael McDonald, Shane Rice, Michael Moran, John Deevy, Johnny Dowling, Mark Delaney, Gavin Mackey, Richie Lynch, John Doheny, Peter McPhillips. Subs ; Eoin Brennan, Jason Carroll. Next fixture is away to the Lions on Sunday at 11 a.m.

WALKING BOOTS ON

The Rev Patrick Burke will be walking part of the Camino in late April/early May to aid of parish funds. Those wishing to are welcome to drop off donations at the rectory in Castlecomer. Alternatively, you can donate online by going to https://www.altruism.ie/charity/castlecomer-union-of-parishes. Thank you in advance for your support. The El Camino walk is a journey millions of pilgrims have completed over thousands of years. What makes walking the Camino special are the fellow pilgrims you meet, the places you visit, the stories you share and the challenges that you overcome. The Camino is a personal journey and whatever your reasons for walking it, each new day on the Camino brings with it new opportunities: opportunities for growth, for closure & understanding and for recovery.

GAA LOTTO

The jackpot this week is €2,800. Tickets are available at retail outlets throughout the town or from any member of Erins Own Committee. €50 winners were Dinny Brennan C/O Helen Mcmahon ; Nigel Leydon C/O Dillons ; Catherine Comerford C/O D. O’Rourke ; Ann Doyle C/O P. Phelan.

MRS. B. MURPHY

The death has occurred in Dunboyne, Co. Meath of Bridie Murphy (Nee Bealin) formerly of Loon.

MR. J. MCDONALD

The death has occurred in San Diego, U.S.A. of James McDonald formerly of Kiltown.

TOWN & VILLAGE RENEWAL SCHEME 2017

Castlecomer Development Association will progress the “Expression of Interest” form for the Town & Village Renewal Scheme 2017. Cllr. Maurice Shortall says the scheme is very welcome and beneficial for rural towns as they strive to improve economically and promote tourism in their areas. Eligible works include: Tourism initiatives; Enhancement of heritage and/or other community assets; Town safety and accessibility enhancements; Provision/enhancement of leisure facilities (e.g. Town Parks, walking trails); Conducting/commissioning of Town/Village health check; Development of quality marks, such as Purple Flag, Heritage Town, etc. Closing date for Expressions of Interest is Wed 17th May, 2017. See http://www.kilkennycoco.ie/eng/RSSLatestNewsAndAnnouncements/ Town-Village-Renewal-Scheme-2017.51979. shortcut.html

CLEAN UP TIME

The very responsible residents of the Comer to Clogh road are again doing a major clean up of the area. Many of the residents both men and women pick litter regularly. They are frustrated by the carelessness of road users. One individual seems to take pleasure in throwing a tabloid newspaper page by page along the road. We wish that person would grow up, as these actions are neither funny nor smart. A number of CCTV cameras are already in operation along this road, so the chances of being caught and fined have increased. Please have regard for our beautiful countryside. Be proud of it. It belongs to all of us. Bring Home Your Litter. Cans and bottles can be recycled free of charge at the Council yard behind the hospital.

ROBBIE ON SONG

The swirling wind was not contusive to free flowing football as Deen Celtic U-13’s progressed to the cup semi-final after a 4-3 win over Fort Rangers in the Prince Grounds on Saturday evening. This was certainly a game of two halves as Celtic aided by the elements race into a 4-0 half time lead thanks to a Robbie Ring hat trick and a neat finish from Evan Harding. The game appeared to be going the way of the home side until Fort scored not once but thrice to leave the Celts hanging on in the end. Not for the first time this season strong central defender Tadhg Gill was a commanding figure at the heart of the defence and he got good support from Harry Roche, Eogan Moore and Cathal Keegan. Team ; Kiel Smyth, Harry Roche, Darragh Hennessy, Eoghan Moore, Tadhg Gill, Cathal Keegan, Robbie Ring, Conor Dooley, Kieran Brennan, Evan Harding, Alan Smyth. Subs ; Enda Healy, Matthew Heaney.

WEDDING BELLS

Congrats to Sarah Shortall daughter of Richard and Ellen Shortall, Hillside View and Tommy Sheehan, Ballymartin Co. Cork who were married in the Church of the Immaculate Conception. The ceremony was conducted by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer. The bride was attended by Sinead O’Neill (Maid of Honour) and by Bridesmaids Kate O’Neill, Lisa Crowe, and Rachel Sheehan. Best Man was David Sheehan while Groomsmen were Michael Sheehan, Kevin Coleman and Stephen Daly. The Reception was held in the River Court Hotel, Kilkenny.

FROM TEE TO GREEN

24/4/17 Seniors results (R’downey) 1 Murty Coonan (12),Martin Mealy (25),

Paudy Mullhall (23), Una Whelan (36), 90pts; 2 Seamie Brennan (20). Phil Shore (24 ), 81 pts; Christy Ryan (24), 3 Morrissey Pat (19), Doheny Michael (16),Ryan Christy (24) 81pts pts. Castlecomer 26/04/2017:1 Staunton Tom (14), Casey Tom (22), O'Reilly James (22), Back 9 76 pts; 2 Byrne Jimmy (15), O'Neill Jerry (26), Mealy J (16), 76 pts; 3 Morrissey Pat (18), Scanlon Sean (20), Farrell Liam (22), Carr Tony (20), 74 pts. ASH OR OAK?

We played off the 17th par 3 tee-box on Saturday evening in a near south-easterly gale - a wonderful challenge to hit the red flag or anywhere on the green. however, because of the swaying branches on the tee-box we looked up at the “Siamese” Oaks, all of their possibly 200 year history. But we were excited more for the fact that the tree was over half way in leaf! The old people used say: “ the Ash before the Oak, we’ll have a soak. The Oak before the Ash, we’ll have a splash!” We remarked that the Ash buds hadn’t burst yet and, consequently, were one of the signs of nature indicating a good summer ahead? Time will tell. It was a fleeting comment in a fleeting moment as we quickly walked up towards the dance floor to see did any of us strike gold by landing on the green. On the fringe were two balls and two on the banks. In a gale, pars were suddenly realistic!

WELL DONE

Congratulations to every golfer in Castlecomer for repairing plug marks on the greens because an overlooked one will take 10 days to recover if not done while on the green.

WATER BOTTLES!

On walking from the 7th green to the 8th tee-box through “Sawney’s Wood”, a majestic path through original, native and very rare Irish, heretofore unspoiled, woodland with a wide variety of incredible species of flora ( and fauna ), albeit including one or two species of trees sowed around 1800 in the “reign” of Lady Ann Wandesforde, incidentally, a Butler of Ormonde, we couldn’t but notice the mantle of bluebells and their beautiful fragrance. However, to our dismay and shock, we spotted at least two plastic water bottles below us on the slope! In a generation where a number of subject strands in the primary and post primary curricula highlight pollution, it is an further embarrassing indictment of modern Ireland. We, please God, will try to climb down off the path to retrieve the bottles on our next round. If you don’t believe us, see for yourself, because more than likely, these bottles will stay there, unless we or someone else risks a fall to pick them up!

RESULTS

Thurs 27th April Thurs. Open Singles (2) 1. Dick Farrell (19) 35 pts b9.

LOTTO

Mon 24th April: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €17,000. The numbers drawn were 1,7,9 and 10. Next week’s jackpot is €17,200.