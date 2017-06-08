Castlecomer Notes Kilkenny

FOUR DECADES OF SERVICE

Castlecomer Folk Choir celebrate 40 years in existence this weekend. Established by Mrs Mary Hester the Folk Choir sang their first mass at 11am Sunday 15th May 1977 and have continued to be part of the weekly ceremonies since though in later years singing at the vigil Mass on Saturday evenings. They have provided the music for First Holy Communions, first confessions, confirmations, weddings, funerals and many other events within the parish of Castlecomer. Congratulations and many thanks to all past and especially present members for their contribution, commitment and giving of their time voluntarily over the years to enhance this parish and community.

BOLLARDS GOLF SOCIETY

The 2nd outing of the year in Castlecomer golf club was the prestigious President’s Prize. 25 eager golfers challenged for the much coveted prize and valuable golfer of the year points as well.

On the day, Shay Bollard played beautiful golf and his 41 pts score fully deserved the prize, presented by his Dad, Jim Bollard, BGS President. It was a hugely popular result. Jim and his family have a deep tradition in hurling. His brother, Paddy hurled in the 1969 All-Ireland minor final against Cork, along with Comer man, Peter Boran. However, Jim is a lover of all sports and he gives tremendous support to the BGS.

Cat 1: Colm Nolan, Fergal O’ Neill; Cat 2 Johnny Hardy, Patrick Comerford; Nearest the 17th Pin: Christy Ryan; Longest 6th Hole Drive: Michael Daly.

The 3rd outing in June is to the scenic Coolattin GC, renowned for dogleg par 4’s and a sublime par 3 in an orchard! The golfer who hits irons off the tee at the par 4’s could score highly there!

This is the society’s 10th anniversary of the first trip to Myrtle Beach in S Carolina, USA. Shaftsbury Glen, Crow Creek, Bald Head Island, Glen Dornach to name but some of the many courses played are legendary. Playing a wedge with a few alligators for an audience would test any players concentration, but that we succeeded with huge fun and joy in the process!

Continued success to stalwards Liam Campion, Seamus Coogan and Michael Daly, especially, to name a few of the founding members, whose interest in the BGS, if anything, has gotten stronger!

CLASSIC

Moneenroe NS Parents Committee are organising a Golf Classic on Saturday 3rd June in Castlecomer Golf Club. Team of 4: €100 (incl. 4 course meal). Tee times: 11am to 3pm - To book tee time call 087-631 5852. Tee Box Sponsorship email: golfclassic@moneenroens.ie. All Funds will go towards new IT Equipment for the Students. Your support would be greatly appreciated. www.moneenroens.ie/golf.html

FIRST HOLY COMMUNION

42 children received their First Holy Communion in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday. Communicants ; Rory Bollard, Kaden Bolster, Ella Breen, Amy Brennan, Joseph Brennan, Keelin Brennan, Sophie Brennan, Conor Buggy, Kevin Buggy, Brooke Butler, Billy Byrne, Clodagh Comerford, Michael Comerford, Sam Coogan, Amy Rose Corcoran, Tristan Daly, Megan Delaney, Dania Delone, Cara Doyle, Greg Doyle, Daniel Fitzpatrick, Jamie Fitzpatrick, Rachel Harnett, Aaron Hayden, Michael Heeney, Thomas Heffernan, Emma Hetherington, Jack Holden, Caitlín Hurley, Shaun Keohane, Peter Madden, Nicola Malone, Ciarán Meally, Dean Murphy, Eve Murtagh, Leona O’Neill, Laura O'Brien, Hanna Pedini, Niamh Rothwell, Sarah Rowe, Cionna Vargihese, Ciara Whelan.

LIBRARY LATEST. Bealtaine Festival Events continue at Castlecomer Library with an Upcycling workshop with Rachel Stone on Wednesday 17 th May from 2.30-4.30pm, please call 056 4440561 to book. All are welcome to a talk on Living Food and Herbs for Health with Dymphna Maher of Killeshin Tearooms on Tuesday 23 rd of May at 11am. Nattering Knitters meet every Thursday at 10am to knit, crochet and chat over a cup of tea in the Library. Take advantage of our 24/7 online service! With your free Library card, you can download magazines, e-books or music, complete an online course or even learn a language. Ask any staff member for more details. On Thursday mornings, at 11.30am, we offer a storytelling and crafting session for toddlers and parents/carers. This is a free service and all are welcome! Contact: 056/4440561 or email castlecomer@kilkennylibrary.ie for details on any of the above.

ARE YE RIGHT THERE MICHAEL. All roads lead to Bollards Lounge on Tuesday May 23rd for a night of nostalgia and song where Deenside Minstrels host a Percy French Night. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and the message is come early to avoid disappointment. Proceeds of the night will be donated to the Friends of Castlecomer District Hospital. Percy French is acknowledged as one of Ireland’s greatest songwriters and is remembered and celebrated worldwide for his most famous song “The Mountains of Mourne.”

HIGH NOON SHOOTOUT

For the second time this season Evergreen stand between Deen Celtic A and the final of a major local competition. The sides clash in the semi-final of the McCalmont Cup on Sunday with a 12 Noon kick off at Derdimus Park. All support for the team would be greatly appreciated.

GAA LOTTO

The jackpot this week is €3,200. Tickets are available at retail outlets throughout the town or from any member of Erins Own Committee. €50 winners were Una Shearer c/o Ann Brennan ; Catherine Rainsford c/o Vincent Dwyer ; Susan Boland c/o Dillons ; Patrick McCoughly c/o Bollards..

CLASSIC

Erin's Own GAA Club Golf Classic will be held on Saturday 24th June in Castlecomer Golf Club.Team of 3 - €120 in Barbeque. Super Prizes & a great day out! Non GUI Teams Welcome. For Tee times Call/Text Deirdre on 0862387140.

Kilkenny GAA Hurlers Co-Op Members Draw 2017 5 draws for €50 with €110,000 worth of prizes. Tickets available from Margaret Dillon or any Erin’s Own committee member.

AMENITY SUCCESS

Castlecomer Tidy Towns have been approved for an allocation of €2,000 under the Amenity Grants Scheme 2017 by Kilkenny County Council. Cllr. Maurice Shortall says also successful were Oakhill Acorns Residents Association €500 ; Ard Crann Residents Association €500 ; Barrack Street Residents Association €500 ; Oakhill Residents Association €750 ; Castlecomer Enterprise Group €500 and Acorns Lower Residents Association €500.

CEMETERY MASS.

The Annual Cemetery Mass will be held in Kilgorey on Sunday next at 3 p.m.

SUCCESSFUL ATHLETES. Participation in Day 2 of the Kilkenny County Athletics Championships involved a smaller team of Castlecomer AC athletes than a week earlier - but the group, enjoyed considerable success. John Brennan was an U8 double silver medalist - achieved over both 60m and 200m. Dylan Brennan replicated this feat at U10 - his two silver medals coming in Long Jump and Turbo Javelin. Eli Dunne was U12 Turbo Javelin bronze medalist. Molly O'Dornan was U13 Shott Putt and 500m champion. Cathal O'Reilly earned silver over 800m at U15; Ellen Buggy was U17 Shot Putt bronze medalist; at this level also Nicky Connolly was Javelin silver and Long Jump bronze medal winner. Jack Appazato was silver medalist in Long Jump; Conor Clarke was bronze medalist over 200m, in Long Jump and in Javelin all at U17. Ross Connolly was U19 gold medalist in the Javelin competition. The diversity of events in which medals were won reflects the broad range of opportunities which the coaching team encourage.

HEALTHCARE

Now taking names for Healthcare QQI 5 commencing September 2017 (BTEI will run the course subject to interest). Please contact Moira Duggan of Kilkenny Leader Partnership on 086-0233168 or moira.duggan@cklp.ie if you would like any further information or if you would like to put your name on the list. Moira is also available in the Castlecomer Kilkenny Leader Partnership office (upstairs in the community hall) on Wednesdays and Thursdays, for anyone that would like 1-1 education or employment supports. Please ring 086-0233168 to make an appointment.

IMPORTANT PARISH DATES

Lourdes Pilgrimage May 22nd. Msgr. Michael Ryan Golden Jubilee June 10th.

FROM TEE TO GREEN

LADIES

Bbell Scramble 1 L Neary, Kkenny, C Walsh Mt.View,M O Keeffe 36; 2

P Doheny, K Lanigan Mt.View, K O Neill. 36 2/3.JnrFsomes v Baltinglass I Madigan/J Costigan, M Norton/B Owens, N Mahon/E Walsh, Int v Athy: M Norton, N Mahon, F Campion, H Murphy, B Owens. Cllenge v Borris: E Healy, B Walsh, M Gannon, P Brennan, N Curry, M Brennan, U Whelan. 18 h 23.4.17 1 M O'Keeffe 42 Pts.

1.5.17:18H 1 H Dunne 75, 2 B Byrne 76, 3 S Boland 77.

MENS

U15 boys: M Heeney, E Connery, C Rothwell, O Cahill, L Todd, D Allen BGS 1 M Bollard,

C1: C Nolan, F O’ Neill; C2 J Hardy, P Comerford; NP: C Ryan; LD: M Daly.

3/5/17SNR: 1 S Scanlon (20), O Maher (16), T.J. McDonald (19), J Coonan (26), 78; 2 G Comer ford (22), E McIvor (22), T Whelan (24), J Purcell (16), 77; 3 P Morrissey (19), P Shore (24), M Dooley (20), 73. Thu. 4th 1. N Rothwell (12) 38, 2. N Ryan (12) 38, Mon 1st 1. R Ryan (11) 39 pts, 2. B Doyle (9) 38 pts, Gr T Coogan (8) 27, 3. P Rice (11) 36, Sun 30th 4ball: 1. C Dunne (6)/ F O' Neill (16) 45, 2. S Malone (15)/T Staunton (17) 44.

SENIORS

10/5/17 Seniors (Pat Byrne Trophy) 1 John Kelly (18) 43, 2 Jimmy Byrne (15) 42, 3 Murty Coonan (12) 41, 4 Tommy O'Neill (8) 40, 5 Jim Tunstead (21) 40, 6 Mick McGrath (24) 38, 7 Gerry Mealy (16) 38.

LOTTO

Monday 8th May: There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot of €17,400. Numbers drawn were 5,20,21 and 26. Next week’s jackpot is €17,600.

TGIF

The TGIF 11 hole competition for ladies and men begins on Friday, 26th May. This has become a hugely popular competition with the addition of free finger food in the clubhouse after the game!! With the course in immaculate condition and the weekend’s rain proving a Godsend, has the course ever been as good? Just make sure to enjoy it! Give your entry fee of €5 to Mr. Eddie Walsh or his staff at the bar prior to playing. The winner each week will play in a grand final in September. More details next week.

THURSDAY SINGLES

The 18h open singles stableford on Thursdays is getting better support in the last week or two now that the long evenings are back with us for the next three months.

TUESDAY SCRAMBLE

The 9h scramble is up and running at 6pm every Tuesday. This is a real fun round of golf and with each ball played from the best shot each time, it is an opportunity to play from places maybe not usually the case!!

JUVENILE GOLF

The younger golfers are turning out every Saturday evening in great numbers. This augurs well for the future of golf in Castlecomer. The boys are well looked after so well done to all the adults concerned for their enthusiasm with the young golfers.

FIRST TIME LADY GOLFERS

Huge numbers of ladies are attending a beginner course every Tuesday evening. Helpers are also required so don’t hesitate to help out if you are in a position to do so.

TABLE QUIZ

The table quiz takes place on Friday 19th May i.e. two days time so make sure to enter a team or join a team. It should be a real fun night as well as an important fundraiser for the club.

BEST WISHES

Greetings to former club captain, Mr Pa O’ Neill, currently working and golfing in the UK. Pa is club captain in his new club. He recently had a hole-in-one during one of his rounds. Pa is brother of keen golfers, Michael and Adrian and sister, Mrs. Colm Meagher.

ERIN’S OWN GAA GOLF CLASSIC

This three person classic takes place in June in six weeks time. It’s an 18h classic with two scores to count at each hole. Teams may enter @ €120 per team. This fee includes a barbecue as well. It has proved hugely popular in former years and with a category for non GUI members, we expect a full timesheet. Contact Davy at 0872387140 to book your team.

FIXTURES

Thurs 18th Men’s Open Singles. Sat 20th/Sun 21st Men’s Open Singles

RESULTS

Sunday May 14th Men's Open Singles: John Stedmond played a steady round of golf at a very blustery Castlecomer over the weekend. Scoring was difficult in the conditions. John scored on every hole in the stableford competition and won by one point from Karl O’ Donnell. 1. John Stedmond (13) 37 pts, 2. Karl O’ Donnell (6) 36 pts, Gross David Lynch (6) 29 pts, Cat 1 Paul Rice (10) 35 pts, Cat 2 Liam Downey (14) 33 pts b9, Cat 3 Seamus Brennan (20) 35 pts. Thurs. 11th May Men's Open Singles: 1. Scott Ryan (28) 37 pts, 2. Paddy Kehoe (18) 36 pts b9. Eddie Walsh 18 Hole Stroke: 1st Helen Dunne, 2nd Betty Byrne, 3rd Susan Boland. Ladies Minor Cup had a great win over Roscrea and in fantastic sunshine the ladies produced sparkling golf shots to ensure victory in the first round of the competition. Thanks to players and caddies for the time and effort given. Team. Patricia Doheny, Mary Brophy, Delia O’ Donohoe, Helen Dunne, Margaret O’ Keeffe. Subs Noreen Kinsella, Mary Murphy. Spring League winners Team E: Joan Brennan, Betty Byrne, Emma Walsh, Delia O’ Donohoe, Helen Dunne, Bessie Brophy, Patricia Brennan, Ann Doyle. Australian Spoons Qualifiers: Winners Honoria Fogarty and Bessie Brophy,Best Gross: Joan Brennan and Maria Downey. Revive Active: Castlecomer overcame the odds to record a superb win over our neighbours Carlow. Castlecomer won their 2 home matches with rookies Mgt O’ Keeffe,and Bessie Brophy showing no signs of nerves. It was the away pairing of Betty Byrne and Freida Campion who clinched the match for Comer.

Ballyragget

Anne O’Shea

balnotes100@gmail.com

SCHOOL FUN RUN

Scoil Bhride and Scoil Chiarain are hosting a 5KM and 10 KM Fun Run on Sunday, May 21st, commencing with registration at St. Patrick’s GAA Club from 10.45 a.m. All are welcome to run, jog or walk – families especially are welcome. The race will be fully chip timed courtesy of sportstiming.ie. Participants can register on their website www.sportstiming.ie or can register on the day. There will also be a Family Fun Dash around the GAA pitch after the races if anyone wishes to take part. Finally, there will also be a raffle of great prizes after the Run also. Tickets will be on sale through the Parents Councils of both schools and will be on general sale in the community closer to the event. All support will be greatly appreciated.

DEENSIDE MINSTRELS

On Tuesday 23rd May at 9.30 in Bollards Castlecomer, the Deenside Minstrels presents a night of Percy French Music, songs and poems. Jack Dunphy and Kevin O Shea are members of the minstrels and the show will be narrated by Eamonn Brennan. Voluntary contributions accepted on the night for Castlecomer District Hospital.

TIDY TOWNS COMPETITION

Ballyragget will enter the competition this week. Once again we are seeking your assistance in keeping the streets, estates and approach roads clean and presentable. The weekly clean-up will be on Tuesday evenings at 7.30 pm and any support at your convenience will be much appreciated.

TOWN & VILLAGE RENEWAL SCHEME

Kilkenny County Council invites Expressions of Interest from local town/village community and business interests in the Town & Village Renewal Scheme. Cllr. Maurice Shortall says Eligible works include: Tourism initiatives; Enhancement of heritage and/or other community assets; Town safety and accessibility enhancements; Provision/enhancement of leisure facilities (e.g. Town Parks, walking trails); Conducting/commissioning of Town/Village health check; Development of quality marks, such as Purple Flag, Heritage Town, etc. Closing date for Expressions of Interest is Wed 17th May, 2017. See http://www.kilkennycoco.ie/eng/RSSLatestNewsAndAnnouncements/Town-Village-Renewal-Scheme-2017.51979.shortcut.html

FEILE 2017

Plans are well underway for the Feile na nGael Competition, Lisdowney Camogie Club and Naomh Brid Camogie Club, Ballyragget have teamed up for the competition.

COMMUNITY PLAYGROUP

Ballyragget Community Playgroup and Montessori, Chapel Avenue are holding an open morning on Thursday the 1st June from 10 am to 11.00 for parents interested in enrolling their child for the school year in September 2017. Please come along with your child and view our purpose built facility with highly trained staff with many years of experience in the field of Early Childhood Care and Education.

Our service operates Monday to Friday from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. We have completed the Siolta Quality Assurance Programme with the Early Years Education Policy Unit within the Department of Education and Science. Both our Preschool and Montessori programmes adhere to Aistear- the Early Years Curriculum Framework developed for Preschool and Primary schools by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment. We operate the free two year ECCE Scheme and also the Community Childcare Subvention Programme where parents in receipt of a social welfare payment can avail of preschool at greatly reduced rates. Whether you intend enrolling your child or not, you are welcome to come along with your child to the open morning.

FISHING CLUB NEWS

Saturday 13th May saw the first competition on Ballyragget Club waters in over a decade. Trout Federation of Ireland held a qualifier for the Leinster Youth team. A total of 8 youths caught 58 trout in challenging conditions, it was a catch and release match. The winner was Brendan Heaney from Kells Co Meath catching 16, Corey Ryan from Dundalk finished 2nd, ahead of James Conway also Dundalk. Local man Sean Dowling junior, Grove Terrace, represented the club in the competition and was unlucky not to be in top 3. A huge thanks to Joe Kelly, Joe Dowling, all works committee members who prepared the river bank for the competition. To the stewards on the day, thank you. To John & Margaret McGrath who provided a meal to all involved on the day. Photographer Pat Farrell. Finally a big thanks to the landowners and rights owners for permission to facilitate the event. Membership cards available in McGraths' shop. The River Nore is a tremendous local resource there to be enjoyed by all.

ARTHRITIS KILKENNY

Weekly Coffee: The Arthritis Ireland Kilkenny branch hold their local coffee chat every Saturday morning from 11am - 12 noon in the fantastic Ossory Park Community Centre. Do you live with Fibromyalgia or Arthritis? Don't suffer alone! Come for a chat, get out of the house, make new friends & know you're not alone - Looking forward to meeting you, we'll have the kettle on. To find out more information you can call or text 087 1491767.

MENS SHED

Why not share your skills with other like-minded individuals at 11 Kilkenny Street Castlecomer which is open every Thursday at 7pm. Call in for a cuppa and a chat. The shed is open to all men over 18 years of age.

FEILE NA nGAEL

This June, on the weekend of 16-18, St. Patricks Ballyragget will be taking part in Feile na nGael 2017. This is an u-14 competition and is held across Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford this year. The Bord na nOg would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to everybody who has contributed and assisted in our fundraising for the Feile na nGael 2017 so far- whether it was through donation, sponsoring or sparing time to help with our Bag Pack or attending our table quiz, then we are truly thankful! We would also like to thank every family who has so kindly volunteered to host a child from our visiting club of Killeavy Co Armagh- we now have every child placed and again we are very grateful!

FUNDING SUCCESS.

Cllr. Maurice Shortall says allocations have been approved for three groups in Ballyragget under the Amenity Grants Scheme 2017 by Kilkenny County Council, successful were Ballyragget Development Association €1,500 ; Brookfield Residents Association €1,700 and Ballyragget Playground Committee €1,500.

CATHEDRAL RESTORATION

Tickets are available from John McGrath’s shop and Sr. Mary Freeman.

SOCIAL SESSIONS

People can now meet on Wednesday mornings in Ballyragget Community Hall for a chat and a cuppa. This is a free session between 10.30 and 12.30 where people can come and go as they please on every or any Wednesday and is open to everyone in the community.

CASTLECOMER LIBRARY

Bealtaine Festival Events continue at Castlecomer Library with an Upcycling workshop with Rachel Stone on Wednesday 17th May from 2.30-4.30pm, please call 056 4440561 to book. All are welcome to a talk on Living Food and Herbs for Health with Dymphna Maher of Killeshin Tearooms on Tuesday 23rd of May at 11am.

Nattering Knitters meet every Thursday at 10am to knit, crochet and chat over a cup of tea in the Library. Take advantage of our 24/7 online service! With your free Library card, you can download magazines, e-books or music, complete an online course or even learn a language. Ask any staff member for more details.

On Thursday mornings, at 11.30am, we offer a storytelling and crafting session for toddlers and parents/carers. This is a free service and all are welcome! Contact: 056/4440561 or email castlecomer@kilkennylibrary.ie for details on any of the above.

MOBILE LIBRARY

Kilkenny Mobile Library stops in Ballyragget every third Tuesday from 2.55-3.45pm

Next dates: March 21st. The mobile library has a collection of over 8,000 books, music cds, DVDs. Membership of the library is free for everyone. For further information check out our website on www.kilkennylibrary.ie or phone 056 779 4160.

LOTTO RESULTS

ST PATRICKS LOTTO. Winning Numbers: 4-14-15-20. No Winner

€50 Sellers Prize: Aidan Brophy. €100: –Mary & Ger.– C\O Cafe €60: Eileen Crosby – Castle Gardens. €30: M. Doyle – Rathmoyle, €30: Pat Butler 42 High Street- In House: Ronan’s – Vodka – Michael Whelan, Piltown Ticket: Eddie Delaney. Piltown Ticket: Mgt. McGrath, Piltown Ticket- Rena Hickey- Moate Road. Next Draw: Fitzpatrick’s- Jackpot- €5,450

SPLIT THE POT

Split the pot is a new fortnightly draw that Brookville AFC will be running. The cost of entry for a draw is €2. To enter simply put €2 in one of the envelopes, write your name and number on the envelope, and pop it in the box. The name drawn in the fortnightly draw will take home half of the Pot raised for that fortnight. Split The Pot boxes can be found in the following local businesses: Supervalu, The Wheel Inn, Fitzpatrick's Pub, McGrath’s, Mary’s Kitchen, Sportsman’s Inn and De Barbers.

VINCENT DE PAUL

The local conference of the society have arranged the following collection dates- 3rd \4th June, 2nd\3rd September, 1st October, 4th \5th November. As far as it is possible you are respectfully requested to avoid booking a church gate collection during the dates listed.

In Home Oratory every Tuesday morning 10am – 12 noon. Please come along and spend some time in the Presence of God. Please have anniversaries and notices for the newsletter in by 2 pm on Thursdays. All anniversaries will be included but months minds and 1st anniversaries will have to take precedence in masses for the dead.