Castlecomer Notes Kilkenny

MILESTONE CELEBRATION

Heartiest congratulations to John Bergin, Byrnesgrove who celebrated his 90th birthday in some style as over 200 family, friends and neighbours converged on the Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow for the happy occasion.

YOUTH REGISTRATION

A Registration Night for members for the new groups in the Courthouse Youth Café will take place on Thursday 25th May from 6pm to 7pm in the facility. The groups currently on offer are a 6th Class Group which will meet on Tuesdays from 4.30pm to 6pm, a Drop In for 1st Years – 3rd Years on Thursday from 3.30pm to 5pm and a Drop In for 4th Years to 6th Years on Fridays from 3.30pm to 5pm. Young people interested in joining must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on the night. For further information, contact Rosie O’Brien, Foróige Regional Youth Officer on 086 2997677.

SEARLAITSRUN 10

That's a wrap for 2017's event, what a day………… to say we are overwhelmed by the support is an understatement, we were blown away by the massive turn out. On behalf of Mairead, Paul & Emily, the committee and all who supported us on Sunday & throughout the organising of the event thank you one and all. We would like to thank a few people, so bear with us……Deen Celtic FC for the use of their premises and grounds because without their support we wouldn't be able to host our event they went above and beyond, Eamon Nolan & crew your help all day was invaluable. Intosport (Johnny Dowling) once again for the fabulous t-shirts & Buffs, Popup Races who chipped and timed the event their professionalism is outstanding, To Perfecto Print & ASign4U for our Road Signs, Mile Markers, Posters & Flyer. John Comerford for the use of the car parking facilitates. DHL Crew for the use of their vans. To Eurospar, Ballygowan, Coca Cola, & Supervalu Ballyragget for all the water. To Largo Foods, Haribo, Flahavans, Chia Bia, Rawky, Kenetica, Glenisk, Fyffes for sponsoring our goody bags, John Connick for the Tayto. To our lead cyclists, all our stewards, all who manned the water stations, The ladies who looked after all the refreshments, Chubby, Maurice & Annette for their coverage in Papers & Parish Newsletter. Maggie who made the sandwiches, Kenny Heary & Pat the Baker for the bread. All who donated cakes, buns etc. Alfie Stone we would have been lost without your help on Saturday & Sunday thank you so much. Noel Kerr for assisting with the Mile Markers/Road Signs. Vincent Guthrie for measuring the routes. Castlecomer Community School & Castlecomer Hall for the use of equipment. Mc Donald’s Kilkenny, Supermacs Carlow & Kilkenny for the cups. To Andrew Brennan, Barry Byrne & Mark Rothwell for the entertainment on the route. To Mairead & Claire for the face painting. To Dick Dooley for his donation of provisions for the sambos. To Deenside Wheelers, all who came out to encourage the runners and walkers on the routes, To all who covered the registration & Raffle Ticket Sales on the day, Jimmy, Linda & Paul from Aoibheann's Pink Tie. To everyone who gave sponsorship and donations. To Cafe 1 for their popup coffee shop. To all the businesses who gave so generously we are so very grateful, To PSA Portaloos, Doheny Wheelie Bins, To Susan Boland for the amazing Cups for the winners. Dr Tom Lynch & Red Cross for their medical services. To the Local Gardai, Sparrow Insurance & KCLR for their advertisement. To all the photographers Anna, Alfie, Mian Photography, Snap Happy by Yvonne, Ian Perry. To Louise Quirk & Edel Plant for the Post Rubdowns. Edwina Keane & her Team Mate for the visit with the O Duffy Cup. To all who gave Raffle Prizes , and finally to all of you who participated, the success of this event is down to you, without your support there would be no event we thank you most sincerely for your participation and generosity, which has so far helped us raise €24,500. I hope we have thanked everybody and looking forward to seeing you all again next year, until then all that’s left to say is jogon and the date for the diary Sunday 13th May 2018. Race Results 10K; 1st Male Roibeard Miller ; 1st. Female Adele Walsh. 10 Mile ; 1st Male Trust Mtinsi ; 1st Female Emma Furey. Half Marathon; 1st Male Trevor Swift ; 1st Female Helen O Riordan. Hero of the Day (I Didn’t Give Up) Luke O Neill.

GAA LOTTO

The jackpot this week is €3,400. Tickets are available at retail outlets throughout the town or from any member of Erins Own Committee. €50 winners were Joe Coogan c/o H. McMahon ; Michael Murphy c/o E. Holohan ; Emma Hetherington c/o T. Hetherington ; Larry Dunne c/o L. Dunne.

ERINS OWN CLASSIC

Erin's Own GAA Club Golf Classic will be held on Saturday 24th June in Castlecomer Golf Club.Team of 3 - €120 in Barbeque. Super Prizes & a great day out! Non GUI Teams Welcome. For Tee times Call/Tex

MRS. F. BAYLON

The death has occurred of Frances Baylon (née Kealy), Ballyhemmon surrounded by her loving family at the District Hospital, Castlecomer. Predeceased by her husband Jim 44 years ago she took up the mantle of both mother and father with strength and fortitude. She worked with Keoghane Solicitors (now Holland-Condon) on the Square and also found time to sing with the Parish Choir and will be fondly remembered as a legendary Props Mistress with Deenside Players. Life was hard on Frances who suffered from a pro-longed illness but she never wavered and her resilience in the bad times was only surpassed by her positive attitude and generosity of spirit. Frances was blessed with a wide cohort of fantastic friends who laughed together, cried together, sang together and partied together over a glass of wine ... or two. She loved to travel in the company of her friends and in her own words “What happened in Tenerife, stayed in Tenerife.”. As the cortege made its way to the Church it was lovely to see so many of those friends lead the way and then hand the baton over to Deenside Players past and present on the final journey to Crosshill Cemetery. As the cortege reached the Community Hall there was a pause for reflection and a spontaneous round of applause and a fitting manner to bring down the curtain for Frances and one which was richly deserved. The large turnout at the obsequies was testimony of the high regard in which the family are held in the area. She was laid to rest in Crosshill Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court assisted by Fr. Ian Doyle, Kiltown She is survived by her daughter Margaret-Ann ; son Michael (Spain) ; son-in-law Eamonn, daughter-in-law Debbie, grandchildren Darragh and Kevin, nieces, nephews, other relatives and her wide circle of close friends

TIME TO ENROLL

Is your child due to start school in September 2018 or September 2019? They could be entitled to Two Free years of pre-school. Castlecomer Creche and Montessori Ltd. are now taking enrollments for our Free ECCE Montessori and Free Play Programmes commencing in September 2017. For further information please contact Catherine or Noreen at 056-444 08 30.

IMPORTANT PARISH DATE

Msgr. Michael Ryan is certainly one busy priest, tasking the role of Diocesan Administrator with his duties as our Parish Priest. He has ministered in Castlecomer for the past 22 years and parishioners are looking forward to his Golden Jubilee celebration on June 10th. Mass will be celebrated at 7pm followed by a reception in the Community Hall.

GOLF CLASSIC

Moneenroe NS Parents Committee are organising a Golf Classic on Saturday 3rd June in Castlecomer Golf Club. Team of 4: €100 (incl. 4 course meal). Tee times: 11am to 3pm - To book tee time call 087-631 5852. Tee Box Sponsorship email: golfclassic@ moneenroens.ie. All Funds will go towards new IT Equipment for the Students. Your support would be greatly appreciated. www.moneenroens.ie/golf.html

CEMETERY MASSES

Cemetery Mass Times Moneenroe 7.30 p.m. Friday June 2nd Clogh 7.30 p.m. Friday June 9th

Bingo

Bingo at Parish Centre Clogh every Friday night Jackpot 1 €900 and Jackpot 2 €1280.



ONE DOWN TWO TO GO

Deen Celtic A made the worst possible start to their McCalmont Cup semi final against Evergreen at Derdimus when they fell behind after only two minutes. The city side still smarting from their FAI Junior Cup Final defeat went for the jugular and by half time there was a proverbial mountain for the Celts to climb trailing by 4. A missed penalty didn’t help the cause and before the end Evergreen scored again to emerge comfortable 5-0 winners. Team: Robbie Lynch, Jamie Holohan, Shane Rice, Michael Moran. John Deevy, Johnny Dowling, Michael McDonald, Gavin Mackey, Colin Phelan, John Doheny, Peter McPhillips. Subs ; Richie Lynch, Steven Daly, Mark Delaney. On Wednesday Celtic travel to Kilkenny to face Newpark in the Division 1 Cup semi-final at 7.15 p.m. Then Sunday at 12 Noon its the Division 1 League decider at Derdimus against Highview Athletic.

