Castlecomer Notes Kilkenny

HEARTBREAK FOR YOUNG ‘COMER GIRLS!

Castlecomer’s U-13 girls went into the Kilkenny & South East Cup final as the longest odds underdogs of all the competitions this season and came out of that game with a hugely enhanced reputation after coming within seconds of shooting down all-conquering Waterford Wildcats in a packed O’Loughlins Centre in Kilkenny.

Having lost their two league meetings by a combined deficit of 60 points to the much-vaunted Wildcats, Comer showed an excellent attitude as they attacked the favourites from the word go. A shell-shocked Waterford side took an early time-out to steady the ship as Comer raced into a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes. It did help their lot but Comer still held the upper hand with an 8-4 first quarter lead. The second quarter saw Wildcats reverse the 8-4 score line to see the sides tied together 12-12 at the half time break. Comer again took the lead in the third quarter and held a slender 1 point lead with 30 seconds left. It did seem at that time that they might hold on to take the trophy but a long-range effort by Wildcats best player and top scorer, Katie Whelan gave her team the lead for the first time in the game, 26-25. However, in a frantic last couple of seconds, Comer got a chance to win the game with two free shots. Unfortunately, when the second one was missed it meant that the game was heading to extra time. By now the momentum was with the Waterford girls and, with Comer out on their feet, Wildcats added a couple of unanswered baskets in the extra period to take the cup back to the south-east capital. If ever a team can take positives from a defeat, it’s this group of girls.

Up against a super team from one of the biggest female clubs in the country and, who are also on top of the Cork league table, Comer were only thrown together in

October and have progressed at a rate of knots. It was a very upbeat group of girls at the end, who knew that they should have beaten the favourites but that it’s another learning experience in a terrific first season together.

Team ; Leah Fahey (capt), Kate Purcell, Amy Ring, Hannah McCarthy, Hazel Roche,

Jessica O’Shea, Muireann Ryan, Ellen Lawler, Ellen Gunner, Emma Mulhall, Amy

Lawless, Elly Devane.

CRUNCH TIME AHEAD FOR CELTIC

Deen Celtic A’s did the business in workmanlike fashion when they overcame Thomastown Utd B in their penultimate Division 1 League fixture at the Prince Grounds on Sunday morning. In a refreshing crisp performance the Celts were good value in a 3-0 win. The stage is now set for a Title showdown against Highview Athletic. A powerful John Doheny header separated the sides in a first which was even and competitive for the most part. After a number of near misses Celtic increased their lead thanks to a fortuitous effort from Richie Lynch before the same player clinched the tie with a masterful finish. The winners suffered a setback when central defender Michael Moran had to retire injured midway through the opening period hopefully he will be fit for the decider. Team ; Robbie Lynch, Shane Rice, Eoin Brennan, Michael Moran, Johnny Dowling, Gavin Mackey, Michael McDonald, John Doheny, Richie Lynch, Steven Daly, Peter McPhillips. Subs ; Mark Delaney, Colin Phelan, Jason Carroll. Next Sunday Deen Celtic A are in McCalmont Cup action when they entertain Freebooters B in the Prince Grounds with an 11 a.m. kick off.

EASTER FAMILY TRAIL AT THE PARK

The annual Easter trail at Castlecomer Discovery Park has become a family tradition for many. This fun event will be returning this year using Aesop’s Fables ‘The Tortoise and the Hare’ fairytale as our theme. Families (€10 per family, max. 4 children) will search to find clues on 14 hand-crafted Easter bunnies hidden throughout our 80 acre woodland. On completion of the trail families will receive an Easter treat. Family Trail available daily from the 8th April to the 23rd April until 4pm. No pre-booking needed but you can purchase the trail online.

EASTER CEREMONIES.

Holy Week in the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Wednesday ;Stations of the Cross 7. 30 p.m. (With Members of the Legion of Mary)

Holy Thursday ; Mass of the Lords Supper 7.30 p.m.

Good Friday 3 p.m. & 7.30 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion.

Holy Saturday 8.30 p.m. Easter Vigil.

Easter Sunday ; Usual Sunday Mass Times.

I’M THE ONE FOR YOU

Kilquan Players present “I’m the One for You” a Comedy in 3 Acts by Jimmy Keary in Coon Hall at 8 p.m. on Friday April 21st, Saturday April 22nd, and Sunday April 23rd. Admission is €10. There is no booking so the advice is the avoid disappointment please come early. The plays have been a highlight over the years and always attract full houses.

LIBRARY LATEST

Are you over 55 and interested in Taking Stock of your life? Why not join our

free 8 week course? Wednesdays 2-4 p.m. from May 3rd in the Library Meeting Room. Call the Library for more information on 056 4440561. Spring into Storytime for toddlers and parents/carers takes place every Thursday morning from 11.30am. Join us for fun stories and crafting. Poetry Day Ireland is on Thursday 27th April. This year’s theme is Poetry Connects, and we’re inviting everyone to join us in Castlecomer Library for a Poetry Aloud Afternoon Tea at 3 p.m.. Pick a poem you love and explain why it

means so much to you. If interested contact the Library. Coderdojo Scratch Pop up workshop for beginners will take place on Saturday 22nd from 12 to 1.30 p.m. for boys and girls aged 10 plus. Booking required. Please bring you own laptop if possible.

Knitting for all workshop for kids during the Easter Break from 2.30 to 4.30 on

the 18th to the 20th of April and 10.30 to 12.30 on the 21st.. Booking essential.

Please note the Library is closed Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

Contact: 056/4440561 or email castlecomer@kilkennylibrary.ie for details on any of the above.

ERINS OWN CONCERT

With headline act The Blizzards, supported by Paddy Casey, Chasing Abbey, Stewart Duggan & Amber & the Bear. Late Bar & DJ Tickets €27.50 available from Ticketmaster, Roller-coaster Records & David Buggy Motors Kilkenny, The Gem, Holohans, The Vaults, Shortalls, Dillons, Bollards, De Barbers Ballyragget. Limited number of tickets so don’t delay in getting yours!

GIDDY UP

Sponsored Horse Ride at Ballyouskill on Easter Sun, 16th April 2017 at 1.30 p.m. in aid of Cystic Fibrosis.

IMPORTANT PARISH DATES.

First Holy Communion May 14th. Lourdes Pilgrimage May 22nd. Msgr. Michael Ryan Golden Jubilee June 10th.

ERIN’S OWN GAA CLUB

Underage Hurling will resume on Thursday 13th April in Ballycomey @ 6.30pm

Under 6’s Training (for Children born in the years 2011 & 2012) Contact Pat Comerford 087-4159323

Under 8’s Training (for children born in the years 2009 & 2010) Contact Shay Bollard 086-3082599

* Please note Helmets are required.. New Children are always welcome.

LOURDES PILGRIMAGE.

The Lourdes Invalid Fund host a Cake Sale / Coffee Morning on Holy Thursday in the Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 also Raffle lines on sale in shops throughout the town p.m. Donations of buns, tarts, etc most welcome. Please support this worth annual appeal which assists pilgrims to make the trip to Lourdes possible.

GAA LOTTO

The jackpot this week is €2,200. Tickets are available at retail outlets throughout the town or from any member of Erins Own Committee.

CLOGH-MONEENROE EASTER CEREMONIES.

Holy Thursdays: Mass of The Lord’s Supper Clogh Church 8 p.m

Good Friday: Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion ; Clogh Church 3 p.m. Choir: Community Choir with Organist.

Moneenoe Church ; 8 p.m. ; Meeting at the Colliery Church at 7.30 p.m. for the Carrying of the Cross to Moneenroe Church for veneration of the Cross at 8 p.m. ; Moneenroe Folk Choir.

Holy Saturday: The Easter Vigil and First Mass of Easter Moneenroe Church ; 8 p.m. : Moneenroe Folk Choir.

Easter Sunday

Moneenroe Church ; Easter Morning Mass 10 a.m. with Moneenroe Choir and Organist

Clogh Church ; Easter Morning Mass 11 a.m. with Clogh Folk Choir.

LET THERE BE LIGHT

The Discretionary Budget of Castlecomer Municipal District which sets aside an annual figure of €50K is beginning to pay dividends especially in the provision of public lighting that’s according to Cllr. Maurice Shortall.” In 2017 Coon Village will get four new lights on the national school road while the same number will be provided at Clogh N.S. to the Tourtane junction. Also included is a single light at the Upper Ballyhemmon Estate, Castlecomer” said Cllr. Shortall.

MR. J. MCCARTHY

. The death has occurred of Joe McCarthy,Caterham, Surrey, England and formerly of Kilkenny St., Castlecomer. He went to his eternal reward peacefully on March 7th at St. Thomas' Hospital, London, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Danièle and much loved father to Neil, Olivier and Philip, dear grandfather to Fionn, Amélie, Estelle, Xavier, Miranda and Eomer. Sadly missed by his sister Gay, his former wife Teresa, his brothers Donal and Jerry, and his sisters-in-law Roisín and Carmel, his cousins, nephews and nieces, Lisa, Clodagh, Sara Louise, and dearly departed Ronan and Joseph, his extended family and friends.