Castlecomer Notes Kilkenny

HANDY ANDY. Congrats to local jockey Andrew Ring who is certainly doing his bit to put Comer on the map with two wins in as many weeks the latest being on Sunday when he romped to victory at Fairyhouse in a Novice Handicap Hurdle. Riding Fridaynightlights Andrew was a clear winner on the Gordon Elliot trained horse at the generous odds of 10/1. Andrew is a son of Ann and the late Justin Ring, Barrack Street.

KILQUAN PLAYERS

Former Garda John Martin who served for many years in the town is very busy these days in Coon where he has taken up a new position as Director to Kilquan Players. We have absolutely no doubt that John will stamp his own authority to “I’m the One for You” a Comedy in 3 Acts by Jimmy Keary in Coon Hall at 8 p.m. on Friday April 21st, Saturday April 22nd, and Sunday April 23rd. Admission is €10. There is no booking so the advice is the avoid disappointment please come early. The plays have been a highlight over the years and always attract full houses.

NEXT WEEKEND

The Annual Church Door Collection for Children with Special Educational Needs will be taken up at all masses in the Church of the Immaculate Conception next weekend. The money collected each year is targeted for special needs projects which require additional funding to be raised locally. This year support projects will be provided for 46 children at Mother of Fair Love School, Kilkenny where 22 parishes of the Diocese are represented. Your support is greatly appreciated.

FOOTBALL

All roads lead to the Prince Grounds on Friday April 28th for the launch of Deen Celtic FFA. Following a number of months of collaboration between Deenview Centre, Deen Celtic and the FAI, Comer Rovers and Deen Celtic are proud to announce their amalgamation. Deen Celtic FFA is an inclusive football team, the aim is to provide football opportunities for all and particularly to those who may not ordinarily get the chance to participate. The official launch kicks off with the clash of Deen Celtic and Cahir Park at 6.30 p.m. followed by an evening of nostalgia, finger food and music by Sean Kenny in the clubhouse.

NEW SEASON

Castlecomer Athletic Club coaches met recently to draft the next stage in the programme of activities and preparation for the 2017 Track and Field season. The County A Championships take place in Scanlon Park, initially on May 7th and 14th with further events to follow later in May. As well as training in the Community School, sessions are planned for Scanlon Park - this will provide an opportunity to familiarize athletes with the venue in advance of competition day. Given the success of athletes at the recent indoor events, there is every reason to expect that there will be Castlecomer involvement at both provincial and national level as the season progresses - below are dates for your diaries. The full schedule of upcoming Kilkenny events from now until the County B Championships is as follows: Kilkenny County Track and Field Championships 2017

Sun May 7th: County Track and Field Championships: Day 1: Scanlon Park

Sun May 14th County Track and Field Championships: Day 2: Scanlon Park

Fri May 26th: County Track and Field Championships: Day 3 (evening): Scanlon Park

Fri June 9th County Track and Field Championships: Day 4 (evening): Scanlon Park

Wed June 14th : County B Championships (evening): Grennan Thomastown 6.30pm

Leinster events include the following

21/05: Leinster Relays/Juniors: Le Chéile AC, Leixlip

04/06: Leinster Masters/Seniors: Tullamore

17/06: Leinster U14-U19: Tullamore

18/06: Leinster U14-U19: Tullamore

All Ireland events include the following:

01/07: National Junior and U-23 Track and Field: Tullamore

02/07: National Masters Track and Field: Tullamore

08/07: National Juvenile Track and Field: Tullamore

09/07: National Juvenile Track and Field: Tullamore

15/07: National Juvenile B and Relays: Tullamore

16/07: National Juvenile Track and Field: Tullamore

22-23/07: National Senior Track and Field: Santry and AIT

DAFFODIL DAY

Sincere thanks to all who contributed or helped in any way for Daffodil Day. €3,234.50 was collected for this very worthy cause.

GAA LOTTO

The jackpot this week is €2,400. Tickets are available at retail outlets throughout the town or from any member of Erins Own Committee. Last weeks €50 winners were Tommy Dunne c/o L. Dunne ; Teresa Hetherington ; Miriam Holland c/o H. McMahon ; Liam Carroll c/o P. Coady.

LIBRARY LATEST

Pick up our jam packed Bealtaine Brochure of events for adults. All events Free! Are you over 55 and interested in Taking Stock of your life? Why not join our free 8 week course? Wednesdays 2-4pm from May 3 rd in the Library Meeting Room. Call the library for more information on 056 4440561. Spring into Storytime for toddlers and parents/carers takes place every Thursday morning from 11.30am. Join us for fun stories and crafting. Poetry Day Ireland is on Thursday 27th April. This year's theme is Poetry Connects, and we’re inviting everyone to join us in Castlecomer Library for a Poetry Aloud Afternoon Tea at 3pm. Pick a poem you love and explain why it means so much to you. If interested contact the Library. Coderdojo Scratch Pop up workshop for beginners will take place on Saturday 22nd from 12 to 1.30pm for boys and girls aged 10 plus. Booking required. Please bring you own laptop if possible. Contact: 056/4440561 or email castlecomer@kilkennylibrary.ie for details on any of the above.

SENIORS GOLF.

12/4/17 Bog Oak Prize 1st Murty Coonan (12) 38 pts, 2nd Ger Comerford (23) 36 pts, 3rd

Richie Hogan (14) 35 pts, 4th Donal Walsh (16) 35 pts, 5th Pat Morrissey (19) 34 pts, 6th Seamie Brennan (20) 33 pts, 7th Michael Doheny (16) 32 pts.

A total of 39 senior golfers turned out for the much awaited Bog Oak competition.

One of the “big” competitions on the senior calendar, it is a golfer of the year competition. Congratulations to all 39 participants and to captain, Mr Phil Shore, Mr Leo Conway for checking the cards and Bar Manager, Mr Eddie Walsh for his friendliness, courtesy, kindness and excellent cuisine.

The golf was superb. With a testing north west breeze, the challenge facing the golfers was just great. The pin positions were marvellous and because of their fairness, the balance on the day was wonderful since the 14th. pin position, about 7 feet from the fringe on the river side, provided a superb test of accurate chipping and steady putting. Yes it was possible to chip the green in 2 or 3 and putt to the hole and down the slope, but in fairness, the hole had a rise of an 1” for a foot beyond it - in other words brilliantly fair! A par on 14 today: be proud of it!

To Murty Coonan, especially, and the other golfer of the year points recipients, we extend our sincerest congratulations. Murty birdied holes 12 and 18 on the day!

Finally, it must be acknowledged, the greens have 90% recovered after the pole forking 3 weeks ago. When they get back to 100%, they will be the best on the planet. Well done to green keeper, Mr. Colin Hughes.

LOTTO

On Monday 10th April, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €16,600. The numbers drawn were 3,17,18,20. Next week’s jackpot is €16,800.

FIXTURES

Thursday April 20: Mens’ 18 Hole Stableford Open Singles. Why not visit the magnificent course in Castlecomer next Thursday, ie tomorrow for a round of golf you’re sure to enjoy!

RESULTS

Hard luck to the Castlecomer Irish Mens’ Fourball team who were beaten 31/2 to 11/2 on Saturday evening against a very sporting team from Gowran golf club. Gowran won two of their home fixtures and one away which was sufficient to call in the final fourball of Matt Dooley and John Kelly versus Gowran‘s John O‘ Driscoll and his partner, Jim.

The course was excellent with the recent dry spell resulting in run on the ball. A testing west to north-west wind made the challenge both fascinating and hugely enjoyable. Both teams conducted themselves with humility and dignity. The chat and friendly banter afterwards summed up what sport is all about - a wonderful, fun game when played in the right spirit. Congratulations to team Manager, Mr. Pat Haughton for his imput and all ten Castlecomer players. Well done to Mr.Tony Carr, organiser in chief at home and to vice-captain, Mr Seamie Brennan for his encouragement and support.

RESULTS

Sun 16th April, Two Person Team Event: 1.Michael O' Neill (5), Peter Mulhall (17) 49 pts, 2. John Dowling (13), Tommy Kealy (21) 46 pts b9, Ladies. Patricia Doheny (22) Bessie Brophy (30) 43 pts.



MATCH OF THE DAY

Deen Celtic A warmed up for probably the most important game in recent years with a 3-1 win over Freebooters B in the McCalmont Cup. Goals from Colin Phelan in the 53rd and 81st minute bisected by a penalty from Richie Lynch on 61 minutes saw the Celts through to the next round. Team ; Kevin Young, Jamie Holohan, Eoin Brennan, Shane Rice, John Deevy, Gavin Mackey, Mark Delaney, John Doheny, Richie Lynch, Colin Phelan, Peter McPhilips. Subs - Michael McDonald, Steven Daly. However this tie will only whet the appetite for next Sundays 11 a.m. kick off at home to Highview Athletic where Celtic need to win to force a play off to decide who will be crowned Division 1 Champions. With both sides already guaranteed promotion to the Premier Division it’s a fitting finale. The biggest crowd of the season is expected in the Prince Grounds for this titanic clash.

COURSE

Once again the Castlecomer Community School, College of Further Education will provide a Level 6 Early Childhood Care and Education Course 2017 /2018. This Course includes work on Childcare Legislation, Working with Parents, the Childcare Team, Understanding Play, Holistic Development of the Child, Safety and Health, Feeding Babies and Children, Nappy Changing and Toileting, Special Needs. It also prepares learners for work in ECCE facility or child minding. Further information on 056-4441447.



ERINS OWN CONCERT.

With headline act The Blizzards, supported by Paddy Casey, Chasing Abbey, Stewart Duggan & Amber & the Bear.

Late Bar & DJ Tickets €27.50 available from Ticketmaster, Roller-coaster Records & David Buggy Motors Kilkenny, The Gem, Holohans, The Vaults, Shortalls, Dillons, Bollards, De Barbers Ballyragget. Limited number of tickets so don’t delay in getting yours!

IMPORTANT PARISH DATES. First Holy Communion May 14th. Lourdes Pilgrimage May 22nd. Msgr. Michael Ryan Golden Jubilee June 10th.



ERIN’S OWN GAA CLUB.

Underage Hurling will resume on Thursdays in Ballycomey @ 6.30pm

Under 6’s Training (for Children born in the years 2011 & 2012)

Contact Pat Comerford 087-4159323

Under 8’s Training (for children born in the years 2009 & 2010)

Contact Shay Bollard 086-3082599

* Please note Helmets are required.. New Children are always welcome.