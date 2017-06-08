Castlecomer Notes Kilkenny

Choral Success

Castlecomer Community School Choir conducted by Yvette Connor and Eilís Walsh, were awarded 1st Place in the ‘Senior Sacred Music’ competition at the Kilkenny Music Festival, in St. John's Church on 7th March 2017 with a high achieving score of 89. Their dedication and commitment throughout the school year was rewarded with a fantastic performance which sealed victory for them. The song they performed was ‘The Lord is my Shepherd', from the popular BBC TV show "The Vicar of Dibley", by Howard Goodall. After their success at the festival, they were invited to perform at the Kilkenny Music Festival Gala Concert in The Watergate Theatre on 14th March 2017. It was at this concert, that they were awarded with the "Best Overall Choir" award. After such a resounding victory, CCS Choir are continuing to work hard and looking forward to bringing continued success to the School Community.

MRS. P. RYAN

The death has occurred of Phyllis Ryan (née McGrath), Marymount. She went to her eternal reward just like she lived her life of more than eight decades ever so quietly and peacefully in the company of her family. For the past 43 years she filled both a maternal and paternal role raising her eight children following the death of her late husband Willie. A native of Kilkenny city where her family were part of the business sector she lived the greater part of her life in Marymount where her kind and inoffensive manner endeared her to one and all in the community. In her own words she always wanted to be the mistress of her own destiny and this she did to perfection. In her own unique way she could be so funny and loved to throw in the odd anecdote. She will be fondly remembered on Deenside as a woman of courage and determination as she reared her young family to adulthood and battled with serious illness in her later years. She was laid to rest in Crosshill Cemetery after Requiem Mass celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception by Msgr. Michael Ryan P.P. Castlecomer assisted by Fr. Joe Campion C.C. Castlecomer and Fr. Liam Shore P.E. Bowdens Court. She will be sadly missed by her sons Niall (Borris Co. Carlow) , Philip (Cork), John (England); daughters Sylvia (England), Deirdre, Elissa (Kilkenny), Terri (Coon) and Evelyn (Paulstown) ; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, twenty grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, other relatives and a wide circle of friends.

GAELIC4MOTHERS

All roads lead to Bollards Lounge on Friday night for the Erins Own Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others Registration at 9 p.m. This is a tremendous social outlet and trips have been arranged to New York, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Rome, destination 2017 remains a mystery. Come along and join, this could be your year. Annual Registration fee is €35. All are welcome. As the girls say “Is Feidir Linn.”

PARISH RETREAT

Castlecomer Parish Retreat for Man and Women will be held in Ossory Retreat Centre St. Kierans College on Tuesday April 4th commencing at 8 p.m. Bus from Community Hall, Kilkenny Street at 7.15 p.m. Enquiries to Post Office.

LIBRARY LATEST

Castlecomer Library will be closed today Wednesday the 22nd for staff training. Sorry for any inconvenience caused, no fines will be charged for books due back on these dates. Our Afternoon Book Club meets on Tuesday the 28 th of March at 2.30pm in the Library Meeting Room. Daffodil Day Coffee Morning takes place on Thursday the 23 rd March in the Library. Donations of cakes much appreciated. Fundraising merchandise on sale on the day. Contact: 056/4440561 or email castlecomer@kilkennylibrary.ie for details on any of the above.

WANDESFORDE

The children of Wandesforde National School, Castlecomer, are hosting a coffee morning, cake sale, and book sale on Friday, 7th April from 10 am - 12pm in the school. All are welcome to come in and have a look around our school, see our Art work and chat over a cup of coffee with friends! For more details, check out our school website on www.wandesforde.ie or contact the principal, Mrs. Susan Peavoy, at 056 444 1517.

FRUGAL LUNCH

The traditional Lenten frugal lunch takes place in the Rectory, Clogh Road, on all the Wednesdays of Lent (excluding Holy Week) from one to two p.m. Please join us for a simple lunch of home-made bread and soup. Proceeds to the local St Vincent de Paul and the parish poor fund.

GAA LOTTO

The jackpot is now €2,400. Tickets are available at retail outlets throughout the town or from any member of Erins Own Committee.

REGISTRATION

Erins Own Club Registration for Adults & Juveniles will take place in Ballycomey on Saturday from 5pm – 6.30pm.

Viewing on the night also for our new state of the art gym & dressing rooms. New Members always welcome.

LOURDES PILGRIMAGE

The Annual Ossory Pilgrimage to Lourdes 2017 is from May 22nd – 27th. The local committee invites applications from any person wishing to travel to Lourdes as an assisted Pilgrim this year. Please give your name to any member of the Lourdes Committee before 15th March for consideration in this year’s pilgrimage. The Lourdes Invalid Fund host a Cake Sale / Coffee Morning and Raffle on Holy Thursday in the Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations of buns, tarts, etc most welcome. Please support this worth annual appeal which assists pilgrims to make the trip to Lourdes possible.

THERE OFF !

Castlecomer Credit Union 5 & 10k in aid of the Presentation Convent National School will take place in the Discovery Park on Sunday. Both races will be chipped and start at 10.30am on the same route as last year. The family 2k will start at 11.30am with the now renowned post-race refreshments.

BASKETBALL SNIPPETS

The girls U-15 team put in an excellent performance before bowing out of the Kilkenny & South East Cup semi-final at the hands of Old Leighlin. Facing a much taller and physically stronger opponent on their home court was always going to be a difficult task. However, the Comer girls made light work of these factors and played their best basketball of the season to lead 10-7 at the end of the first quarter. The home team gradually began to dominate the boards and edged back to lead 13-12 at the break. It was to be a four-minute spell towards the end of the third quarter that decided the fate of this semi-final when Old Leighlin hit four unanswered baskets to lead by 9 going in to the fourth quarter. Despite reducing the lead to six mid-way through the final quarter, and outscoring their opponents 10-9 in this period, the damage had been done and Comer bowed out of the competition on a 24-32 score line. The commitment and the improvement shown by this group of girls over the season has been admirable as they also ended up as runners-up in the league. Team - Kate Cullen (8), Eimear Fitzpatrick (6), Sarah O’Neill (6), Megan Brennan (2), Anna Fahey (2), Emma Ring, Molly Coogan, Kate Ring, Ella Crennan. Next Saturday March 25th sees the club’s other two girls’ team in cup semi-final action. The U-12 girls travel to St Leo’s College to take on the home side Carlow BC at 12:15 while the u-13 girls are also on the road away to Portlaoise Panthers later on that evening at 6:30.

GOALS GALORE

It was literally raining goals in the Prince Grounds on Sunday morning and after an epic encounter Deen Celtic A progress in the McCalmont Cup after a 4-3 win over Fort Rangers. Not for the first time this season Celtic did things the hard way coming from 2 goals down before dusting down the cobwebs. The visitors struck first with barely 40 seconds on the clock despite the best efforts of keeper Robbie Lynch who saved well from the initial attempt but was powerless when the ball broke free. After 12 minutes the lead was doubled with the home defence at sixes and sevens. Thankfully after that Celtic began to wake up and the improvement was apparent with some neat passing football. Both Colin Phelan and John Doheny went close before Celtic got one back on 28 minutes when Michael Moran powerfully headed to the net from Johnny Dowling’s accurate corner kick. With the action swinging from end to end a Fort Rangers defender saw red for a last man tackle on Colin Phelan then in the blink of an eye the visitors were awarded a penalty which fortunately for Celtic was blasted over the bar. On the day Celtic can count their blessings as Rangers could easily have been out of sight by half time. The sides were level on 68 minutes when Johnny Dowling made no mistake from the spot after Steven Daly was felled in the area. The home side were at last beginning to dominate and on 73 minutes Colin Phelan lost his marker before weaving a bit of magic to conjure up a fantastic individual score to give the Celts the lead for the first time. Just 2 minutes later the same Phelan turned provided and from his assist Michael McDonald cooly slotted home the fourth goal. There was a consolation for the visitors in injury time but it was a case of too little too late as Celtic advanced 4-3. The Club would like to wish Michael Moran and Bridget Bergin all the best on their marriage next Friday. Team - Robbie Lynch, Jamie Holohan, Eoin Brennan, Michael Moran, John Deevy, Johnny Dowling, Jason Carroll, Gavin Mackey, Colin Phelan, John Doheny, Peter McPhillips. Subs - Michael McDonald, Steven Daly, Shane Rice.

LADIES GOLF TASTER SESSION

On Tuesday, 25th April at 7pm in Castlecomer golf club, particularly non members but also new members please register for 8 x 1 hour beginner sessions including lessons with PGA professional, Mr Noel Leahy. The registration for 8 sessions costs 50 euro total with the first lesson starting on Tuesday, 2nd May from 4.30 to 8pm. Please note equipment is provided free for each hour only with the emphasis on chipping, putting and long game in a fun friendly environment. Following the 8 session course, membership offers would be suggested.

SENIORS’ GOLF

15/3/17 Seniors Results (Capt.Drive-In): First Brennan Martin (16), Cooper Tony (26), Morrissey Pat (19), Shore John (28) 50 7/8; Second Casey Tom (220, Murphy Mal. (20), Brennan Seamie (20), O'Neill Ann (28), 52 6/8; Third Doheny Michael (16), Farrell Liam (21), Whelan Tony (24) 55 5/6.

Seniors’ captain, Mr Gerard Comerford had a most wonderful inaugural captains drive-in on Wednesday with the Man above sending down the most glorious day imaginable for the month of March, with wall to wall sunshine, calm and temperatures of 17 degrees! What a great day for those lucky enough to share in the experience. Congratulations to the captain and committee for their significant imput, not forgetting wonderful Leo Conway for all his enthusiastic work.

LADIES’ GOLF

Sun 12/3/‘17, Ladies High/Low 11H Foursomes; 1st Honoria Fogarty & Ita Madigan 19pts; 2nd Loretta Mansfield & Maureen Norton 17pts b6; 3rd Delia O Donoghue & Margaret Furlong 17pts

LOTTO

Monday 13th March:There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €15,800. Numbers drawn 02,07,11,28. Next week’s jackpot is €16,000. Congratulations to Mr Michael O’ Connor and his committee for the success of the lotto - a fixture for a long time now.

VISITORS

Castlecomer Golf Club is set in a 200 year old forest of elevated beauty, with magnificent views of the surrounding countryside, framed by the canopy of the woodland. Castlecomer’s course provides a great test of golf combined with breath taking views of the local terrain. With the development of this course completed in 2003, it is clear to everyone at Castlecomer Golf Club that Pat Ruddy has designed a unique Golf Course.



FIXTURES

On Saturday / Sunday 25th/26th March next on the list of fixtures is a Men's 18 hole Open Singles V Par.



GOLFING ANECDOTES

First of all, Martin Brennan and Martin O’ Neill made a welcome return to the golf club recently after injuries. Both hail from Hillside View, an estate that boasts, arguably, the greatest assembly of sportsmen and sportswomen in North Kilkenny or beyond! Great boxers, soccer players, basketball players, camogie players, hurlers, golfers, fishermen and women, card players, bridge players, darts players and great athletes thrown into the mix, strengthen the argument. Known to give a horsey tip or two as good as any tipster, if you’re ever drawn against a Hillside Viewer, don’t be caught off guard, you will earn your spurs!

Of course, in the context of golf, young lads, Michael Curry, Michael Buggy and Jason Brennan stand out, tall, among men. It’s true that great golfers come in big and small parcels! Michael Curry is the Olasabal - who knows better, as he played him many years ago in the British Boys’ Golf Championship! Michael Buggy is the Jason Day figure - big, strong and a precocious talent playing off +1 with scratch cups in his display cabinet! Jason Brennan, from an early age, had the look of a Gary Player, under six feet in height and left handed. Both were powerfully strong and equally agile. I had the pleasure of playing with Jason when a teenager. He hooked a drive on 14, “The Convent” hole and played his second off the sixteenth fairway. He pulled out a driver for his second. I thought “what’s this chap doing?” What I witnessed, I’ll never forget. He hit the absolutely “touch and improvised” shot as sweetly as Player. He stuck it to the pin for a tap-in birdie from two hundred yards! In his mind’s eye, the trees his ball had to cross didn’t exist. Jason too, just like Michael, won the Kilkenny Junior Scratch Cup. Brian Young, Pa, Michael and Adrian O’ Neill, James O’ Shea, Martin (G) Brennan, Martin (B) Brennan, Karl and Joe O’ Donnell and Joan Brennan, John, Tommy and Davy Buggy are all very fine golfers also, while Liam Campion, opposite the Boys’ school, is not a million miles from Hillside View either! Hillside View has also produced two illustrious captains in Joe O' Donnell and the home grown Pa O' Neill. We won't mention hurling, because Clare hurler, Alan Shanaher, who scored 1-3 from play against Kilkenny in the Ennis second rd clash recently is son of a Hillside View woman, who is daughter of the late Tommy Nolan RIP. Shiner, Goggy, Brian Young, Dixie and Davy Buggy with All-Irelands a plenty and the great James O' Shea and Mikey O' Neill, both brilliant club seniors with Erin's Own for many years is only the beginning of a long list of Hillside View super hurlers.

Congratulations again to Michael Buggy on his recent engagement. Everyone in the Club is rooting for this great sportsman's leadership, example and inspiration to our youngsters. Well done again to Olazabal, Day and Player. You set the standards so brilliantly for the rest of us competitors.

To get back to Martin O’ Neill, we were playing in Mountrath, a few years ago. We negotiated the par 4 first and par 3 second fairly well and were well warmed up by the time we got to the third tee-box. Michael Brennan and I hit two drives straight down the middle, yes a surprise! Martin hit a drive and it went plop, plop and down in the lake, another surprise! But wait for the truth, it went “hop, step and jump” like a great Olympic athlete. The third bounce off the water just catapulted up the fairway, to our disbelief! Martin parred the hole no surprise! .Michael and I had bogie fives, no surprise. We were either rattled or still in shock or a bit of both with what we had just seen!! Needless to say, when we shook hands after the round at the 18th, we held on a bit longer! Could a bit of Martin’s luck transfer on to our game? All could be revealed in time. Moral of the story: If you play the golf long enough, “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not” can happen at local level!



VISITORS

FIXTURES

RESULTS

The first Men’s 18 hole singles of the season took place over St. Patrick’s Weekend.

The weather was not kind for the first test of the men’s year. It did not deter Noel Rothwell from playing a great round of golf. Noel birdied holes 1, 7 and 8 to complete a great front nine of 21 points. He added 20 points to his back nine to return a score of 41 pts to just pip Matt Dooley and Nathan Ryan by one point. 1. Noel Rothwell (12) 41 pts; 2. Matt Dooley (21) 40pts b 6; Gross Michael Dermody (7) 30 pts; 3. Nathan Ryan (12) 40 pts.

Sunday 19th March Mixed Foursomes Qualifier: 1. Anthony Holohan (7), Patricia Doheny (22) 41 pts; 2. Nicky Walsh (16), Joan Brennan (13) 39 pts b9; 3. Ciaran Kelly (5), Noreen Kinsella (25) 39 pts; 4. John Kelly (18), Maria Downey (11) 38 pts b9. The above four pairs qualify for the matchplay q/finals. A further qualifying round takes place on Sun 23rd April.

Ladies 18 Hole Singles St Patrick's Weekend: 1st Freda Campion, 2nd Theresa Manning.

Lamb 10: 1st Margaret Furlong, 2nd Honoria Fogarty.