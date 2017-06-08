Castlecomre Notes Kilkenny

WELLIE RACE FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The distribution of the funds from Castlecomer Wellie Race 2017 was held at the traditional “Last Supper” in Shortall’s Lounge on Friday night. MC Secretary Mark Rothwell warmed up the audience before handing over to Chairman Ger “Chubby” Brennan who had words of appreciation both in alphabetical and chronological order for all who helped or supported the event which was once again a social and a financial success. Joint Treasurers Paul Brophy and Chris Grammer noted the fruit of the magnificent community effort was there for all to see as a whopping €27,178 was raised on the day. This year some 50 charities benefitted from an allocation of €17,560. The entertainment was provided by Knotts Down & Out Duo plus guests.

Beneficiary 2017

Friends of Castlecomer District Hospital: €800.00

Castlecomer Social Services/ Day Care Centre: €800.00

SOS- Deen View Centre: €800.00

Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team: €600.00

Castlecomer Parish: €600.00

School of the Holy Spirit: €600.00

St. Patricks Centre: €600.00

St. Vincent de Paulv €600.00

Aislinn Centre: €400.00

Ballyragget/Ballyouskill Lourdes Fund: €400.00

Castlecomer Lourdes Invalid Fund: €400.00

Clogh Parish. €400.00

Hope Foundation: €400.00

Muckalee Parish Development: €400.00

North Kilkenny Wheelchair Association: . €400.00

Pieta House: €400.00

Samaritans- Kilkenny & Carlow: €400.00

The O'Gorman Home: €400.00

Crumlin Hospital: €300.00

Killeshin Pipe Band€300.00

Order of Malta: €300.00

Searlaits Memorial Charity Run: €300.00

Ballycallan Band: €200.00

Castlecomer Community Defibrillator Group: €200.00

Castlecomer Community Bingo: €200.00

Castlecomer Library: €200.00

Castlecomer Tidy Towns: €200.00

Chernobyl Children (Rita Cullen [bance]): €200.00

Clogh Defibrillator Group: €200.00

Coon Community Club: €200.00

Deerpark Shrine: €200.00

Eimear Rice (Student project Tanzania): €200.00

El Arca: €200.00

Girls Friendly Society, Wandesforde.€200.00

Kilkenny Great War Memorial: €200.00

Kilkenny SPCA: €200.00

Moneenroe Active Retirement: €200.00

Ray of Sunshine: €200.00

St. Patricks Boxing Club: €200.00

St. Patricks School: €200.00

Thomas Hayes Trust: €200.00

TLM (Nichola Boran): €200.00

Wells for Zoe: €200.00

Schools

Coon NS €150.00

Boys NS €275.00

Wandesforde School €100.00

Firoda School €820.00

Pres Convent School €480.00

Moneenroe School €900.00

Clogh NS €35.00

Total €17,560.00

Children’s Merit Winners

Rory Bollard

Molly Bollard

Ella Breen

Ciara Brennan

Grace Brennan

Cillian Brennan

Aoibheann Brennan

Keelin Brennan

Abbie Brennan

Hollie Brennan

Kevin Buggy

Ella Buggy

Adam Buggy

Jack Burke

Malachi Burke

Edel Byrne

Jamie Cahalan

Aiden Carmody

Max Carroll

Claire Coady

Derry Collins

Hollie Coogan

Robert Coogan

Eva Coogan

Patrick Coughlan

Alex Daly

Cara Doyle

Liam Doyle

Lilly Dunne

Cian Gregan

Roisin Healy

Kevin Holland

Harry Judge

Maria Kearney

Liam Lacy

Aaron Lawlor

Eva Lawlor

Liam Lawlor

Aisling Maher

Eoin Maher

Odhran Mc Conigley

Niamh Meagher

Caitlín Meagher

Ciarán Meagher

Patrick Mooney

Eoghan Moore

Allana Moran

Rico Morris

Helen Mulcahy

Jack Mulcahy

Luca Mulcahy

James O Neill

Jack O Neill

Ciaran O Neill

Darragh O Rourke

Conor O Sullivan

Katie Parkinson

Daragh Purcell

Hugh Quirke

Mairead Ring

Harry Roche

Ruby Roche

Eoin Ryan

Aidan Ryan

Georgina Steen

Rachel Steen

Suzanne Stone

Will Tynan

Emily Tywang

Chloe Wallace

Liam Walsh

Emma Walsh

Ciara Whelan

Niamh Whelan

Adult Merit Winners

Nicola Boran

Kathleen Boran

Paula Brennan

Dylan Brennan

John Brennan

Keith Brennan

Michael Brennan

Ger Campion

Marie T Comerford

Carmel Daly

Margaret Dillon

Teresa Dollard

Peter Doyle

Johnny Dunne

Terry Dunne

Damien Fogarty

Brigid Forristal

Sean Geoghegan

Martina Grinsell

Ned Healy

Jamie Holohan

Wayne Kavanagh

Toddy Lacey

Siobhan Mc Conigley

Aileen Mc Inerney

Frank Mc Inerney

Brenda Mulcahy

Anna Mai Mullins

Willie O Shea

Andy Phelan

Maria Purcell

Maurice Shortall

Mairead Tywang

Eoin Walsh

Seamus Walsh

Shiela Walsh

June Wilson

Deenside Centre

INSPIRATIONAL TRIO

For the second successive year students from Castlecomer Community School organised a Tractor Run in aid of school funds. The run commenced at Ballycomey thanks to Erins Own GAA Club and ended in the Community School travelling via Deerpark, Clogh, Cloneen, Crettyard, Coolbawn. All were treated to refreshments afterwards. An impressive figure of €800 was raised and the school are indebted to the organising trio of Grant Baker, Dean Farrell and Eoin Reagan who put in a huge effort and are an inspiration to other young students. Thirty six vehicles took part including tractors, trucks, cars and vintage vehicles. Thanks to all who supported and helped out on the day mar a deir an seanfhocail “Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh said i gconaí.”

S.O.B.S.

Local Cllrs Maurice Shortall and Pat Fitzpatrick along with Castlecomer Development Association members John Brennan (Chairman) and Dick Brennan travelled to Clonmel on Monday night to support the campaign to save our Rural Bus Eireann services.

MEDUGORJE PRAYER GROUP

The Monthly Holy Mass is in the Day Centre on Monday March 13th at 7.30 p.m. All are welcome.

QUIZ & RAFFLE

The Searlait Tywang Memorial Road Run host a Table Quiz and Monster Raffle Thursday 16th March in Bollards 8.30pm, Table of 4 €20 a great night's entertainment guaranteed. Raffle tickets are €5 each with some amazing prizes from a Zanussi Dryer, Hotel Stays, Meal Vouchers, and many more. tickets can be purchased from any of the Committee Mairead, Michelle, Sarah, Sandra, Cara, Noelle and Barbara, they are also on sale in Barretts Pharmacy, Teds Den and will be on sale at the Post Office and Eurospar on Thursday 9th - Saturday 11th March. All Proceeds to Aoibheann's Pink Tie the National Paediatric Childhood Cancer Chairty.

MRS. H. CUMMINS

The death has occurred of Helen Cummins (née Doyle), Maryville. She was a woman of deep faith who constantly gave and shared in word, deed and thought to so many in our community. To numerous children she was a special mother figure who looked after them as if they were one of her own. Kindness, humility and generosity were part and parcel of her life of over seven decades the majority of which was spent in her beloved Maryville. As the cortege made its short and final journey from her home to the church it was accompanied by a guard of honour comprising of members of Ossory Lourdes Pilgrimage, Legion of Mary and the Medugorje Prayer Group. Add to that the Hospitality Group, A.A. Team and the Day Care Centre and that service to our community is huge by any standard. She touched the hearts of so many with a plethora of good deeds made all the more meaningful simply because she never sought or expected any material gain in return.

glenmore

Fidelis Doherty

dohertyfidelis@gmail.com

CONSULTATION

Taking place tonight (Wed March 8th) in the Ormonde Hotel, Kilkenny at 7.30pm there will be an information session in relation to the National Planning Framework which is a process whereby the public will input their concerns about issues that are likely to effect Kilkenny for the period of 2020 to 2040 and all are encouraged to take part in this process. The National Planning Framework will set out challenges in accomodating around a one million increase in population and all that is needed to make provisions for all aspects of various infrastructure. The public are also invited to make a submission, or an observation regarding the making of the National Planning Framework which needs to be made before 12noon on March 16th by post to NPF Submissions, Forward Planning Section, DHPCLG, Custom House, D 01 W60X0 or by email to npf@housing.gov.ie If you would like more information about the National Planning Framework please go to www.ireland2040.ie

GREAT WAR

The Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee commemorating World War 1 which took place from 1914 to 1918 are hosting an evening of song, stories and poetry on Friday 31st March 2017 at 8pm in The Rising Sun, Mullinavat. Included on the night will be Larry Scallan’s ‘ From Bugle Call to Tolling Bell’ and there will be music by the Deenside Minstrels along with guest readers. Tickets at a cost of €5 each are available from Fidelis at 087 9752556 or from Seamus at 087 2866887 and there will be a raffle on the night with a gal range of prizes including a deluxe car valet kit with a value of €300, a hand held tablet, a car break down kit valued at €30, a petrol/diesel fuel voucher for €30, a slow cooker, meal vouchers and a host more items that are up for the winning. The aim of the committee is to have a permanent Memorial erected in Kilkenny honouring the 870 men and women from County Kilkenny who died serving in the war. The Memorial will also remember the 2,259 others from our county who