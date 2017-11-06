Festival of Light will shine brightly in Castlecomer this December

Preparations are well under way as Castlecomer launches its first ever Festival of Light, a month-long celebration of community, creativity and Christmas.

Taking place over the month of December, Castlecomer will shine brightly as its windows are lit up with festive silhouettes, and the town comes alive with silhouette sculptures and light projections.

To launch the first ever Festival of Light, Castlecomer will light up the town with a magical parade of light, music, entertainment and lots of fun for the family on December 1 at 5.45pm. The people of Castlecomer are inviting everyone to join them as the town comes alive as local schools and community groups parade with a stunning display of lanterns through Castlecomer. Music and entertainment will be provided as Santa leads the parade to its final destination of the new Christmas Village at the Discovery Park.

While a fun-packed evening is guaranteed for the launch on December 1, the festival will be a month long celebration and feature events such as silhouette workshops for young people, Meet the Makers events and a live crib every weekend in the Discovery Park craft yard. For those who wish to visit Santa, he will be in residence with Mrs. Claus and the elves in their winter wonderland home in the Discovery Park.

“Community groups and businesses have come out in force to put on a stunning display of silhouettes, light displays and sculptures. The energy and commitment of the community has been harnessed to present a family friendly festival. Our aim is make Castlecomer a destination for families during the Christmas period, where they can stroll around and enjoy the windows and light displays,” said Fiona McHardy, Community & Enterprise Development Officer with Kilkenny Leader Partnership.

“This is a unique festival and the enthusiasm that has been displayed to create a 'Silhouette Town” is heartening, especially the buy in and energy from local schools and youth groups. We encourage everyone to make a visit to Castlecomer this Christmas, ” added Carol Coogan of the Youth Café in Castlecomer.

There are still places left of the silhouette making workshop which will take place in the library in Castlecomer this Saturday (November 11). Please contact Mary Morrissey, Library Staff Officer, Castlecomer Library on (056) 4440561 to secure your free place on this amazing workshop.

Many people who will be visiting Santa at the Castlecomer Discovery park will be treated a completely new experience.

“This year we have completely re-imagined the Christmas experience at the Castlecomer Discovery Park. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in giant igloos for their time visiting the children of Castlecomer, the whole elf village will be transformed into a magical wonderland. The Festival of Light will be a great addition to a family day out, visitors can stroll around the town viewing all the amazing creative windows and light installations” said Kathy Purcell, Discovery Park Manager.

For more information on the festival of light, Castlecomer please see the Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/festivaloflightcastlecomer/