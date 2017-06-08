Kilkenny City - St Canices, St Johns and The Village

St Canices

Sean Keane

UNDER 14S

Dicksboro Under 14 footballers completed the championship and league double on Monday night in Gowran when they defeated the home side to win the league.

Afterwards, Bord na nOg chairman, John O'Brien presented the shield to Boro captain, Eamon O'Reilly.

On Thursday night in Bennettsbridge, they beat Thomastown in the Roinn

A championship football final 3-8 t to 2-5.

The lads have now qualified for the National Féile Gaelic Football weekend in Co. Monaghan from 23rd-25th June. The previous weekend Dicksboro will host Craughwell GAA club for the National Féile na Gael Hurling competition.

Féile fundraising

The club are collecting re-wearable clothes, shoes, bags etc. (no rags!) at the clubhouse in Palmerstown for the full month of May as a fundraiser for Féile 2017 - appeal to all parishioners to gather up clothes etc. and deliver to Palmerstown (deposit in dressing room no. 4) - for further info / queries contact

Pat on 087 9266042. b) Horse race night 9th June - fast horses on sale very soon from the Dicksboro U14 boys & girls for a fun horse race night to be held in Palmerstown - horses only €10.

Plans are in place for an 80s Disco in Palmerstown in late May with guest DJ `Cha` Fitzpatrick from Ballyhale - 80`s themed night so gather up your old jeans, check shirts & bop to the magnificent sounds of the 80`s (an odd 70`s hit will be thrown in too..)

UNDER 16

Roinn C Hurling League Group, Dicksboro B were beaten 2-4 to 4-6 by O'Loughlins B team.

JUNIOR B

JJ Kavanagh and Sons North Junior B Hurling

League/Championship Group A league, round 1: James Stephens 2-9, Dicksboro 0-6. Game played on the Kells road pitch belonging to James Stephens.

SENIORS

The senior team play James Stephens in the second round of the league on Sunday at 2pm in Nowlan Park.

BORO LOTTO

The Dicksboro Lotto jackpot of €4,550 was not won on Thursday last. Numbers drawn - 2, 10, 17, 32. Draw prizes: €100: Margaret Wall (c/o Kitty Phelan). €50: Pat Comerford (c/o TomKnox). €40: Kit Hickey (c/o Jimmy McGarry). €25 each: Paddy O'Brien (c/o Denis Molloy), Eileen Rafter (c/o TomRafter), Trish Davis (c/o John McKee), Mick Byrne (c/o Mick Byrne).

Promoters' Prizes: €30 Tommy Gaffney; €20 Johnny Campion. The Jackpot for Thursday is €4,700.

PARISH NEWS

Anniversaries: William Brennan,Michael Norris, Kitty Gannon, Margaret and Brian Kennedy, Kitty Maher, Rose and James Balfe, Michael Brannigan, Catherine Cuddihy, Mary Houlihan, Sarah Kelly, Brigid Maher, Michael Maher, Mary Muldowney, Phyllis Pratt.

This weekend anniversary masses: Sat 7.30pm Ann Ryan; Sun 9.30am Nichola Tyrrell; Sun 10.30am Paul Malone & Christy Rafter; Sun 11.30am Richard Bourke.

FAMILY DAY

The Diocese of Ossory will host a wonderful Family Fun Day at St. Kieran’s College. Kilkenny on Sunday, There will be Hurling and Camogie, Family Fun Day and U8 Hurling and Camogie Blitz, Children’s Entertainment, Puck Fada, Sacred Space, Art Workshops, Music Workshops and lots more.

PILGRIMAGE

Irish Catholic Nurses Guild Annual Pilgrimage to Knock Shrine on Saturday. Bus leaving Butts Green at 7.30am. All Welcome. Contact Ann Kennedy 7722204 /087 9329561

st johns

Eoin Lawlor

ST JOHNS PARISH

CLUB LOTTO

There was no winner of last weeks Club Lotto. The numbers drawn were 4, 21, 27, 28 and the bonus number was 20. Next week’s Jackpot prize will be €14,800 so make sure to get a ticket from the usual promotors. Tickets only €2 available from the bar http://www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/lotto

SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Round 2 of the St. Canices Senior Hurling League takes place next week end. O’Loughlin Gaels will face Mullinavat in Hugginstown at 7pm Saturday. After a good start to the campaign the St. John’s support will be hoping that the lads can build some momentum and put in another good performance here. As always your support is essential and we look forward to a big O’Loughlin Gaels crowd on Saturday evening.

TEAM NEWS

Results:

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League at 6.30pm in Johns Park

O'Loughlin Gaels 4-12 to 2-10 Windgap

Duggan Steel Under-16 Roinn C Hurling League Group A in Palmerstown at 7pm

O'Loughlin Gaels 4 -6 to 2-4 Dicksboro

Duggan Steel Under-16 Roinn C Hurling League Group A

O'Loughlin Gaels 4-4 to 3-11 Carrickshock

Well done to all O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Teams

FÉILE 17

FÉILE 17 is fast approaching and O’Loughlin Gaels GAA is getting ready to play host to this year’s Cork Champions. The club will play it’s part in hosting games over the weekend of June 16th. Get involved and give a helping hand…just contact anyone on the club’s committee and they’ll point you in the right direction.

FRIDAY NIGHT DARTS

Darts takes every Friday night in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Complex. All are welcome

THURSDAY POKER FROM 8.30PM

Enjoy some Poker every Thursday evening at the same venue. Registration from 8pm

CIARA LAWLOR MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC

Ciara Lawlor died suddenly last July at the Kodaline Concert in Dublin due to SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome) known in the past as Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. Ciara’s parents have allowed family and friends to organise this golf classic in her memory.

The Golf Classic will raise funds for the ‘Heart House’ Fund at the Mater Hospital. This is a voluntary organisation which screens family of people who have passed away from SADS, They are fundraising for a new Echo Machine

This classic is a 4 ball at a cost of €50 per head. If you do not golf, you could sponsor a hole for 100 or contribution towards prizes would be greatly appreciated. The name of your business and your logo will be included on the Sponsorship Board on the day of the classic. Contact details 087 242 7532

There will also be The Ciara Lawlor Memorial Walk on May the 27th. Registration is just €10 and raffle for a signed Kodaline guitar. Registration on the day at Kilkenny Tennis Club with further details on https://www.facebook.com/ciaralawlormemorial https://www.facebook.com/ciaralawlormemorial

O’LOUGHLIN’S GAA SUMER CAMP

It’s the Biggest and Best GAA Club Summer Camp going and you’re blessed that it’s your club O’Loughlin Gaels GAA are running it!!. All juveniles are currently getting details from their mentors. It runs for two weeks from July 31st to Aug 4th & Aug 8th to Aug 12th. Camp runs from 10am to 2.30pm each day and costs just €60 for one week or €85 for two. It includes all GAA related activities – hurling, camogie, Gaelic football and handball and accesses all the club’s facilities. It is run by the best qualified GAA coaches and there will also be appearances by some of the top-intercounty players from the GAA and camogie world. The camp also includes a quality sports pack. So sign up for this fun filled all inclusive Summer Camp for players aged 5-13 years.

BOOKINGS FOR OCCASIONS

O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club boasts the best club facilities for it’s members in the city. With plenty of free parking, Kitchen, bar & Lounge facilities available it can cater for all your party needs. Contact Paddy on 086 1298329 to book your special occasion- christening, communion and confirmations, birthdays and anniversaries.. special wedding guests gatherings ..or any group occasion you require. The large hall is available for larger community occasions and the space outside is secure and safe for all the family.

JUVENILE TRAINING

Calling all young boys and girls from St. John’s Parish. If you live from the Castlecomer Road to the Sion Road, Maudlin Street, Michael Street, Dunmore, Johnswell - Richview, The Weir, Shandon Park and Middleknock, Pococke, - Fairways, Lintown Hall and Newpark …O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club is your club for life. Juvenile training takes place every Sunday morning at 10.30am, Thursday evening at 6.30pm and players can join up any of these days.

Check out http://www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/juvenile-teams.html for more details

ON-LINE CLUB SHOP

The On-line Club Shop can provide you with everything you need for that big day. It’s well stocked with all your essentials in your favourite club’s colours. Training tops, jerseys, jackets, beanies ..they’re all there just log on to the club website and hit the image to bring you into the shop AND your favourite club will also benefit with every sale.

LIBRARY NEWS

Our programme for Bealtaine starts next week in all our Branches. On Tues 2nd we have Emer Foley from Reidy/ Foley Solicitors giving talk and advice on ‘Making a will’ at 6pm. Also from 6-7.30 we have ‘Upcycling with Marie’- Transform old fabric into yarn and use it to

knit/crochet a bag/basket 6-7.30 and this continues on May 9th, 23rd & 30t h (booking essential as places limited).Knitting group meet 5-7pm as usual.

On Wed 3rd St Kieran’s boys are here to help anyone needing help with phone/tablets or computers from 2-3pm.

Thurs 4th Marie Dowling will give an introduction to Mindfullness talk, just drop in.

Fri 5th our French conversation group meet from 11.30 to 12.30.

FORÓIGE VOLUNTEERS

Foróige is looking for adult volunteers across county Wexford. Whether you have an hour a week, a few hours a month or a day a year, we have a variety of opportunities both behind the scenes and working with young people. With full support and training, you can experience the fun, friendship and adventure of Foróige for yourself, all on a flexible basis. To find out more contact Rosie O’Brien Foróige Regional Youth Officer on 086 2997677 or rosie.obrien@foroige.ie .

ST. JOHN NOTES

If you want your community activity or event included in these notes and on the Notice Board on the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA website please forward details on or before Sunday of each week to pro.oloughlingaels.kilkenny@gaa.ie

THE VILLAGe

Michael Moore

JUNIOR "B" LEAGUE

On Saturday evening in virtual artic conditions the club's Junior "B" team scored a deserved 2-9 to 0-6 victory over Dicksboro in the 1st round of the 2017 league/championship. While playing against a gael force wind, a well constructed move which ended in goal after 5 minutes by Antony Larkin set the home side up with a lead they never lost over the remainder of the game.. At half time the scoreboard read 1-2 to 0-3 in favour of the Village. On an evening, not favourable for hurling let alone point scoring, nevertheless the James Stephens forwards found their range often enough in the wind assisted second half to keep their opponents comfortably at bay, registering 1-7 to Dicksboro's

0-3. Despite the conditions there were impressive showings by goalkeeper, James Walton, full backs Dotsy Byrne and Adam Butler, while Robbie Corcoran gave a powerfull performance at wing back with Anthony "Puddy" Lawlor and Damian Phelan. Team captain, Ray O'Keeffe was always prominent with his partner Jack Butler. A good start for manager, Eamon Tyrrell and his colleagues, and with an enthusiastic panel there's every reason to be optimistic for the season ahead..

MORRISSEY TOURNAMENT

A reminder to all that the annual Vincent Morrissey U-16 tournament will take place on Saturday, 13th May in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophain, with eight teams from all corners of the country bidding to claim the prized title. This is the 25th anniversary of the tournament, run and sponsored by the Morrissey family in memory of the late, Vincent, an All-Ireland U-14 Feile winner with the club in 1989, and who passed away unexpectedly in 1992. With leading club teams from Cork, Wexford, Tipperary, Limerick, Dublin and Kilkenny entering the frey for the title, some exciting hurling can be expected over the day's competition.

JUVENILE NEWS

Juvenile officer, Damian Casey reminds parents that the U-6 to U-8's have training each Wednesday evening in Larchfield at 6p.m..Meanwhile the Go Games series for U-10's will continue for the month of May. Damian further advises that there was great excitement on the Kells Road on Fiday last when over fifty, U-8's from the club and Danesfort played a number of fixtures, battling hard with each other and hurling in a good sporting spirit. Parents and spectators were impressed with the skills level on all sides. Meanwhile, the U-8's are looking forward to the Ossary blitz due to take place at the weekend.

KILKENNY CAMOGIE

Congratulations to club camogie players, Michelle Teehan and Niamh Deely members of Kilkenny's back-to-back national league winning panel on Sunday week in Limerick. Michelle, made a solid start to her inter county career, having claimed a place at corner back during the league programme, and rising to the challenge in a major contest against Cork, the dominant force in camogie over the last decade. With the league title under their belts, well done to manager, Ann Downey and the Kilkenny " kittens", who returned to their training headquarters in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophain on Tuesday evening preparing for their upcoming prized O'Duffy Cup defence.

F.A.I. JUNIOR CUP

The best of luck to our sporting neighbours on the Kells Road, Evergreen F.C., who take on Sheriff United (Dublin) in the F.A.I. Junior Cup final in The Aviva Stadium on Saturday week,13th May. It's a tall order for the Kilkenny club side against a hugely experienced, Dublin city outfit, but with the club's, All-Ireland U-14 Feile winning medalist, and former Shamrock Rovers player, Micky Drennan leading the Evergreen attack, the Kells Road lads will be confident on the day. We wish Micky and his team mates the very best as they set out to claim the prestigious All-Ireland title for their club.

BIG BIRTHDAY

Congratulations to May Larkin, Fr.Hayden's Road who celebrated her 70th birthday in the recent days. May's family and friends organised a surprise party for "the birthday girl" in the James Stephens clubrooms on Friday week last where a wonderful night of celebration took place. May was the wife of the late Village legend, Michael "Muggers" Larkin and many a great story and happy memories were recalled in the course of the evening. We wish May many more years of good health and happiness and thank her and her family for their ongoing support for "The Village" (L.Tyrrell)

TOMMY RHATIGAN R.I.P.

At Monday's management meeting the sympathies of the club were extended to the Rhatigan family on the unexpected passing of Tommy Rhatigan, St.Fiacre's Place. Tommy was a quiet man and a life long James Stephens supporter. A man who loved a good sing along and a few pints, Tommy will be sadly missed by his family , brothers, Jimmy and John and sisters Noreen and Ann as well as his many close friends and neighbours. "Air dheis Dei go raibh a anam dilis"

IRISH HEART FOUNDATION

Local representitive, John O'Neill advises that the launch of the annual Irish Heart foundation fundraiser will take place in the clubrooms in Larchfield on Thursday afternoon

4th May (tomorrow) at 2.30p.m.. Kilkenny Lord Mayor, Pat O'Neill will be present to launch the invaluable appeal which funds the research relating to heart desease, one of the major illnesses affecting so many throughout the nation. Support for the appeal, which takes place on Friday, 12th May, throughout the city would be much appreciated.

ALZHEIMER'S TEA DAY

The annual Alzheimers Tea fundraiser will take place in Loughboy Library on Thursday morning (tomorrow) , 4th May. Later at 12.30p.m.,local association member, Ruth Maher will give a presentation on "Living with Alzheimers". All are welcome to attend.

BEALTINE FESTIVAL

In conjunction with the Alzheimers morrning, library manager, Caitriona Keneally has announced that the annual Bealtine Festival will be launched in the library that morning. During the month there will be presentations on a wide variety of interests such as, clothes recycling, digital photography, chair yoga, singing with confidence, nutrition and execise and research on newspaper archives and more besides. Caitriona advises that there are places left for the four week "Up-cycling" workshop which commences on Friday 5th May from 11 to 12.30p.m.. Participants will be taught to make beautiful baskets from recycled fabric and yarn. Contact the library at 056-7794176 for more details.

MUSIC

The Buddies will be performing on Saturday night in the clubrooms.

LOTTO

This week's numbers were 2 : 20 : 27. There was no winning ticket. Next week's jackpot increases to Eu 1,200. The consolation winners were Jim Cantwell, Joan Cody, Fess Brennan, Valerie Lawlor and Noel Malone.