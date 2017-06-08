Kilkenny City - St Canices, St Johns and The Village

THE VILLAGe

Michael Moore

SENIOR LEAGUE

On Sunday afternoon in Nowlan Park, with just four minutes of play left, Conor McQuillan put James Stephens 1-12 to 0-11 ahead, and seemingly heading for victory, with a well engineered point thanks to the foresight and a longranged cross field pass from Eoin Larkkin.

One minute later Dicksboro’s Ollie Walsh latched on to a breaking ball and drove through to score a goal, somewhat against the run of play.

Up until that moment, the James Stephens men had given a hugely spirited perfomance and whether it was shock or tiredness that set in they were hit for a further three points by the fresh legs of 'Boro substutute, Paul Flynn to deliver a 1-15 to 1-13 victory for our city neighbours.

While the manner of the defeat was hard to take for the management, the players, in particular, and the large band of club supporters, the team’s performance right up to the final minutes of the game gives much hope for the remaining three league fixtures, starting with Saturday week’s clash with Ballyhale Shamrocks.



MORRISSEY TOURNAMENT

The much anticipated Vincent Morrissey U16 tournament takes place on Saturday in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophain.

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) will be there to defend their title but they will have serious competition from Toomevara (Tipp), Faythe Harriers (Wexford), Glen Rovers (Cork), Mungret (Limerick), Thurles Sarsfields (Tipp), Midleton (Cork) and host club, James Stephens who will be hoping for a championship boosting win in the tournament, before the junior/ leaving cert examination break.



FOOTBALL

The much delayed senior football semi-final against specialists Railyard is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Ballyraggett (check on-line fixtures).



JUNIOR HURLING

It was a case of mixed fortunes for the club’s Junior teams over last weekend.

On Sunday afternoon The Junior team was somewhat unfortunate to lose out to Emeralds, who put on a late rally scoring 1-3, without reply, in the last 10 minutes of the game to run out 3-16 to 0-16 winners in a competitive All County league quarter-final fixture in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophain.

The loss of the backbone of the team through injury, Conor Byrne at full back, Richie Hayes at centre back and Ray Lahart at centre forward had a critical bearing on the final result.

With the game finely balanced throughout the hour’s hurling the young James Stephens side wasted some scoring opportunities before Emeralds cashed in with breakaway goals to see out the game.

Within 24 hours the Junior A team travelled south to take on Mooncoin and enjoyed a comfortable 2-21 to 3-10 league victory over the home side. Once again, the young city men fought hard for every ball against a strong opposition and deserved their victory in the end.

Well done to the lads and their mentors for completing a busy weekend schedule.



CONCERT

There will be an evening of music by the London Metropolitan Brass Band together with St.Patrick’s Brass & Reed Band in St. John’s Church on 13th May starting at 8pm. Tickets€10 - concessions €5. Proceeds will go to Our Lady’s Hospital for sick children in Crumlin.



YOGA

Manager, Caitriona Kenneally advises that places remain for the gentle art of yoga classes, for seniors, which will take place in the library on Thursday at 11am.

Local yoga practitioner, Marian Dolan will host the class. Booking is advisable. Phone Loughboy library 056- 7794176.



ALZHEIMERS

There was a great turn out for the Alzheimers Tea Day last week. The local Alzheimers Association on Coote’s Lane, would like to acknowledge the support for the event which raised just €400 for the Day Centre.

During the morning, Ruth Maher from the Day Centre delivered an excellent talk on the services provided for those living with all types of demenmtia.



ROAD RACE

The second of the annual Kilkenny four race series takes place tonight, Wednesday, 10th May starting at 7.30pm, from The Aspect Hotel. This week’s race will be over an 8K circuit and is for the Pete Gaule memorial trophy.

On 17th May, the Dermot Butler memorial race over 8K will take place around the same circuit. Entry fee per race is €5, registration takes place at the hotel from 7pm. Contact Seamus at 086-0407866.



MUSIC

Paddy Blanch will be on stage for the weekend’s musical entertainment.

LOTTO

Congratulations to Richard Condron and Mary Fogarty who shared the jackpot of €1,400 when their numbers, 17 : 19 : 23 came up at Tuesday night's draw. Next week’s jackpot is €2,000.

st johns

Eoin Lawlor

CLUB LOTTO

No winner of last weeks Club Lotto. The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 18, 28, bonus number was 3. Next week’s Jackpot prize will be €15,200. Tickets €2 available from the bar www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/lotto

SENIOR HURLING

Round 2 of the St. Canices Senior Hurling League saw O’Loughlin Gaels take on Mullinavat, see match report in the sports pages.

Next up is Carrickshock on May 20th in Bennettsbridge. That is one to look forward to www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/senior-mens-news.

JUNIOR HURLING

Dicksboro 2-20 to 1-20 O’Loughlin Gaels disappointingly no points bagged from this entertaining junior hurling league fixture in Palmerstown this evening.

A decent crowd saw O’Loughlins start well and began the 2nd half 3 points clear. The sides traded scores in the opening moments of the half and a fine goal by the 'boro on the 8th minute put them ahead by 1 for the first time.

O’Loughlins returned the next 2 points to claim back the lead but the green flag was raised again for the ’Boro men when goalkeeper Paddy Delaney was deemed to have stepped behind the line after fielding a high ball.

O’Loughlin fought back and benefitted from a fortuitous goal of their own on the 50th minute when an Alan Geoghegan long distance effort bounced straight to the net putting the lads 1 point ahead. 1-18 to 2:14.

For the remaining 8 minutes it was all Dicksboro and they returned 6 points to the visitors 2 to see out this game.

U16s ARE LEAGUE CHAMPIONS

Congratulations to the O’Loughlin Gaels u16 panel who deservedly won the Roinn A Hurling League on Monday evening in Thomastown when they beat Dunnamaggin in a pulsating game of hurling. O’Loughlin Gaels 2-14 to 3-10 Dunnamaggin.

The lads had to work to earn the honours through a late surge overturning a 3 point deficit with 4 minutes remaining to finish 1 point clear when Conor Kelly converted a last minute point at the end of a clever passage of play from defence. Lovely Hurling.

Well done to all the panel and to Team Mentors, Niall Bergin, Ben Fogarty, Benny Cleere, Paddy Tyrrell.

O’Loughlin Gaels: D. Murphy, D. Walsh, J. Young, I. O'Keefe, P.McNamara, D. Fogarty, B. Tyrrell, D. Coffey (Capt.), N. Higgins, J. McNamara, C. Kelly (0-12, 6f), J. Sheridan, E. Kerwick (1-0), V. O'Grady (1-1), R. Lavelle (0-1). H. Bland, M. Hogan, D. O'Leary, J. Leydon, J. Hickey, C. Murphy, C. Maher, N. Flanagan, L. Hehir, J. Byrne, J. Phelan, W. Slattery, L. hennessey, M. Wallace.

MINOR GLORY

Best wishes to O’Loughlin Gaels Players Ben Maher, Jordan Molloy, Eoin O’Shea, Conor Heary and Mikey Butler who form part of the Kilkenny Minor Panel that faces Laois on Saturday in the Leinster Minor Hurling Semi-Final in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise at 3pm.

FÉILE 17

June 16th, 17th and 18th will see St. John’s Park burst at the seams with activity during this monumental GAA weekend.

O’Loughlin Gaels GAA and Camogie Clubs are getting ready and you are all invited to be part of the whole Féile experience.

With St. John’s Park just a puck of a sliotar away from Nowlan Park every Féile participant is welcome to visit and see where the Kilkenny Senior Hurling County Champions keep the Tom Walsh Cup. #Feile2017.

DARTS

Darts takes every Friday night in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Complex. All welcome.

POKER



Enjoy some Poker every Thursday evening at the same venue. Registration from 8pm.

CIARA LAWLOR MEMORIAL WALK

The Ciara Lawlor Memorial Walk will take place in Kilkenny Castle Grounds on May 27th.

Registration €10 and raffle for a signed Kodaline guitar. Participants are asked to pre-register in advance of the day in order as a large crowd is expected.

There will registration on the day also at Kilkenny Tennis Club with further details on www.facebook.com/ ciaralawlormemorial.

O’LOUGHLIN’S GAA SUMER CAMP

It’s the Biggest and Best GAA Club Summer Camp going and you’re blessed that it’s your club O’Loughlin Gaels GAA are running it!

All juveniles are currently getting details from their mentors. It runs for two weeks from July 31st to August 4th and August 8th to 12th. Camp runs from 10am to 2.30pm each day and costs just €60 for one week or €85 for two.

It includes all GAA related activities – hurling, camogie, Gaelic football and handball and accesses all the club’s facilities.

It is run by the best qualified GAA coaches and there will also be appearances by some of the top-intercounty players from the GAA and camogie world.

The camp also includes a quality sports pack. So sign up for this fun filled all inclusive Summer Camp for players aged 5-13 years.

CONGRATS

Congratulations to u16 player Vincent O’Grady who lined out with St. Kierans College on Friday when they claimed the Juvenile Leinster Hurling Title.

Vincent had a good week on the hurling field as he also added the u16 Roinn A League title to his honours with O’Loughlin Gaels.

OCCASIONS

O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club boasts the best club facilities for it’s members in the city.

With plenty of free parking, Kitchen, bar and lounge facilities available it can cater for all your party needs.

Contact Paddy on 086 1298329 to book your special occasion- christening, communion and confirmations, birthdays and anniversaries, special wedding guests gatherings or any group occasion you require.

The large hall is available for larger community occasions and the space outside is secure and safe for all the family.

JUVENILE

Juvenile training takes place every Sunday morning at 10.30am, Thursday evening at 6.30pm and players can join up any of these days. Check out www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/juvenile-teams.html for more details.

ONLINE CLUB SHOP

The online Club Shop can provide you with everything you need for that big day.

It’s well stocked with all your essentials in your favourite club’s colours: www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/shop.html.

LIBRARY

On Friday 12th we have ‘Music Therapy: singing and movement’ with voices of Hope Director Ann Moylan at 11am, please drop in and enjoy.

On Tues 16th we have an upcycling workshop with Rachel Stone 5-7pm, upcycling old t-shirt to something new.

Our usual activities run also, knitters meet 5-7 on Tuesdays, phone/tablet help from 2-3 on Wednesdays.

New members always welcome in any of our groups.

ST. JOHN NOTES

If you want your community activity or event included in these notes and on the Notice Board on the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA website please forward details on or before Sunday of each week to pro.oloughlingaels.kilkenny@gaa.ie.

St Canices

Sean Keane

JUNIORS GREAT WIN

Paul O’Flynn enjoyed a remarkable Sunday scoring two points in the senior team’s win against James Stephens after coming on as a sub and starring in the juniors win against O’Loughlins.

The second round of the Junior league/championship saw the ’Boro take on their other city rivals O’Loughlin Gaels(OLG) in the usual well presented Palmerstown having previously played James Stephens in the first round.

Similar to the ’Boro, O’Loughlins had a win in their opening round so both teams were coming into the match with good form.

Almost from the throw in OLG scored a point and quickly followed with another two before the ’Boro lads drew a breath on a warm evening for hurling.

However the ’Boro got off the mark and began to come into the game with Kevin Nolan winning, breaking and laying off good ball to the other forwards and also with Enda O’Donohue chipping in with a few frees won by the hard working Seanie Boyd.

The Boro centre forward Oisin Walsh who was carrying a slight injury into the game, began to show the signs that the injury was hindering his effectiveness at centre forward and a switch with Seanie Boyd coming to centre forward and Oisin going into the square provided the Boro with an improved platform.

The OLG forwards were lively and their movement caused a few problems for the Boro backs, however as the half went on the backs began to get grips with the movement of the OLG’s men.

But this did not stop OLG’s having a 4 point lead at half time which was probably a fair reflection of the game.

Unfortunately the Boro lost Oisin Walsh at half time due to injury and was replaced by Sean O’Brien who was lively on the breaks. Early in the second half the Boro deployed Enda O’Donohoe in a free roll in order to create space for the inside line but to also pick up loose ball between midfield and the Boro half back line which he did with aplomb and delivered fast ball into the forwards.

Paul O’Flynn stormed into the game following a switch to midfield, Paul had earlier that day tapped over two points in the Boro’s senior victory over the Village.

Paul’s athleticism, strong direct running and accuracy caused problems for OLG who began to tire.

2 goals for the ’Boro midway through the second half seemed to give them the confidence and belief that they could overcome their city rivals.

Its not often that referees and umpires get credit but on this occasion they were well positioned in awarding one of the ’Boro goals which had crossed the line following a long delivery into the danger area from Enda O’Donohue.

However the OLG’s men were not finished and showed great determination when they put the ball in the Boro net from out the field when the flight of the ball was misjudged by the ’Boro rear guard.

Richie Stapleton in goals was solid throughout and puck outs were finding the desired target areas.

David Glynn took command of the ful backline and was ably assisted by the no nonsense Michael Hayes and the athletic Cillian Timmons who is putting in repeated smart performances and often takes the role to mark the oppositions speediest forwards.

The half backline of Alan Phelan, Enda Malone and Jim Dollard on his first outing with the junior panel this year also grew in stature and very little ball got past them in the second half.

Joe Sheehan picked up a lot of loose ball and delivered good cross field ball into the corners, Cillian Starr’s switch into the forwards in the second half paid dividends as Cillian contributed two valuable points late on.

Enda O’Donohoe played his role of third midfielder excellently. Seanie Boyd’s movement, desire to get on the ball and very accurate shooting was a feature of the Boro performance for such a young player.

Kevin Nolan was given a specific role in the forwards and certainly exceeded what was asked of him and contributed three points from play on-top of his work rate. Boro captain Davy Ryan led by example with his work rate and ability to bring other players into the game with smart interplay and direct running.

Shane O’Brien’s speed and movement asked questions of the OLG’s defence and he made a valuable contribution to the victory. Cian Butler replaced Cillian Starr late on but Cian’s fresh legs and hunger for the fray was evident from the first second of his introduction. The ’Boro’s next outing is against Erins Own on the 19th May in Palmerstown.

SENIORS WIN

Between the 26th and 32nd minute of the second half of this pulsating senior league match, Dicksboro scored 1-4 compared to just one point by James Stephens.

That was in essence, the winning of the game and it justified the faith of the management in this young team who don't know when they are beaten.

Final score: Dicksboro 1-15, James Stephens 1-13.

It’s not easy to beat the Village and so it proved this afternoon as they dominated for stretches of the game but were unable to put away the ’Boro men away.

Guts, will to win and courage won this match and it puts the senior team in a good place.

With eight minutes left, the game seemed to be ebbing away from the ’Boro, Suddenly, that changed after a kicked goal by Ollie Walsh which left just a point between the teams.

Substitute Oisin Gough was probably the match winner, scoring two mighty points from play, one a real Austin Gleeson effort from 80 yards out.

JUVENILES

Féile update: Dicksboro GAA will host the Galway U14 champions; Craughwell over the Féile na Gael weekend coming up on the 16th - 18th June across counties Kilkenny, Wexford and Carlow.

USABLE CLOTHES APPEAL

The club are collecting re-wearable clothes,shoes, bags etc. (no rags!) at the clubhouse in Palmerstown for the full month of May as a fundraiser for Féile 2017 - appeal to all parishioners to gather up clothes etc. and deliver to Palmerstown - for further info / queries contact Pat on 087 9266042.

RACE NIGHT

Fast horses on sale now from the Dicksboro U14 boys and girls for a fun horse race night to be held in Palmerstown on the 9th June. Horses €10.

80S DISCO

Plans are in place for an 80s Disco in Palmerstown on 27th May from 9pm with guest DJ James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick from Ballyhale.

So gather up your old jeans, check shirts and bop to the magnificent sounds of the 80s.

THANK YOU

Thanks to parishioners for your support of last weekend’s Epilepsy Ireland collection.

BEREAVED

Julie Oakes, a member of the motherforgaelic club has been beareved by the death of her mother-in-law in England.

PARISH NEWS

Praying for those who have died recently: Philomena Heffernan, Dean Street, John Burke, Emly (Nephew of Sr. Noreen).

Anniversaries - Ann Ryan, Nichola Tyrrell, Paul Malone, Christy Rafter, Richard Bourke, Eileen Waudby, Margaret (Peggy) Lawlor, John Burke, Paddy Denieffe, Michael Dowling, Donal Fitzpatrick, Catherine (Kit) Grace, Tom Kenny, Paddy Treacy.

This Weekend anniversary Masses: Sat. 7.30am Des and Brenda Crowley; Sun 9.30am Tom Crotty; Sun 10.30am Elizabeth Somers; Sun 11.30am Eamon Creegan.

ROSARY

Rosary will be held on in St. Canice’s Church on Wednesdays at 7.30pm during May as part of our May Devotions. Monthly Rosary on 1st Sunday in James Green at statue of Our Lady of Kilkenny on 7th May.

FAMILY FUN DAY

The Diocese of Ossory will host a wonderful Family

Fun Day at St. Kieran’s College. Kilkenny on Sunday.

FLOWER CLUB

Flower Club Demonstration by Therese M. O’Reilly at

Kilkenny Flower Club in Butler House next Thursday 11th May at 8pm. Admission for visitors is €10

CONCERT

“An Evening of Music by London Metropolitan Brass & St. Patrick’s Brass and Reed Band will take place in St. John’s RC Church, Kilkenny on Saturday May 13th at 8pm in aid of Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children Crumlin. Tickets €10 Concessions €5.

MARRIED RECENTLY

Congratulations those who married in St Canice’s Church recently: Brian Gallagher, and Nicole van der Sman, Talbots Court; James Dunne, Green Street, (who has returned from Australia) and Stacey Lee Stephens; Richard Devane and Annette Feehan, Emmett Street.

VOCATIONS

Fr. Kieran O’Shea, the new Vocations Director has reminded us to invite us to pray for vocations.

At present we have one Seminarian in Maynooth, who in a few weeks’ time will have completed his first year of formation (please continue to pray for Sean) and we have another candidate who has undertaken a time of discernment and will begin the application process for seminary in the coming days.