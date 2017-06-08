Kilkenny City - St Canices, St Johns and The Village

St Canices

SENIOR HURLERS

The club's senior hurlers take on Danesfort on Saturday at Tom Ryall Park, Kilmanagh at 7.30pm. Hopes are high they can keep their good run of form going.

JUNIORS

In the JJ Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League/Championship Group, Dicksboro went down to a strong St Martin's side, 0-20 to 1-10.

ST CANICE'S SCHOOL FETE

St. Canice’s School Fete. Sunday May 28. The St. Canice’s School Fete will take place in the St. Canice’s Community Hall and St. James’ Park, on Sunday, May 28 between 2 and 5pm. All funds raised will go towards new facilities for the school and it’s a great family and community day out, so spread the word and bring along your friends. The school is appealing for donations of cakes and cookies (on the day) and donations of raffle prizes,which can be brought to the school office in advance (gift vouchers, a box of biscuits, bottle of wine, box of chocolates etc).

Lots of fun activities are planned including; bouncy castles, obstacle courses, face painting and hair braiding. Firm favourites also include the wheel of fortune, raffle, book/DVD/games stall, and of course not forgetting plenty of tasty treats from the cake stall, barbeque and delicious hot crepes! We look forward to seeing you there. All are welcome!

CLOTHES APPEAL

The club are collecting re-wearable clothes, shoes, bags etc (no rags!) at the clubhouse in Palmerstown for the full month of May as a fundraiser for Féile 2017.

The appeal goes out to all parishioners to gather up clothes etc. and deliver to Palmerstown. For further info / queries contact Pat on 087 9266042.

HORSE RACE NIGHT

Horse race night on June 9 at Palmerstown - Fast horses on sale now from the Dicksboro U14 boys and girls for a fun horse race night to be held in Palmerstown - horses only €10.

All proceeds go towards the cost of Feile. 80S DISCO - Plans are in place for an 80`s Disco in Palmerstown on Saturday, May 27 from 9pm with guest DJ James`Cha` Fitzpatrick from Ballyhale - an 80`s themed night so gather up your old jeans, check shirts & bop to the magnificent sounds of the 80`s - relive the MT USA memories and more....

SENIOR FOOTBALLERS

After being narrowly defeated by James Stephens in the quarter final of the senior football championship, it was really disappointing to see that James Stephens gave The Railyard a walkover in the county semi-final at the weekend.

UNDER 14 HURLING LEAGUE

The boys had a good win over O'Loughlin Gaels at Palmertown on Monday night.

COMMUNITY GAMES ATHLETICS

Dicksboro Area (St Canice's and St Mary's Parishes) Community Games Athletics will be held at the Watershed this Friday at 6.30pm. Events for under 8 to under 16 on July 31. Some help will be needed. Events: Boys & Girls U/8 years (Must be over 6) : 60M & 80M, Boys & Girls U/10 : 100M, 200M & 60m Hurdles, Boys & Girls U/12 : 100M, 600M & Ball Throw, Boys & Girls U/14 : 100M, 80m Hurdles, 800M, Boys & Girls U/16 : 100M, 1500M. Relay teams will be selected based on performance in the sprint races

LATE MICK MAHER

Mick's Months Mind Mass will be in St.Canice's church at 9.30am on Sunday.

BORO LOTTO

The Dicksboro Lotto jackpot of €4,850 was not won last Thursday. Numbers drawn: 3, 6, 8, 18. Draw prizes: €100: Paddy Ryan (c/o Paddy Maher). €50: Siobhán Dunphy (c/o Paddy Maher). €40: Sean Hackett (c/o John Hackett). €25 each: Olivia Furlong (c/o Denis Molloy), Ben & Ella (c/o Mick Byrne), Ger Clancy (c/o F. & E. Morrissey), Mary Nolan (c/oDicksboro). Promoters' Prizes: €30 Bridie Brennan; €20 Doherty's Bar. The Jackpot for Thursday is €5,000.

PARISH NEWS FROM ST CANICE'S

Those who died recently - Tom Byrne, Dean Cavanagh Place and Richard Strang, Kilcash. Anniversaries: Des and Brenda Crowley, Tom Crotty, Elizabeth Somers, Eamon Creegan. also remembered: Ellen Audoire, Dolores and Joe Bollard, Patrick Browne, Joe and Milo Corcoran, John Doheny, Michael Cummins, Jack DeLoughry, Kitty McVeigh, John Murphy, James Morris, Paddy O’Brien and family, Benny Pratt.

This weekend anniversary masses - Sat 7.30pm Patrick Brennan; Sun. 9.30am Michael Maher (Months Mind); Sun. 10.30am Paddy Treacy; Sun 11.30 am Kathleen Molloy Collection for week ending. 7th May 1,732.00

ROSARY

Rosary will be held in St. Canice’s Church on Wednesday evenings at 7.30pm during May as part of our May Devotions. Rosary will be recited each Sunday during May at the Grotto on the Callan Rd at 3pm.

COMMUNION

First Communion will be celebrated at St. Canice’s on

Saturday at 11.30am. Congratulations to all involved – children, teachers, parents and to Fr. Peter and the preparatory committee for all the preparations.

PARISH PENTECOST MASS & BARBECUE

Faith, Food & Fun for all the family. Tickets € 5 available from Parish Centre or on the day. 11.30am mass will be celebrated in the Community Hall followed by barbecue and fun for all the family. Donations of raffle prizes or sponsorship for the event will be greatly appreciated.

UNITY SINGERS

50TH Anniversary Concert with Cara O’Sullivan and Tanya Sewell and the Clonmel Concert Band, in St. Mary’s Cathedral on Friday, May 26 at 8pm. Tickets available in Dubray’s Book Shop.

GOOD SHEPHERD CENTRE

Annual Church Gate Collection Sat & Sun 21st and 22nd May.

ST JOHNS PARISH

CLUB LOTTO

There was no winner of last weeks Club Lotto. The numbers drawn were 3, 14, 21, 26 and the bonus number was 23. Next week’s Jackpot prize will be €15,600 so make sure to get a ticket from the usual promotors. Tickets only €2 available from the bar http://www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/lotto

O’LOUGHLIN’S HURLING NEWS

RESULTS: J. J. Kavanagh and Sons North Junior A Hurling League/Championship Group A

Emeralds 0-13 to 2-20 O'Loughlin Gaels

J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League

Emeralds 0-10 to 2-14 O'Loughlin Gaels

Well done to both team who worked well to get the desired results..Lovely hurling. http://www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/senior-mens-news

SUPPORT THE SENIORS

Next Saturday evening the Senior Hurlers take on Carrickshock in round 3 of the league/championship in Bennettsbridge. With a win and a draw under their belts from the first two games the lads need to maintain their unbeaten status and you can help by being their and giving your vocal support.

MINOR GLORY

Well done to O’Loughlin Gaels Players Ben Maher, Jordan Molloy, Eoin O’Shea, Conor Heary and Mikey Butler who form part of the Kilkenny Minor Panel that overcame their Laois counterparts on Saturday in the Leinster Minor Hurling Semi-Final in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. Jordan and Eoin played a big part in a comprehensive win that now sees the cats face Dubin in the Leinster decider.

CHERNOBYL CHILDREN KIKENNY

On Saturday May 20th Jim and Penny Kavanagh would like to welcome you to a Coffee Morning / Afternoon Tea Day at home in Radestown between 10.30 am and 5.00 pm., please come along and enjoy a relaxing chat over a cuppa and some home baked treats.All proceeds of the day will go towards the Summer Rest and Recuperation for 30 children who are coming to Kilkenny for a month.We 'd be delighted to see you .Thank you for all your ongoing support

CIARA LAWLOR MEMORIAL WALK

The Ciara Lawlor Memorial Walk will take place in Kilkenny Castle Grounds on May the 27th. Registration is just €10 and raffle for a signed Kodaline guitar. Participants are asked to pre-register in advance of the day in order as a large crowd is expected. There will registration on the day also at Kilkenny Tennis Club with further details on https://www.facebook.com/ciaralawlormemorial

FÉILE 17

June16th, 17th and 18th will see St. John's Park burst at the seams with activity during this monumental GAA weekend. O'Loughlin Gaels GAA & Camogie Clubs are getting ready and you are all invited to be part of the whole Féile experience. Hundreds of players, supporters and GAA pundits will pass through our gates and all will benefit from a St. John's Park welcome. The plans are being made and preparations are in action as we look forward to a great weekend. With St. John's Park just a puck of a sliotar away from Nowlan Park every Féile participant is welcome to visit and see where the Kilkenny Senior Hurling County Champions keep the Tom Walsh Cup. #Feile2017 John West Ireland

FRIDAY NIGHT DARTS

Darts takes every Friday night in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Complex. All are welcome

THURSDAY POKER FROM 8.30PM

Enjoy some Poker every Thursday evening at the same venue. Registration from 8pm

O’LOUGHLIN’S GAA SUMER CAMP

It’s the Biggest and Best GAA Club Summer Camp going and you’re blessed that it’s your club O’Loughlin Gaels GAA are running it!!. All juveniles are currently getting details from their mentors. It runs for two weeks from July 31st to Aug 4th & Aug 8th to Aug 12th. Camp runs from 10am to 2.30pm each day and costs just €60 for one week or €85 for two. It includes all GAA related activities – hurling, camogie, Gaelic football and handball and accesses all the club’s facilities. It is run by the best qualified GAA coaches and there will also be appearances by some of the top-intercounty players from the GAA and camogie world. The camp also includes a quality sports pack. So sign up for this fun filled all inclusive Summer Camp for players aged 5-13 years.

BOOKINGS FOR OCCASIONS

O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club boasts the best club facilities for it’s members in the city. With plenty of free parking, Kitchen, bar & Lounge facilities available it can cater for all your party needs. Contact Paddy on 086 1298329 to book your special occasion- christening, communion and confirmations, birthdays and anniversaries.. special wedding guests gatherings ..or any group occasion you require. The large hall is available for larger community occasions and the space outside is secure and safe for all the family.

JUVENILE TRAINING

Our juvenile Teams were had another busy week representing O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club. On top of the hurling for their schools teams at St. Johns, Gaelscoil, Johnswell, The Model, CBS and St. Canices the boys and girls of St, John’s Parish were giving it their all for their club. U6s had a brilliant Thursday evening hosting neighbours Dicksboro when over 70 young guns played out a series of games in front of the club house. The same evening u10s hosted James Stephens while the u12s prepared in the wings for their weekend matches. On Saturday the u11s took part in the Glynn Barntown Tournament, Wexford and hurled their socks off in what was a fantastic day for this group. While on the same day their colleagues hosted games for Tullaraon and St. Martins in front of a very please crowd. U8s took part in the annual Ossory Hurling Festival at St. KIerans College on Saturday in a series of what was described as ‘epic’ games against stiff opposition. Just another week in the life of an O’Loughlin Gaels Juvenile player. Well done to all the mentors involved...lovely, lovely hurling.

Juvenile training takes place every Sunday morning at 10.30am, Thursday evening at 6.30pm and players can join up any of these days.

Check out http://www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/juvenile-teams.html for more details

U6 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

It's hard to believe that we're into Week 12 of U6 training already and the boys are really enjoying it. They're all taking to it like ducks to water but we expect nothing less from the young boys of St. John's Parish. Congratulations to Evan Wall & Derek Cooney who were our Week 10 recipients of the weekly award... they are joined by Stephen McCormack, John Delaney, Adam Lawlor & Cillian Doyle who are the Week 11 recipients…. and Week 12 saw Darragh O’Neill, Jake Phelan, Evan Mooney and Charlie Shore earn the accolade.

LIBRARY NEWS

Knitters meet 5-7 on Tuesdays, phone/tablet help from 2-3 on Wednesdays.

New members always welcome in any of our groups

ST. JOHN NOTES

If you want your community activity or event included in these notes and on the Notice Board on the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA website please forward details on or before Sunday of each week to pro.oloughlingaels.kilkenny@gaa.ie

Loughboy Library

Celebrating Creativity as we age continues at Loughboy Library with;

Newspaper Archive Crafts (Thurs @ 11am)

Have you ever wondered what made the headlines on the day you were born, got married, turned 21 etc? In this workshop library staff will show you how to use our online newspaper archives and how to create a personalised greeting card from your findings.

Singing with confidence at any age (Friday May 19th @ 11am)

This hour long talk will include group warm ups (in other words, funny noises) and some group singing. It will be great fun and help people who wouldn’t normally sing to get more confidence, learn some singing techniques and also start on preparing a party piece, if you wish. Both events are free. Booking is advisable. Tel 77 94 186

Music

Music in the club on Sat. 20th will be provided by Paddy White.

Lotto

Number drawn in last week’s James Stephens Lotto were 17 25 27 31.

There was no winning ticket. Consolation prizes went to;

1 Noel Morrissey

2 Kay O Neill

3 Des McGrath

4 PJ McGrath

5 L O Connell

Next week’s jackpot is €2200

Road Race

The Dermot Butler Memorial road Race over 8km will take place on Weds 17th May. The entry fee for the race is €5 and registration takes place at the Aspect Hotel from 7-00pm. Contact Seamus at 086 040 7866

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior Hurling League Final

Despite a determined second half performance James Stephens came up just short in the Junior Hurling League Final against Ballyhale Shamrocks . Having started the game playing into a stiff breeze the Village men found themselves down at halftime on a scoreline of 1-8 to 0-5. This deficit was to get even bigger on the resumption of play when almost immediately the Ballyhale men smashed in another goal. To their credit the City men fought back bravely and with the aid of a Ryan Scanlon penalty reduced the Shamrocks lead down to a single point. The village men were left to rue a number of missed chances to tie up the game and deep in injury time the Ballyhale scored a point to leave them with a 2-15 to 1-16. For the Village,in defense, Niall Lanigan put in a fine hour ably supported by David Dotsy Byrne, while Ryan Scanlon accounted for the majority of his team’s scores mainly from placed balls.

U-16 Morrissey Tournament

The 2017 James Stephens U16 Tournament took place on Saturday last and what a great event it proved to be with the Village going one better than last year after beating a highly fancied Kilmacud Crokes team in the Final. Along the way they accounted for Toomevara (Tipperary) and Mt Sion (Waterford). Kilmacud beat Moycarkey and eventual Shield winners Thurles Sarsfields to go toe to toe with the village. Manager Liam O Brien and his selectors will be thrilled with this win and particularly the will shown by his players not to accept second best. This performance should set the team up nicely for the rest of the year. In the final Cian Kenny was the main scorer with a blistering performance of power and no little skill to bang home 2-3 ably assisted by Niall McEvoy 1-1, Eoin Guilfoyle 0-2 and Leon Hayes 1-0. While in defence Thomas Nugent, Ben O’Shaughnessy and Jim Ryan formed a solid halfback line with Jason Butler at fullback locking out any real threats on goal. Chairman Paddy Neary thanked everybody for what was a great days hurling capped by a magnificient final. He thanked the Organising Committee for the time and effort that was put into running this year’s tournament. He paid special tribute to the Morrissey family for their sponsorship of the event in this the 25th anniversary of the death of Vincent after whom the trophy is named. How fitting it was for the Village to regain control of the cup last won in 2012. Congratulation to all.

