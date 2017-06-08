Kilkenny City - St Canices, St Johns and The Village



St Canices

Your local correspondent

Sean Keane

80S DISCO

Get out your John Travolta outfit from the back of the wardrobe ahead of the 80s disco in Palmerstown from 9pm with guest DJ James ’Cha’ Fitzpatrick from Ballyhale. So gather up your old jeans, check shirts and bop to the magnificent sounds of the 80`s - relive the MT USA memories and more.

CLOTHES APPEAL

The club are collecting re-wearable clothes, shoes, bags etc (no rags!) at the clubhouse in Palmerstown for the full month of May as a fundraiser for Féile 2017. The appeal goes out to all parishioners to gather up clothes etc. and deliver to Palmerstown. For further info / queries contact Pat on 0879266042.

HORSE RACE NIGHT

Horse race night on June 9 at Palmerstown - Fast horses on sale now from the Dicksboro U14 boys and girls for a fun horse race night to be held in Palmerstown - horses only €10. All proceeds go towards the cost of Feile.

SENIORS

All three games won in the league, senior status safe for next year, a championship quarter final berth secured and a bright future with a young team. Not bad for the month of May. There was just two points between the Boro and Danesfort at half-time in this crucial senior league game at Tom Ryall Park, Kilmanagh on Saturday evening.

Up steps Andy Gaffney who came on as a sub after eight minutes of the half. In 19 minutes he scored four goals and a point from play. A few of the goals were set up for him by his older brother, Martin Gaffney who showed the potential we all know that he is capable of at full forward coming out the field for the ball in the second half to devastating effect and scoring a crucial goal in the first half when the team were struggling a small bit.

This was a fantastic win and the players go away at the break with maximum points from three games and a very healthy score difference which makes us favourites to win a quarter final berth with two games to play.

Those games against Clara and Bennettsbridge have to be won and no one is getting carried away especially when you consider that Danesfort were without Richie Hogan.

JUNIORS

The junior match set for last Friday night was postponed at the request of opponents Erin's Own.

UNDER 14S

The under 14 hurling team had a good win against James Stephens in the league on Wednesday night in Larchfield.

LOTTO

The Dicksboro Lotto jackpot of €5,000 was not won on Thursday. Numbers drawn: 3, 22, 25, 26. Draw prizes: €100: Joe Phelan (c/o Kitty Phelan). €50: Betty McGrath (c/o Mick O'Brien). €40: Sean Breathnach (c/o Sean Breathnach). €25 each: Ger Clancy (c/o F. & E. Morrissey), Pat Nolan (c/o Jimmy McGarry), Bridie Brennan (c/o Bridie Brennan), Breda Moylan (c/o Ian Morrissey). Promoters' Prizes: €30 Martin Morrissey; €20 Paddy Maher. The Jackpot for this Thursday is €5,150.

PARISH NEWS

Praying for those who died recently: Kathleen Delaney, Fr. Murphy Square, Paddy Cummins, Fatima Place and Ann O’Keeffe.

Anniversaries

Patrick Brennan, Michael Maher (Months Mind) Paddy Treacy, Kathleen Molloy, Sean Monahan, Bridget Cahill, Michael Kelly, Joan Phelan, Ted & Statia O’Grady, Jack and Nancy Moylan, Michael (Mick) Smyth, Phil Treacy, Breda Turner This weekend: Sat 7.30pm Willie Nolan (1st Anniv); Sun 9.30am Michael Mullins; Sun 10.30am Catherine, Timothy & Sean Cleere; Sun 11.30am Tom Cunniffe.

ST CANICE'S SCHOOL FETE ON SUNDAY

The St. Canice’s School Fete will take place from 2pm-5pm in the St Canice’s Community Hall and St. James’ Park, on Sunday.

All funds raised will go towards new Interactive Whiteboard facilities for the school and it’s a great family and community day out, so spread the word and bring along your friends. We are appealing for donations of cakes and cookies (on the day) and donations of raffle prizes, which can be brought to the school office in advance (gift vouchers, a box of biscuits, bottle of wine, box of chocolates etc).

Lots of fun activities are planned including; bouncy castles, obstacle courses, face painting and hair braiding. Firm favourites also include the wheel of fortune, raffle, book/DVD/ games stall, and of course not forgetting plenty of tasty treats from the cake stall, barbeque and delicious hot crepes! We look forward to seeing you.

PARISH PENTECOST MASS AND BARBECUE

JUNE 4 - Faith, Food and Fun for all the family. The 11.30am Mass will be celebrated in the Community Hall followed by barbecue and fun for all the family. Tickets € 5 per adult, (children under 16 free) available from Parish Centre or on the day. Tickets will also be on sale after Masses next Sunday 28th May.

Donations of raffle prizes or sponsorship for the event will be greatly appreciated.