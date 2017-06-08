Kilkenny City - St Canices, St Johns and The Village

st johns

Your local correspondent

Eoin Lawlor

pro.oloughlingaels.kilkenny@gaa.ie

CLUB LOTTO

There was no winner of last weeks Club Lotto. The numbers drawn were 5, 10, 11, 27 and the bonus number was 23. Next week’s Jackpot prize will be €16,000 so make sure to get a ticket from the usual promotors. Tickets only €2 available from the bar.

O’LOUGHLIN’S HURLING

After three games in this year’s St. Canices Credit Union Senior Hurling League O’Loughlin Gaels share top of the table in Group A after an unbeaten run. They hadn’t got it all their own way as Carrickshock had stormed ahead 0-10 to 1-1 after just 20minutes but the reigning Champions hauled back the deficit and managed to go to the break two points to the good helped by a fortunate goal from a Mark Bergin free. The Second half the lads showed a little more composure but couldn’t shift the challenge until the closing moments of the game when three unanswered points guaranteed maximum points. There’s a bit of a break now to round four when the St. John’s faithful will look forward to the remainder of the campaign.

FIRST AIDERS NEEDED

With our adult teams getting busier and growing in numbers the workload of preparing and looking after teams increases. O’Loughlin Gaels GAA are currently looking for those interested to help out and volunteer their time with First Aid / physio at training and games. Those interested in taking part in a First Aid and Difibrilator course can contact 087 229 8028 to book their place. Those interested in helping with first aid for adult teams can contact Donal at 087 7696020

TRUCK SHOW PARKING

We have the official carpark for the Waterford Truck & Motor Show. At least 40 Stewards will be needed from Saturday 27th May 2pm to 9pm . Sunday 28th from 9am to 9pm. Contact Brian Murphy, Sean Tyrrell, Sean Hogan, Eddie Maher or Coleman Loughnane if you can help, all help is greatly appreciated

CIARA LAWLOR MEMORIAL WALK

The Ciara Lawlor Memorial Walk will take place in Kilkenny Castle Grounds on Saturady May the 27th at 4pm. Registration is just €10 and raffle for a signed Kodaline guitar. Participants are asked to pre-register in advance of the day in order as a large crowd is expected. There will registration on the day also at Kilkenny Tennis Club with further details on https://www.facebook.com /ciaralawlormemorial

JUVENILE TRAINING

Fair play to Kilkenny Local Authorities.. With the new St. Francis Bridge open there's no need to worry about staying across town after school for training..you can now get back to your local club just as quickly and as safely and play hurling with your neighbours in St. John's Parish...

Juvenile training takes place every Sunday morning at 10.30am, Thursday evening at 6.30pm and players can join up any of these days.

Please note that for this week Juvenile Training will take at the usual time of 10.30am but in St. Kieran’s College due to Truck Show Parking at St. John’s Park.

FÉILE 17

We’re getting geared up for the biggest weekend in the Juvenile GAA Calendar. June16th, 17th and 18th will see St. John's Park burst at the seams with activity during this monumental GAA weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT DARTS

Darts takes every Friday night in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Complex. All are welcome

THURSDAY POKER

Enjoy some Poker every Thursday evening at the same venue. Registration from 8pm

CHERNOBYL QUIZ

Lizzie Kavanagh will host a Table Quiz in Glendine Inn , Castlecomer Road Kilkenny on Friday 26th May at 8.30pm for Chernobyl Kilkenny Outreach Group. All money raised will go towards bringing 30 children from Belarus to Kilkenny for a month during the summer. Tables of 4 €20 . Raffle on the night also! Great night and all are welcome!

SUMER CAMP

It’s the Biggest and Best GAA Club Summer Camp going and you’re blessed that it’s your club O’Loughlin Gaels GAA are running it!!. All juveniles are currently getting details from their mentors. It runs for two weeks from July 31st to Aug 4th & Aug 8th to Aug 12th. Camp runs from 10am to 2.30pm each day and costs just €60 for one week or €85 for two. It includes all GAA related activities – hurling, camogie, Gaelic football and handball and accesses all the club’s facilities. It is run by the best qualified GAA coaches and there will also be appearances by some of the top-intercounty players from the GAA and camogie world. The camp also includes a quality sports pack. So sign up for this fun filled all inclusive Summer Camp for players aged 5-13 years.

EARN €50 FOR GAELS

Its easy peasy...Here's a quick and easy way to make money for the club. AIB will donate €50 to O'Loughlin Gaels GAA for every switch over and new home insurance policy taken out through them. Its a no brainer. whenever your home is up for renewal and you're able to switch to AIb /Axa Home Insurance just nominate O'Loughlin Gaels GAA and your favourite club will benefit to the tune if €50. There's a lot of members with homes out there...so that's a lot of €50s...you're help could contribute to new Dressing rooms, provide more equipment or just to give the club a lick of paint. Support your club. Follow the instructions on the link...

https://aib.ie/…/insurance/ home-insurance/gaa- home-insurance

U6 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

This weeks Players of The Week are delighted..and why wouldn't they be. They've worked hard enough, trained often enough and played well enough. Recipients at this weeks prize giving - Finn Abbot, Ordain Purcell, Shane Prendergast & Kevin Comerford. The boys were awarded their trophies after this weeks u6 challenge that involved the visitors from Paulstown putting it up to the locals. Our lads were up for it though and produced some scintillating hurling. Well done young lads…lovely hurling.