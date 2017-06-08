Kilkenny City - St Canices, St Johns and The Village

THE VILLAGE

Michael Moore

U-6 / 10 FOOTBALL BLITZ

The club's senior football full back, Cormac Behan reports that over 150 youngsters from Muckalee, Dicksboro, Mullinahone and James Stephens enjoyed a full day on Saturday last, honing their Gaelic football skills in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophain. Playing in three age groups, U-6, U-8 and U-10, some great skills were to be seen with the big ball, as well as and a few "ding, dong" battles between the eager young participants on a glorious sunny day. Well done to the Juvenile committee on yet another well organised event to help promote Gaelic football in the club and further afield.

U-16 LEAGUE

The U-16 hurlers continued their county U-16 "A" league title defence with a quality 0-19 to 0-10 victory over a strong Dicksboro side on Monday night in Larchfield. They already had beaten an impressive Naas (Co.Kildare) team in the first round of the 2017 campaign. Throughout the first half, Dicksboro exerted strong pressure but failed to convert their possession into scores, allowing the lively Village forwards, especially Eoin Guilfoyle, Cian Kenny and Leon Hayes to benefit from break-away attacks to score valuable points over the first 30 minutes. At half time the scoreboard read 0-8 to 0-5 in favour of James Stephens. Fortunate to have a strong centre core of players, with Jason Butler "lording it" at full back, Jim Ryan impressive in the centre of defence, hard grafting centre-fielders, Jamie O'Keeffe and Aodh O'Connor and quality forwards in Eoin Guilfoyle and Cian Kenny, nevertheless, the Village lads struggled to impose themselves on the dogged Dicksboro defence, and only led by 0-13 to 0-9 after 20 minutes of the second period. A point for Dicksboro on 23 minutes was immediately answered by an outstanding individual solo effort from Cian Kenny. Eventually, the 'Boro's defiance relented under a constant surge of Village attacks allowing the in-form, Eoin Guilfoyle -- 13 points in all --- to add a further 0-5 points to the James Stephens final tally. However, five days later, on Friday evening, disappointment was their lot as they went down, narrowly, 2-15 to 0-17 to neighbours, O'Loughlin Gaels in another high quality game of hurling. Leading by 0-10 to 0-9 in the final minute of the first half, they allowed O'Loughlins through for an unlikely goal, following a defensive mix-up to give the home club a 1-9 to 0-10 lead at the break. A second 'Gaels goal 12 minutes into the second half, made the James Stephens task of putting back-to-back victories together even more difficult. From there to the end, the Village lads gave "of their all", with Cian Kenny, Eoin Guilfoyle, Jason Butler, Leon Hayes and Aodh O'Connor particularly to the fore, but, they could not break down a solid O'Loughlin's defence for a match winning score. Despite the disappointment, it's all to play for, yet, in defence of their league title .

HURLER'S CO-OP DRAW

Tickets for the annual fundraiser to finance the training programme for Kilkenny county teams as well as helping clubs are now available. The tickets cost Eu 50.00 each for the five draws and may be purchased from club treasurer, Tom Keane or any committee member.

LOUGHBOY LIBRARY

Patrons should note that the library will close on Thursday (Holy Thursday) at 5p.m., and reopen on Tuesday 18th April at 10.a.m.. Caitriona and her staff wish all their customers a happy and peacefull Easter holiday break. Meanwhile, members can download ebooks, audiobooks and magazines, by logging on to www.kilkennylibrary.ie

LIBRARY NEWS

POETRY IRELAND Day will be celebrated on Thursday 27th April with Newspaper blackout Poetry Workshops for local primary school children. Apparently, a blackout poem is when a poet takes a black marker to an already established piece of text, i.e newspaper, magazine etc., and starts redacting words until a new poem is formed. The local schools have already been circulated about the project..

VINNY MORRISSEY TOURNAMENT

Plans are being finalised, at present,for the 24th running of the annual Vincent Morrissey inter club hurling U-16 tournament. The tournament, in memory of the late Vincent Morrissey, an All-Ireland Feile winner with the club in 1989 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 20th May. Details of participating teams and the draws will follow in the next short while.

TEA DAY

On Thursday, 4th May the Alzheimers Society will be holding their annual Tea Day fundraiser starting at 10 a.m., in Loughboy Library. Later in the day, at 12.30p.m., Ruth Maher, of the Alzheimers Society will give a short presentation entitled, "living with Alzheimers". Support for the event would be much appreciated.

MUSIC

We welcome Uptown Band back tio the stage for Saturday night's entertainment.

LOTTO

Tuesday night's draw produced the following combination 13 :14 : 31. there was no winning ticket. next week's jackpot increases to Eu 1,200. The consolation winners were Carmel Savage, Sadie McKane, Theresa Hennessy, Paul Drennan and Aine White.

St Canices

Sean Keane

LATE MICK MAHER

The club has been stunned by the death of great club man, Mick Maher, Lacken, Tullaroan Road, who passed way on Thursday at Waterford Regional Hospital after a short illness.

He was the man behind the successful card game in Palmerstown every Thursday night and was a wonderful club man. His heartbroken wife Ann is another great community person and holds the social dancing ever Tuesday night in the club house.

There was a great turnout from the club for his funeral. He is survived by Ann and their children, Gemma, David, Linda and Kevin; sister Mrs Mary O'Neill, daughter-in-law Sinead, son-in-law Lucky, grandsons, Adam and Billy, brother-in-laws, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

He was buried in St. Kieran's Cemetery on Saturday after requiem Mass in St Canice's.

LIP SYNC LEGENDS

Lip Sync Afters Party in Palmerstown on Easter Sunday night at 9pm to celebrate our hugely successful Lip Sync night. We hope to show a DVD of the show and finger food will be served. Come and meet the stars on what promises to be another fantastic night. This is an adult night and all members and supporters are welcome.

JUNIOR B

JJ Kavanagh and Sons City 3rd Teams J.H.L. Group E - Dicksboro 0-10, James Stephens 0-9 in Killls road.

UNDER 16

Duggan Steel Under-16 Roinn C Hurling League Group A in Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks 3-9; Dicksboro B 2-5.

JUNIORS

J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group C in Palmerstown: Dicksboro 2-20, Barrow Rangers 5-13.

Barrow Rangers 5:13 to Dicskboro 2:20

Boro team: Cillian Breathnach, David Glynn, Danny Kenny, Rory Glynn, Alan Phelan, Enda Malone, Cillian Timmons, Cillian Starr, Philly Hogan, Enda O'Donohue, Oisin Walsh, Davy Ryan, Cian Butler, Shane Maher, Paul O'Flynn. Subs used: Robert Crotty for Rory Glynn, Michael Rafter for Philly Hogan, Ronan Butler for Shane Maher. Subs: Daragh Holohan, Michael Hayes, Daragh Lynch, Sean Treacy, Ger O'Donohoe, Liam Kennedy

UNDER 16

On Friday the lads played in the Duggan Steel Under-16 Roinn A Hurling League Group A in Kilmacow and were narrowly beaten: Kilmacow 2-11, Dicksboro 2-9.

LOTTO

The Boro Lotto jackpot of €4,100 was not won on Thursday, April 6. Numbers drawn: 8, 17, 18, 25. Draw prizes: €100: Morris Family (c/o Mick O'Brien). €50: Sean Heffernan (c/o Paddy Maher). €40: Mary Rafter (c/o Paddy Maher). €25 each: James Phelan (c/o Kitty Phelan), Ber O'Neill (c/o Paddy Maher), Olive Mullins (c/o Tom Rafter), John Power (c/o Kitty Phelan). Promoters' Prizes: €30 Tommy Gaffney; €20 Mick O'Brien. Jackpot for this Thursday €4,250.

RELAY FOR LIFE

Relay for Life Kilkenny are now taking Team registrations for their 5th Relay on July 15 and 16 at Kilkenny Rugby Club. Teams are of 15 or 20 people and no minimum fitness level needed. This is a family orientated event which Celebrates Survivorship and a future with better outcomes and renewed hope for those who have had a cancer diagnosis. Those we have lost to cancer will be remembered at the Candle of Hope ceremony on Saturday as night falls. All funds raised go to the Irish Cancer Society. Contact us via our facebook page, via email relayforlifekilkenny @gmail.com and or text 0872925805.

PARISH NEWS

Those who died recently Michael Mick Maher, Lacken

Tullaroan Road. Anniversaries Sat 7.30pm Catherine Walshe; Sun. 11.30am First Communion Preparation Mass; Mon 9.10am Nicholas Maher;

Tue 9.10am O’Dwyer Family. Also remembered: Paddy Cahill, Nuala Cummins, Theresa Hogan, Ann Haslam, Margaret Phelan, Nicholas Parker, Thomas Treacy, Phil Treacy, Ted Ivory, Joseph V.C.

This weekend anniversary masses: Sun 9.30am Tommy Wall; Sun 10.30am Margaret (Grettie) Bennett and Bridget (Bridie) Cleere; Sun 11.30am Margaret Walsh; Mon 11.am Regina O’Leary – Months Mind

COLLECTION

Collection for week ending 2nd April €1537 Incls Irish Episcopal Conference collection.

HOLY WEEK

Holy Week Celebrations in St. Canice’s: Spy Wednesday 7.30pm Chrism Mass in St. Mary’s Cathedral; Holy Thursday 7.30pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper; Good Friday 3pm; Celebration of the Lord’s Passion; 7.30pm Stations of the Cross. Holy Saturday 7.30pm Easter Vigil

GOOD FRIDAY WALK

Annual Good Friday Walk will begin at St. John's Church at 7.30pm walking to the Praying Friary Church for prayer around the cross. The relic of the True Cross will be available for blessing. A Day of Reparation for the lack of compassion and love shown in the Mother and Baby homes, tonight, Spy Wednesday, Take time out during the day to remember and perhaps pray the Sorrowful mysteries, Stations of the Cross or your own prayer of choice. Congratulations to our Altar Servers, Abbie, Louisa, Lauren, Tara and Luke, who were part of Kilkenny National Children’s Choir in St. Canice’s Cathedral on Thursday night. Mrs. Comerford was playing the Concert Grand piano and Mr. Nolan conducted the choirs which were from schools in Kilkenny and Waterford. Everybody praised the quality of the performance and they really enjoyed the programme. Well done andthank you.

st johns

Eoin Lawlor

ST JOHNS PARISH

CLUB LOTTO

There was no winner of last weeks Club Lotto. The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 6, 24 and the bonus number was 13. Next week’s Jackpot prize will be €13,600 so make sure to get a ticket from the usual promotors. Tickets only €2 available from the bar

WEXFORD V TIPP PARKING

There's another big day next Sunday in Nowlan Park when Tipp take on Wexford in the National League at 4pm, which will means shoulder to the wheel time at O’Loughlin Gaels GAA. All volunteers welcome just, get in touch with anyone at the club. In the mean time spread the word that we're open for Parking, Bar, Sandwiches, Toilets etc.

TEAM NEWS

RESULT: J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group C

John Locke's 2-12 to 3-21 O'Loughlin Gaels

RESULT: u16 Roinn A Hurling League Rd 3

O'Loughlin Gaels 2-15 to 0-17 James Stephens

A thoroughly entertaining Friday evening in the St. John's Park sunshine was made more enjoyable with a home win. Our boys ground out the result through hard work which is a great trait in any team, but they'll know there's a lot more work to do...and they won't mind that. The game produced some fine performances throughout with Ben Tyrrell, Declan Coffey and Vincent O'Grady putting in the hard yards and included a goal each from Jack Sheridan and Ethan Kerwick.

Monday evening produced another tough encounter for the boys as the overcame strong Kilmacow side 4-11 to 4-15 in Round 4 of the Roinn A League. Well done to all involved

Hard luck to our u14s this evening who exited the football championship to a formidable Thomastown side. The big ball will be put back in the press for another year now and the lads get back to hurling training at the weekend. Fair play boys

KILKENNY MINORS

Well done to the Kilkenny Minors who opened their campaign successfully in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship on Saturday against Westmeath. There's a healthy contingent of O'Loughlin Gaels represented and we wish them the very best as they take on Wexford in road 2. Good luck to Manager Pat O Grady and selectors in what hopefully will a strong campaign for all.

EGGHUNT & SOCIAL EVENING

O'Loughlin Gaels Juvenile GAA & Camogie Clubs will host a Family and Club Social Evening at St. John's Park from 6.30pm on Saturday next, April 15th. The girls and boys will play out early evening blitzes before taking part in an Easter Egg Hunt followed by a BBQ all in aid of the Juvenile Clubs. Tickets cost €10 per child and are available from coaches and at the bar.

Food and Refreshments are available also on the evening and all club members, families and friends are invited to come along and enjoy a Gathering of the Gaels on this Easter Saturday Night and see the club in all it's glory as a community venue.

There are raffle prizes, BBQ, refreshments and as we got recently at the Champions Dinner a crowd willing to have the craic.

Raffle prizes include : A Hotel Mini break for two at the Stilorgan Hotel, Dublin - Dinner for 2 at the Kilford Arms Hotel - €50 Voucher for Frank Walls, The Man's Shop - An Easter Hamper - A Bottle of Wine.

CIARA LAWLOR MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC

Ciara Lawlor died suddenly last July at the Kodaline Concert in Dublin due to SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome) known in the past as Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. Ciara’s parents have allowed family and friends to organise this golf classic in her memory.

The Golf Classic will raise funds for the ‘Heart House’ Fund at the Mater Hospital. This is a voluntary organisation which screens family of people who have passed away from SADS, They are fundraising for a new Echo Machine

This classic is a 4 ball at a cost of €50 per head. If you do not golf, you could sponsor a hole for 100 or contribution towards prizes would be greatly appreciated. The name of your business and your logo will be included on the Sponsorship Board on the day of the classic. Contact details 087 242 7532

U8S GET READY FOR CROKE PARK

O'Loughlin Gaels v Graigue Ballycallan. Graigue/Ballycallan came with 22 and O'Loughlin Gaels matched them...so 2 teams and two crossover matches in sun soaked St John's Park made for a great day. Referee John Sheridan brought the sun home with him from Syria and you could say that he went from the frying pan into the fire as he mediated between these two sides. Certainly Syria is good training for any referee!!! . These were important challenge matches before the U8 panel headed to Croke Park Tuesday to play Killoughy-Kilcormac (Offaly), home club of O'Loughlin Gaels stalwarts Hugh Mahon and Sean Casey. Thanks to all the parents who brought sandwiches and buns for our guests, especially Tracy McCormack and Ruth Comerford who served the food and teas/coffees.

Well done to all the u8s and mentors who played in Croke Park for the Leinster G.A.A.​ Activity Day. This is the 5th time in recent years that an O'Loughlin Gaels Juvenile team had this opportunity, and the lads enjoyed some valuable dressing room and on pitch experience on hallowed ground. Lovely hurling

HANDBALL NEWS

A great night of handball was had on Wednesday night at the O Loughlins end of season tournament. Six of our O' Loughlins best took on our city rivals Talbot Inch. Every game was evenly contested with most games going down to the wire ! Also O' Loughlins stars, Rory Glynn and Cian Kelly won the U13 schools doubles on Monday. a

A big well done to both players and also to Luke Hanrahan, Jacob Brislin, Sean Morrissey and Daniel McCormack who all put in a huge effort this year and it's really showing in the courts.

County chairman Martin Lawlor was on hand to say a few words and was thrilled with the standard of handball on view. The future is bright for both city clubs.

A special thanks to Mark Kelly from Freshco on the Dublin road for providing drinks and treats for both clubs. We would also like to thank Mark Brennan and John Morrissey for organising such a successful tournament

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

This weeks Players of the Week are four lads who have been champing at the bit this last few weeks to get thier reward...and they are proof that hard work (and a bit of craic) pays off! Congratulations to Ultan Hanrahan, Peter Quinn, Cian Donohue and Tadhg Power. .....Lovely Hurling

Juvenile Training Continues every Sunday at 10;30am..and is now back on Thursdays at 6.30pm.

Home Rule Club

Saturday nights have evolved into great nights of entertainment in the John's Quay club with super music, big crowds and a fantastic atmosphere. Seamus Nugent and son play there next Saturday night and this duo are great favourites with the Home Rule Club supporters. The upstairs function room is in good demand with Swing Dancing on Tuesday nights, Line Dancing on Thursday mornings and Tai Chi and Set Dancing on Thursday evenings every week.

The Pool and Snooker tables are always busy and if Darts is your game, you’ll find someone to challenge you too. Watch for the First Friday Sessions and Moira’s Open nights that are so popular. The occasional concerts we put on are also proving very popular and successful.

The Annual General Meeting of the club is scheduled for April 26th at 8:30 and members are encouraged to attend please, thereby ensuring that this old Kilkenny social club continues to thrive, as it is doing at the moment. Members are also reminded that, by allowing their names to go forward for election onto the club committee, they can ensure this continued upsurge. If you have good ideas, good management skills etc. and succeed in being elected on the management committee for the coming year, it can bring a great sense of achievement to anyone prepared to help the last Home Rule Club in Ireland. Once again patrons are reminded that one does not have to be a member.