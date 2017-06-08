Kilkenny City - St Canices, St Johns and The Village

st johns

Eoin Lawlor

ST JOHNS PARISH

CLUB LOTTO

There was no winner of last weeks Club Lotto. The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 14, 21 and the bonus number was 20. Next week’s Jackpot prize will be €14,000 so make sure to get a ticket from the usual promotors. Tickets only €2 available from the bar

SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE _ PLEASE SUPPORT

St. Canice's Credit Union [Kilkenny] Senior Hurling League Group A...The Champions begin the road to retain their title with a 1st round league clash with country neighbours St. Martins GAA at Canon Kearn’s Park, Castlecomer next Sunday – 1-30pm. A huge support is needed from the parish so please get behind the lads. Hon d'loughs

WEXFORD V TIPP PARKING

Thanks to everyone at O’Loughlin Gaels GAA for helping out on Sunday in making the Wexford and Tipperary supporter’s day as enjoyable and as easy as possible. From early morning volunteers were in stewarding, making sandwiches and readying the bar for the afternoons onslaught..and with loads of words of thanks and praise sent to the club by our guests this last few days we can safely say that we’ve done another fine job. Well done to all on a fine effort.

TEAM NEWS

RESULT: J. J. Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group C

O'Loughlin Gaels 0-21 to 2-15 Barrow Rangers

A very entertaining match this evening at St. John's Park finished all square. Half time saw the visitors lead by 2pts (0-11 to 1-9). But a great effort by all with some fine point taking meant the spoils were shared at the final whistle. Well done all.

RESULT: Special Minor 13 Aside Competition Roinn A Quarter Final

Dicksboro 0-10 to 4-15 O'Loughlin Gaels. Lovely Hurling.

KILKENNY MINORS

Well done to the four boys Conor, Ben, Jordan & Eoin who were part of the Kilkenny minor team that defeated Wexford in Nowlan Park on Saturday last. It’s a great honour for the club to be so well represented and we congratulate all our panellists

U8s PLAY CROKE PARK

What a day for our young stars as the U8s took full advantage of Leinster GAA's invitation to an Activity Day at Croke Park. Over 30 of O'Loughlin Gaels best set off from St. John's Park on Tuesday afternoon accompanied by mentors, Brendan O'Leary and Brian Fox and a host of equally excited parents. It was a day for big kids as well as small kids and a full report and photographs is on our website http://www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/u8-team-news/leinster-gaa-activity-day-at-croke-park

EGGHUNT & SOCIAL EVENING

iIt has been descrbed as "one of the greatest social evenings in the club's history".... "an old fashioned community event that will live long in the memory"...with one little girl announcing that.. "this was the best day of her life!" (wait until she wins a camogie county final with O'Loughlin Gaels!).. However you describe it, it can safely be said that this was truly an Eggstraordinary event organised by the O'Loughlin Gaels GAA & Camogie Juvenile Clubs. From 6pm registration commenced and they came from all over the St. John's Community in their dozens descending upon St. John's Park no doubt drawn by the waft of BBQ in the air. U6 coach and event maker Stephen McCormack and his team were busy flipping up to 400 burgers to be served throughout the evening. 300 players…even more family members and friends enjoyed a spEGGtacle that former chairman Luke Roche described as the best sight he’s ever seen during his long association with O’Loughlin Gaels GAA – 300 happy faces as they sprinted the length of the main pitch to retrieve their well earned reward – a chocolate easter egg. They had previously played out an evening blitz that had all the drama, skill and comradarie we’ve come to expect from out national game. There’s a full report and pictures included on our website at http://www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/social

CIARA LAWLOR MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC

Ciara Lawlor died suddenly last July at the Kodaline Concert in Dublin due to SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome) known in the past as Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. Ciara’s parents have allowed family and friends to organise this golf classic in her memory.

The Golf Classic will raise funds for the ‘Heart House’ Fund at the Mater Hospital. This is a voluntary organisation which screens family of people who have passed away from SADS, They are fundraising for a new Echo Machine

This classic is a 4 ball at a cost of €50 per head. If you do not golf, you could sponsor a hole for 100 or contribution towards prizes would be greatly appreciated. The name of your business and your logo will be included on the Sponsorship Board on the day of the classic. Contact details 087 242 7532

BOOKINGS FOR OCCASIONS

O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club boasts the best club facilities for it’s members in the city. With plenty of free parking, Kitchen, bar & Lounge facilities available it can cater for all your party needs. Contact Paddy on 086 1298329 to book your special occasion- christening, communion and confirmations, birthdays and anniversaries.. special wedding guests gatherings ..or any group occasion you require. The large hall is available for larger community occasions and the space outside is secure and safe for all the family.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

What about these three lads! They've come each week, they've trained well, they've competed and now they've all been named this weeks Players of the Week. A huge congratulations to Milo Buckeridge, Leon Delaney and Rian Duffy. Lovely Hurling Juvenile Training Continues every Sunday at 10;30am..and is now back on Thursdays at 6.30pm.

ON-LINE CLUB SHOP

The On-line Club Shop can provide you with everything you need for that big day. It’s well stocked with all your essentials in your favourite club’s colours. Training tops, jerseys, jackets, beanies ..they’re all there just log on to the club website and hit the image to bring you into the shop AND your favourite club will also benefit with every sale.

https://www.oneills. com/shop-by-team/gaa/ireland/o-loughlin-gaels-gaa.html

LIBRARY NEWS

Our Knitters meet every Tuesday evening 5 to 7pm.

St. Kieran’s college Transition Year students are here every Wed from 2 to 3pm to help people with phones/tablets/ computers ect, just drop in for same

ST. JOHN NOTES

If you want your community activity or event included in these notes and on the Notice Board on the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA website please forward details on or before Sunday of each week to pro.oloughlingaels.kilkenny@gaa.ie

Home Rule Club

Moira's 'Open Night' is on next Friday April 21st at 9pm in the Bar, a fantastic night of entertainment with no cover charge, no raffle, but the very best of music, singing, reciting. Finger food is also served on the night. This is the 'highlight' of the month in entertainment at the Home Rule Club. However, patrons are strongly advised to come early to get seating.

On Saturday night April 22nd Willie Maher entertains in the club. Willie is a real professional who plays the songs customers prefer. Kevin Morrin is in concert upstairs.

With the AGM now looming (coming up on Wednesday, April 26th at 8pm) canvassing for places on the committee is already taking place.

A Fund raising night for Cois Nore (Cancer support) in the Home Rule Club with John Travers providing the music, is currently being organised. Tickets at €5 each (all proceeds going to Cois Nore) are available at the Cois Nore Centre, Walkin St., and in the Home Rule Club or from committee members.

Swing Dancing on Tuesday at 8pm, Line Dancing on Thursday at 10:30 am and Tai Chi also on Thursday in the evening at 7pm followed by Set Dancing at 8:30pm. All these weekly activities are well worth investigating if you want to move and shake, meet new friends or reconnect with old friends. Everyone is more than welcome.



St Canices

Sean Keane

U-16 LEAGUE

After Friday's disappointing result against O'Loughlin Gaels the club's U-16 "A" team returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 1-23 to 0-10 victory over Erin's Own in Fr.Kearn's Park on Tuesday evening. In a game where both sides took control at different stages during the first half, James Stephens held a narrow 0-9 to 0-7 lead at the break. Both sides displayed some quality hurling and point scoring, with Eoin Guilfoyle and Cian Kenny leading the way for the city team. In the second half the James Stephens defence completely blotted out the Erin's Own attack releasing the free scoring forward line to pile on the scores, registering a total of 1-13 against the home team's 0-3. The end result,in an overall impressive team performance, was an easier than expected win and a revival of hope for the retention of their league title ambitions.

Junior Hurling league

On Good Friday evening our Juniors traveled to Graignamanagh to take on the local in Rd 3 of JJ Kavanagh & Sons All, county hurling league and came away with a badly needed 2pts. The village lads were well up for this game and took control early on with a solid back six & goalkeeper Derek Brennan very impressive between the posts .The score board was kept ticking wth a half time lead reading 14 pts to 6 pts in James Stephens favour.They keep the score coming in the second half & then worked hard to score a well worked move that ended with RICHIE Hayes pass to Nathan Donoghue who finishing to the net . This gave them a final score of 1:21 to 1 :10 . That has left us with a win,a loss and a draw.

Senior Challenge

Our seniors had a final workout on Easter Sunday morn against Tipperary county champions Thurlas Sarsfield in Larchfield before there first Rd Seniors match next Sunday . Most of the seniors players were on view with a very work man like & entertaining game on show . The Village had a wind advantage in the first half & took full use of it with Eoin Larkin getting the goal . The second half was a reverse of the first with SARS getting a early grip to level the match & it from there to the end there was nothing to separate either side as scores on both side was cancelled out by each other !!

We now look forward to Sunday 24 April in Clara at 2:30pm where we take on Bennetsbridge in the first round of the Senior league . We wish our management team of Niall Tyrrell & Joe Murray the very best for the coming season . It all starts now! So please come and support our team & make your voice heard in Clara on Sunday afternoon

Congrats

Congratulations to our Village minors panellist who were on the Kilkenny Minor team last Saturday in beating Wexford in Nowlan Park in the championship. Congrats to our club boys on a great victory to Niall Brassil & Luke Murphy , with Niall getting on the scoreboard with 2 pts.

BEST WISHES

Best wishes for a speedy recovery to rising club star, Niall Mullins who unfortunately suffered a serious arm injury during the recent "friendly" fixture against Doon (Limerick).. Niall expects to be out of action for 6/7 weeks, at least, to give the injury time to heal.

KILKENNY ROAD RACE SERIES

Time to get ready for the annual Kilkenny Summer Road Race series which starts on Wednesday evening, 3rd May with a 5K run. All races start from The Aspect Hotel, at 7.30p,.m.. The entry fee is Eu 5.00 per race and registrations take place 30 minutes before "the off".The second race, an 8K event, for the Pete Gaule trophy is on Wednesday 10th May, and the third in the series for the Drermot Butller trophy is on 17th May over an 8K circuit. The final race takes place on Friday, 26th May, over 5K, after which there will be a presentation night in The Aspect Hotel. Contact Seamus 086 0407866 for further information.

POETRY IRELAND

Poetry Ireland Day with be cel;ebrated in Loughboy library on Thursday 27th April with a Newspaper Blackout Poetry Workshop for local primary school children . A blackout poem is when a poet takes a black marker to an already established piece of text, i.e., from a magazine, or old book and starts to redact words until a new poem is formed. Loughboy Library manager, caitriona Kenneally has issued invitations to all the local schools.

DIARY DATE

The annual Alzheimers Tea Day fundraiser takes place on Thursday 4th May in Loughboy Library starting at 10.a.m.. Ruth Maher of the Kilkenny branch of the association will deliver a short presentation on "living with Alzheimers" at 12.30p.m., All are welcome

MUSIC

The Kenny Ryder Band will be on stage for a "big" birthday party night in the clubrooms.

LOTTO

Congratulations to Phil Doheny on winning the jackpot of Eu 1,200 when his numbers 5 :6 :21 were drawn from the drum at Tuedsay night's weekly draw.



THE VILLAGe

Michael Moore

