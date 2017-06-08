Kilkenny City - St Canices, St Johns and The Village

St Canices

Sean Keane

FEILE

icksboro GAA will host the Galway U14 champions; Craughwell over the Féile na Gael weekend coming up from June 16 to 18 across counties Kilkenny, Wexford and Carlow. On a historical note; Craughwell were Dicksboro`s hosts back in 2009; the year of Dicksboro`s historic win of the Féile competition.

Dicksboro camogie club await news on their visiting Féile panel from Co. Derry. Féile fundraising kicked off last week with three days of bag packing in Dunnes Stores, McDonagh junction along with a well supported bucket collection at the senior game between Dicksboro and the Shamrocks in Callan on Sunday evening.

Shortly info on a re-wearable clothes collection (no rags) will be circulated to all Dicksboro members and the residents of St. Mary`s and St. Canices`s parishes - so gather up your re-usable clothes, shoes, bags & belts for this good cause.

RACE NIGHT

A fundraising horse race night is planned for Friday,

June 9 with good quality very fast horses on sale soon from all U14 GAA and Camogie players - Your support of all fundraising ventures for Féile 2017 is appreciated.

JUVENILES

U6 and U8 training continues in Palmerstown every Friday evening 6.30-7.30pm with the U10`s and U12`s training every Saturday from 3.30-4.30pm.

Any deviations from these schedules will be texted to respective juvenile parents. Best wishes to the U8`s taking part next weekend in the St Kierans college hosted annual U8 blitz.

Congrats to the U14`s on qualifying for the U14 A football championship final v Thomastown following a fine win over Young Irelands (Gowran) recently.

The winners of the final will qualify for the national Football Féile in Cavan/Down/Monaghan the weekend of 23rd-25th June.

The U16`s concluded their league campaigns with a Roinn A v Castlecomer on Monday night in Palmerstown. The plucky Roinn C panel play O Loughlins next Saturday in Palmerstown at 6.30pm. The minor team (with no league games until after the Leaving Cert) advanced in the 13 a side shield quarterfinal after receiving a walkover from Castlecomer last week. All action on the playing fieldsas Féile countdown begins to mid June.

LOTTO

The Dicksboro Lotto jackpot of €4,400 was not won on Thursday last. Numbers drawn: 5, 12, 15, 18. Draw prizes: €100: Shannon Quinn (c/o Billy Walsh). €50: Ann Kerwick (c/o Ann Kerwick). €40: Brian McElroy (c/o Phil Hogan). €25 each: Áine Doheny (c/o Martin Morrissey), Pauline McElroy (c/o Phil Hogan), Ann Eardley (c/o Kitty Phelan), Eithne Murphy (c/o Denis Molloy). Promoters' Prizes: €30 Gerry O'Neill; €20 Jim Murphy. The Jackpot for Thursday is €4,550.

JUNIOR LEAGUE/ CHAMPIONSHIP

The Boro Juniors got the ideal start to the League Championship with a win over local rivals James Stephens on the Kells Road on Friday night. It took two games to separate them in the concluding stages of the northern junior championship in 2016 and like last year there was very little between the teams in this opening round of the 2017 League Championship.

The exchanges in the first half were even enough with goal opportunities limited due to both defences being on top of their opposing forwards. A particularly satisfying element of the Boro defence was their ability to tackle hard and not concede frees. The Boro lost Shane Maher to injury early in the first half but was replaced by current county minor panellist Sean Boyd who showed plenty of sharpness and a deft touch when required.

The Boro began the second half well and began to open up a good lead, the introduction of Joe Sheehan early in the second half into midfield meant a slight rejigging of the forward line which paid dividends as Joe picked up loose ball around midfield but also got experienced campaigner Eddie O Donohue closer to the Village goals.

As expected the James Stephens men came back into the game and managed put the ball in the Boro net after an initial great save from Richie Stapleton, but he could do little to prevent the second effort. This did not deter the resolute Boro men who replied with a score quickly after the concession of the goal. The scores kept coming from a variety of the forwards but special mention must be given to Enda

Donohue's splendid point from a line ball.

The Boro's next game in the competition is against their other city rivals O'Loughlin Gaels which no doubt will be another tough encounter.

Team: Richard Stapleton, Kevin Nolan, David Glynn, Johnny Manogue, Alan Phelan, Enda Malone, Robert Crotty, Eddie O Donohue, Cillian Starr, Enda O Donohue, Oisin Walsh, Davy Ryan, Cian Butler, Shane Maher, Shane O Brien. Subs used: Sean Boyd for Shane Maher, Joe Sheehan for Shane O'Brien, Michael Rafter for Oisin Walsh

SHL

Dicksboro had a heartening and deserved victory over Ballyhale Shamrocks in the first round of the senior league on Sunday night in Callan. Manager Mark Dowling and his selectors gave youth its fling and the youngsters repaid that belief with a spell-binding last ten minutes. Eight of this years club Under 21 team started the match and two more came on as subs. Two of last year's club minor team were in the starting 15 and two more came on in the second half.

st johns

Eoin Lawlor

ST JOHNS PARISH

CLUB LOTTO

There was no winner of last weeks Club Lotto. The numbers drawn were 9, 21, 23, 24 and the bonus number was 10. Next week’s Jackpot prize will be €14,400 so make sure to get a ticket from the usual promotors. Tickets only €2 available from the bar

SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Well done to everyone involved in the Senior Team’s First Round success at the weekend in Castlecomer where they overcame the challenge of St. Martin’s GAA. The lads played like a unit on Sunday and are playing with all the confidence of champions. They’ll need your continued support throughout the year so please keep up to date on all fixtures and support your local club, O’Loughlin Gaels GAA. Members are always welcome back to the club house after all our games to discuss the games.

TEAM NEWS:

Results: Senior League 1st Round O’Loughlin Gaels 2-20 to 1-8 St. Martins GAA

Junior League 1st Round O’Loughlin Gaels 1-27 to 1-18 Ballyhale Shamrocks

Junior A League 1st Round O’Lough;in Gaels 3-18 to 5-11 Dicksboro GAA

Minor 13 aside` Semi-Final O’Loughlin Gaels 0-5 to 2-19 Ballyhale Shamrocks

U16 A League Round 5 O’Loughlin Gaels 1-13 to Naas GAA 1-9

KILKENNY CAMOGIE

Congratulations to O’Loughlin Gaels Camogie’s Laura Green who was part of the panel that won a National League Title with Kilkenny Camogie last Sunday. Laura is a hard worker and this is just reward for everything she puts in. Well done

FRIDAY NIGHT DARTS

Darts takes every Friday night in O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Complex. All are welcome

THURSDAY POKER FROM 8.30PM

Enjoy some Poker every Thursday evening at the same venue. Registration from 8pm

CIARA LAWLOR MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC

Ciara Lawlor died suddenly last July at the Kodaline Concert in Dublin due to SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome) known in the past as Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. Ciara’s parents have allowed family and friends to organise this golf classic in her memory.

The Golf Classic will raise funds for the ‘Heart House’ Fund at the Mater Hospital. This is a voluntary organisation which screens family of people who have passed away from SADS, They are fundraising for a new Echo Machine

This classic is a 4 ball at a cost of €50 per head. If you do not golf, you could sponsor a hole for 100 or contribution towards prizes would be greatly appreciated. The name of your business and your logo will be included on the Sponsorship Board on the day of the classic. Contact details 087 242 7532

O’LOUGHLIN’S GAA SUMER CAMP

It’s the Biggest and Best GAA Club Summer Camp going and you’re blessed that it’s your club O’Loughlin Gaels GAA are running it!!. All juveniles are currently getting details from their mentors. It runs for two weeks from July 31st to Aug 4th & Aug 8th to Aug 12th. Camp runs from 10am to 2.30pm each day and costs just €60 for one week or €85 for two. It includes all GAA related activities – hurling, camogie, Gaelic football and handball and accesses all the club’s facilities. It is run by the best qualified GAA coaches and there will also be appearances by some of the top-intercounty players from the GAA and camogie world. The camp also includes a quality sports pack. So sign up for this fun filled all inclusive Summer Camp for players aged 5-13 years.

BOOKINGS FOR OCCASIONS

O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club boasts the best club facilities for it’s members in the city. With plenty of free parking, Kitchen, bar & Lounge facilities available it can cater for all your party needs. Contact Paddy on 086 1298329 to book your special occasion- christening, communion and confirmations, birthdays and anniversaries.. special wedding guests gatherings ..or any group occasion you require. The large hall is available for larger community occasions and the space outside is secure and safe for all the family.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

A big thumbs up for Ollie Wall & Joe Duggan who are U6 Players of The Week for Week 9. Ollie and Joe love their training and are do their best to be there every Sunday morning at 10.30am. They were delighted to hear that soon they will be training on Thursday evenings too at 6.30pm. It's looking good for u6 hurling... Lovely Hurling

ON-LINE CLUB SHOP

The On-line Club Shop can provide you with everything you need for that big day. It’s well stocked with all your essentials in your favourite club’s colours. Training tops, jerseys, jackets, beanies ..they’re all there just log on to the club website and hit the image to bring you into the shop AND your favourite club will also benefit with every sale.

LIBRARY NEWS

Our Knitters meet every Tuesday evening 5 to 7pm. St. Kieran’s college Transition Year students are here every Wed from 2 to 3pm to help people with phones/tablets/ computers ect, just drop in for same

FORÓIGE VOLUNTEERS

Foróige is looking for adult volunteers across county Wexford. Whether you have an hour a week, a few hours a month or a day a year, we have a variety of opportunities both behind the scenes and working with young people. With full support and training, you can experience the fun, friendship and adventure of Foróige for yourself, all on a flexible basis. To find out more contact Rosie O’Brien Foróige Regional Youth Officer on 086 2997677 or rosie.obrien@foroige.ie .

ST. JOHN NOTES

If you want your community activity or event included in these notes and on the Notice Board on the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA website please forward details on or before Sunday of each week to pro.oloughlingaels.kilkenny@gaa.ie



THE VILLAGe

Michael Moore

SENIOR LEAGUE/ CHAMPIONSHIP

Our seniors hurlers got off to a winning start in there first round league game on Sunday afternoon in a ideal day for hurling in Clara with a 10 pt win over Bennetsbridge . With conditions suitable score thick and fast with the Village lads out of the trap in the 1 st minute with a zRay Co

JUNIOR LEAGUE

In this instance relentless pressure failed to produce the goods for the club's Junior "A" team as they went down 0-15 to 1-9 to a resiliant Dicksboro in their 1st round league/ championship fixture on home soil on Friday evening. Unlucky to be trailing 0-8 to 0-6 after the first 30 minutes, the Village exerted major pressure on the Dicksboro defence throughout the second period but failed to get closer than two points to their defiant opponents. Three points without reply between the 13th and 18 th minutes for the 'Boro widened the gap further. While veteran forward, Gary Whelan's goal strike on 20 minutes offered momentary hope of a revival, it failed to rally "the troups" and turned out to be the last score the home side registered on the scoreboard. The James Stephens defence was equally defiant with the Byrne's, James and Conor solid in their central defensive rolls, backed up by wing back, Ben Lawlor giving little away to their opponents over the hour. In attack, Ray Lahart with 8 points together with Niall Brassil and Richie Hayes, until both retired injured, gave of their best in a disappointing first outing of the season.

VINCENT MORRISSEY TOURNAMENT

Final arrangements have been confirmed for the annual Vincent Morrissey U-16 Tournament which will take place on Saturday, 13th May in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophain. Prized as an ideal pre-championship competition, it enables team managers to get some competitive match preparation into their panels, before their respective county championship campaigns begin. This year the Morrissey family has secured an interesting line-up including defending champions, Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Toomevara (Tipp),Faythe Harriers (Wexford),Glen Rovers (Cork),Mungret St.Pauls (Limerick), Thurles Sarsfields(Tipp), Midleton (Cork) and the host club, itself which should ensure a highly competitive day's hurling. From the home club's perspective, U-16 team manager, Liam O'Brien and his selectors will, no doubt, be making a bold bid to win the title after a promising start, in recent weeks, to their 2016 Kilkenny U-16 league title defence, to date.

KILKENNY ROAD RACE SERIES

The annual Kilkenny Road Race series "kicks off" on Wednesday evening, 3rd May with a 5K race starting at The Aspect Hotel at 7.30p.m.. Registration will take place at 7p.m.. The Entry fee is Eu 5.00per race. On Wednesday, 10th May the Pete Gaule memorial race over 8K circuit will take place and on the following Wednesday 17th May the Dermot Butler memorial race over the same distance will be run. The final race of the series a 5K event will be run on Friday 26th May after which there will be a presentation night in The Aspect Hotel. Contact Seamus (086-0407866) to register or for further information.

LIBRARY NEWS

Loughboy manager, Caitriona Kenneally has announced that the annual Bealtine festival will be launched on the Alzheimers Tea morning, Thursday 4th May. Over the month there will be FREE workshops on clothes recycling, digital photography,chair yoga, singing with confidence introduction to golf, exercise and nutrition and many more. Full details are available at the library (056- 7794176) and booking is advisable. Caitriona also advises that Tablet based computer classes (5 x 2hours) will take place over 2 weeks in June

FOROIGE

Rosie O'Brien, the Regional Youth Officer of Foroige is seeking to recruit volunteers to get involved in their organisation. Rosie states that "if you have a spare hour or a day a week, the organisation has volunteering opportunities for you to work, behind the scene, after a training programme, helping with the youth of the region. Contact Rosie at 086-2997677 for more details.

MUSIC

Saturday 29th April,sees the ever popular, Aces back on stage for the bank holiday celebratiopns.

LOTTO

This week's numbers were 7 : 13 : 15. There was no winning combination. Next week's jackpot will be Eu 1,200. The consolation winners were Abby McGrath, Ann Tyrrell, Aisling Power, Sean & Mary c/o Delaney's and Sean Brennan.

