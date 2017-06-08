Kilkenny City - St Canices, St Johns and The Village

oungsters who enjoyed some lovely treats at the parade end in the Market Yard. Thanks to Kevin and Seán Moore for the loan of the float trailer. Elvis makes his next appearance next Saturday night in the Hub in Cillin Hill at 8pm

BORO GIRLS AND LORETO TEAM

It was two All Irelands in one week for Jane Cass, Kate Dempsey and Ciara Mullan as Loreto Secondary School added the All Ireland Post Primary Junior A Camogie Championship to the Senior title for 2017. This win was three Junior A, All Ireland titles in row and Jane and Kate were part of all three. The Dicksboro girls on the winning team was, Ciara Mullan, Kate Dempsey, Jane Cass, Niamh Moore and Asha McHardy. Congratulations to the Loreto Management team of Colm Kerr, Ned Kelly, Hannah Murphy, Julia White and Brendan Williams.

TRANING SESSION

Thanks to Kilkenny and Dicksboro`s Cillian Buckley, Ollie Walsh, Evan Cody along with the Lip Sync hurlers who gave their time last Saturday afternoon to train and offer advice to the U6, U8, U10 and U12 boys. Autographs were signed, selfies were taken as the many kids & (some Mammies) enjoyed the silken skills of the Kilkenny panellists. Thanks to those parents who purchased Lip Sync tickets / made sponsorship donations on the day.

QUARTER FINAL

The Boro play favourites James Stephens in the quarter final of the senior football championship on Thursday in Palmerstown at 7.30pm. Your support would be appreciated.

CHESS

In the second round of the Leinster championships, Dicksboro, the Kilkenny city and county champions, managed by Colin show beat The Ring of Hook, Wexford, 4-1 Wexford started brightly with Kilkennys lynchpin Mick Carroll falling to Cora Foley. But Joel Mathew tied the scores at one apiece and Salim Abu found a devilish Bishop mate to move Kilkenny ahead. With the match still in the balance the deciding games finished within seconds of each other with hard fought wins for Cathal Murphy and the Kilkenny captain, Nina Rebi

THE LATE PAULA KAVANAGH

The death has occurred of a lovely, kind Kerry woman living in Kilkenny. Paula Kavanagh, College Square, Kilkenny, originally from outside Listowel passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. In her early seventies, Paula had a great way with her and had an understated wit and charm. She had a kind word for all and a lovely smile. She was devoted to her family and was a sister of retired Loteto secondary school art teacher, Anita Fitzgerald.

She's survived by her husband Paddy, daughters Niamh and Sinead, sons in law Shane and Jeff, grandchildren Ellie and Jamie, brother and sisters Mariel, Helena, Rosemarie, Anita, John and Geraldine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

She was buried in Foulkstown Cemetery after requiem mass in St Patrick's.

PARISH NEWS

Those who have died recently - Sister Joseph Conception, formerly St. Joseph’s, Waterford Rd and Peter Deloughry, Parliament Street and Dublin. Anniversaries - Eileen Clifford – Months Mind, Paul Tynan (Anniv), Brendan O’Mara – (Months Mind), Kathleen Sherwin; Sun 9.30am mass for Peg Molloy, Elizabeth Dolan and Michael Devereaux. also remembered: Larry Britton, Mae Davitt, Bill, Miriam, Margot and Michael Delehanty, Frank Donovan, Bernie Grogan, Maurice and Mary Kelly, Michael and Joe Lynam, Patrick (Rusty) Scanlon. This Weekend - Sat. 7.30pm Kathleen Tynan; Sun 11.30am Kathleen Walsh

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY

A.G.M on Thursday at 8pm in The Clubhouse Hotel. Followed by a lecture by Robert Miller, Horticulturist Altamont Gardens. Adm. Free.

FR JIM - LIP SYNC

Lip Sync is getting us all together in Dicksboro and the atmosphere and good spirit is palpable. There is a great sense of camaraderie and involvement on the part of the participants. We are hoping for a full house at Cillin Hill on Saturday night and we guarantee you a very amusing and joyful performance. Please get your tickets at the Parish Centre or from any Committee Member of Dicksboro or at Mick Gaule, our Butcher on Dean Street. Tickets are €25 and there are special tickets for children coming with their families at €10. Dicksboro and the Artists are looking forward to entertaining you. Thank you very much for supporting this great cause.

INDIAN COMMUNITY RETREAT

We welcome Fr. Jacob from Kerala who is conducting the Retreat for the Indian Community in our Parish at the Neighbourhood Hall on Butts Green on Sunday. They will celebrate Mass in our Church in the afternoon.

RETIREMENT

St Canice's parish is very grateful to Jimmy Leahy, who has been Sacristan for the past eight years, for his courteous and devoted service in the community. Jimmy has always been good humoured and attentive. He is deserving of a rest from the onerous duties of being there in the early mornings to open up and faithfully looking after the upkeep of our Church. Jimmy has been a very big hit with the girls and has always addressed the ladies as “Mam”! When we asked why he didn’t call the girls by name, he replied “I don’t want them to be too familiar”! We will miss Jimmy’s unique and colourful contribution and we wish him well in his retirement. Jimmy’s successor has been appointed and is taking notes at a great rate from Mr. Leahy in preparation for taking over. He is none other than Mr. Patrick Keane, otherwise known as Podge. We wish Podge every success in his new position, and think he has a late vocation!

THE VILLAGe

Michael Moore

SENIOR FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINAL

The best of luck to our senior footballers as they take on Dicksboro in the 2017 senior football championship quarter -final, under lights, in Palmerstown on Thursday night. With a number of intensive training sessions under manager, Niall Tyrrell, as well as a successful league programme behind them, the team, ---with recently retired county stars, Eoin Larkin and Jackie Tyrrell leading from the front,--- is in a confident frame of mind to take on the home favourites in what is sure to be a hard fought encounter.

JUNIOR LEAGUE

Well done to the club's Junior 3rd team on a fine 2-15 to 0-11 win over O'Loughlin Gaels in the 2nd round of the City league on Sunday afternoon. This is a good result following their unlucky one point defeat to Dicksboro in the previous round of the competition.

PARADE

Over 50 children,from U-8 to U-14, and from the combined hurling and camogie clubs "lined out" under the James Stephens banner for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Friday last. Participating in the fun event for the first time in a number of years the young Village club members enjoyed the festive event.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

After Saturday week's hugely impressive draw with Tipperary in Thurles, clubman, Brian Cody will, once again, have the task of motivating "The Cats" for another "win at all costs" encounter against The Dubs in Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon. The way the league table stands, at present, a win is essential for both teams to avoid being involved in a dreaded relegation battle, caused by a poor start to this year's campaign. On the other hand a win could yield a place in the quarter-finals, so, in every sence, it's all or nothing for both counties. Come on The Cats !!!!

NATIONAL FEILE

Confirmation has come through from Kilkenny County Board that the the club will be hosting the Clare U-14 champions for the national Feile weekend scheduled to take place in June.

FUN RUN

On Sunday next, 26th March the annual St.Patrick's De La Salle, 5K fun run,walk or trot, around the parish circuit, takes place starting from the James Stephens clubrooms at 11.a.m..Entries will be taken in the clubrooms from 10.a.m, and the proceeds from the fundraiser will be directed towards funding the St. Patrick's ASD Unit in the school. The entry fees are Eu 0.00p.adult,

Eu5 p.child and a family entry of Eu 25.00. With the spring weather in the air of late, this is a wonderful opportunity to get out and get some early season exercise while supporting a very worthy local cause.

COLLEGE'S FINAL

On Wednesday of last week, Leinster champions, St.Kieran's won the right to defend their All-Ireland "A" Colleges crown when defeating St. Brigid's, Loughrea with some ease, 3-19 to 1-9 in sunny Tullamore. With two Village men, Luke Murphy and Ben Lawlor keeping a tight rein on the Galway team's forwards, "The College" enjoyed relatively comfortable run to the final where they will be aiming for a record breaking four-in- a- row of Croke Cup wins. Meanwhile, Niall Brassil, the club's only representitive on the Kilkenny C.B.S. team, felt the disappointment of defeat in their narrow 0-24 to 2-15 loss to Our Lady's Templemore in the other semi-final in Portlaoise. Niall, who captained the side recorded 0-9 of the C.B.S. team's total . Now, with little time on their side, the St. Kieran's mentors will be busy preparing their charges for the All-Ireland final against the Munster champions, Our Lady's, Templemore, scheduled for Saturday next, 25th March in Semple Stadium at 2p.m..

We send best wishes to the James Stephens contingent of Ben Lawlor, Luke Murphy, Shane Donoghue, Ryan Scanlon, Robert Butler, and Ross Whelan as " Kieran's" do battle for an historic four-in-row of Croke Cup titles.

VILLAGE GIRLS LORETO SUCCESS

Congratulations to the club's rising caogie stars, Niamh Deely, Michelle Teehan, Sophie O'Dwyer and sisters, Rachel and Hannah Kelly all members of the Loreto Convent senior camogie team. Niamh Deely had the added honour of captaining the side from midfield while Michelle Teehan effectively marshalled the back line from the centre of defence. Both Village girls, Sophie O'Dwyer with 1-4 to her credit and Hannah Kelly with 3-5 ( 2 penalties) were the tormentors in chief of the Thurles team. Rachel Kelly added a further point when introduced as a substitute during the game.

Congratulation to Loreto as they claimed their first All-Ireland "A" title since 2013. Then, fresh from their senior success, Rachel and Hannah Kelly together with Hannah Larkin, Jennifer Leahy, Emma Manogue and Anna Doheny lined out for The Loreto Junior team as they overcame a serious challenge from Loreto Cross & Passion, Antrim winning 3-11 to 2-9 to complete "the double" and claim the All-Ireland school's Junior camogie title for the Kilkenny secondary school. Well done to all involved.



LOTTO

This week's numbers were 4 : 6 : 7. There was no winning ticket. Next week's jackpot increases to Eu 2,200. The consolation winners were Kieran Campion, Trish Power, Ann Gaffney, JohnO'Neill and Carmel & Caroline.