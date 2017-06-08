Kilkenny City - St Canices, St Johns and The Village

THE VILLAGe

Michael Moore

Presentation night

The highly anticipated presentation night for our two most highly decorated hurlers Jackie Tyrrell & Eoin Larkin was held in our club house on Saturday night the 4 th March . With the opening address and proceedings performed by our Chairman Paddy Neary he handed over to Michael Duignan who was the MC for the night . The club rooms was full , with former inter county hurlers & past and present club players along with our own Village supporters Michael keep the eagerly awaiting audience entertained with his own unique style of interviewing . With our own Brian Cody & Kilkenny CLG chairman Ned Quinn first up to tell us what made Eoin & Jackie into the exceptional players they were , this was followed by the parents of both Jackie & Eoin . Dermot & Mary and Allen & Lucy to tell there own stories of there own special memories of there sons inter county career Special guest included on the night included were former GAA presidents Nicky Brennan & Liam o Neill. Also making a special effort to be there on the night was Davy Fitzgerald former Clare goal keeper & present Wexford manager , John Mullane of Waterford , Paddy Stapleton of Tipperary and Eoin Cadogan Cork . Other there on the night were former team mates of both ,, PJ Ryan, Michael Kavanagh ,Eddie Brennan Tommy Walsh , who told us great stories & had the full house in laughter, Henry Shefflin , Brian Hogan , Michael Kavanagh, Taggy Forgarty , John Power , Michael Rice , From a club perspective our very own great Georgie Leahy , 3 times All Ireland winner Joe Hennessy , followed by Fran Whelan , Tobias White & Fran Cantwell , who had his own views on why when asked by Michael Duignan why he had not save some of DJ Carey shots while in goal replied with ( you can't save what you can't see ) Also interview was present day Village manager who was also a flat mate of Jackie who told us a story or two about Jackie s lack of culinary skills . The final part of the night was a interview with our two Celtic Cross heroes who have 17 between them , who told the crowd that they are both looking forward to getting back to club training , and be able to give the 100% commitment to James Stephens the club that made all there dream come true .Finally our Chairman Paddy Neary made a presentation of a Aer Lingus voucher to both Eoin & Jackie on behave of the club in recognition of the honour they have brought to James Stephens and our new sponsor D I D electrical also gave the lads a Sport Watch . Great credit to the organising committee who put in lots of long hours over the last few weeks to make this night the success that it was.To D I D Electrical and Martin Cornally and his staff for the screening of the advent

Juvenile Activity

Juvenile registration was held in Larchfield on Thursday the 2 nd March for the U 6 to U 12 from 6:30pm !!Damian Casey inform me that the poor weather condition on the nite hampered the attendance .For those who could not make the registration , you can still register by given your registration to any of the juvenile coaches .please do so by the end of March

The club welcomed a host of visiting team to our facilities in Pairc Sheamus Stiophain on Sunday 5 th March before the senior league match between Kilkenny V Cork. . Visiting teams from Dublin ( Kilmacud Crokes played our U 10 & U 12 & Cork ( Youghal ) played our U 8 !! After the games all teams headed to Nowlan Park.

Street League

The ever popular Sunday morn street league is back in action next Sunday the 10th March in Pairc Sheamus Stiophain with action on a variety of age groups This has proven to be a very enjoyable & popular activity for our younger budding stars The under 9 & 10 start at 10:30 am to 12 :30 am with the under 11& 12 also at the same time 10:30 am to 12:30 am

Lotto News

They was no winner of the club weekly Lotto . The lucky number were . 16,19 , 26 ! The 5 consolation prizes went to the following: Paul Murphy , Ryan Scalon ,James Butler , John Cleere , Mags Coffey. Next week lotto is worth €1800.

League Success

Kilkenny senior hurlers pick up the first 2 pts of the league in front of there home crowd on Sunday last in Nowlan Park when they beat a gallant Cork team by 0 :22 to 0:15 . James Stephens Brian Cody was very satisfy with his team performance, Congrats to Brian and his fellow selector , next up are the All Ireland champions Tipperary.

Fresher success

Heartiest congrats to club men Brian Crowdle & Conor Byrne who were part of the successful DCU Fresher colleges All ireland hurling team who beat Ul in a dramatic extra time victory. Well done to both young men.

Shops re opens

The James Stephens shop has reopened as from the 3 rd of March in our Larchfield club rooms . The shop will be open every Friday night from 8 to 9 pm . Get your Village gear for the coming season. All sort of top s are now available.

JS Pool Tournament

The JS single pool Tournament has reached the semi final & final stage with Andy Wright taken on Niall Hoyne with Andy taken the spoils , the other semi final was between James Mc Guinness taken on the experienced Tommy Deniffe with James taken the final spot The final between Andy Wright & James Mc Guinness , with Andy coming out on top on a score line of 3-1 Thanks to all who participated in making this a great tournament.

Croke Cup

Best wishes to the management team of Niall Tyrell & Matt Ruth in there All Ireland Post Primary School Croke Cup quarter final where CBS Kilkenny take on there Connaught champions Presentation College Athenry on Wednesday 8 th March !!

Club Fixtures

Our under 14 Roinn A footballers take on Mooncoin in Rd 4 of the DUGGAN Steel on Friday 10th under lights in Mooncoin at 7pm Then on Sunday 12 th March they play Thomatown at 11am in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophain

Paddy Grace Feile

Danesfort to host the First round of the Competion where James Stephens Feile under 14 Roinn A will be playing in group 1 of the Paddy Grace tournament which also has Danesfort & Piitown ! There first game will be on Saturday at 2:30'pm when they play host Danesfort ,v James Stephens followed by Rd 2 where James Stephens V Piltown at 3:30 pm We wish all the team mentors and players the very best as they set out on what is a fantastic competition at this age group

Junior Hurling

Our junior hurlers our out this Saturday 11th March at 3:00pm in there 1 st league match of the JJ Kavanagh All county league . First up is a clash with Kilmacow in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophain

On Sunday in the JJ Kavanagh Special Junior hurling league group B we play our neighbours Dickboro in round 1 . This game has a throw in time of 2pm in Pairc Sheamuis Stiophain ! Again we wish all involved the very best as we set out on a new hurling year. Go bhfuil se ar an tseachtain seo.

St Canices

Sean Keane

LIP SYNC

With over 50 people rehearsing at Dicksboro GAA Club, Palmerstown on Sunday evening after the Cork league game in the Park, any fears that the Lip Sync Legends night in Cillin Hill on Saturday, March 25 would not be a success have been totally allayed.

It was buzzing and the atmosphere was great with every performer shaking their bits and pieces.

And star Of The Show was Bon Jovi (Fr Jim Murphy, PP St Canice's parish) with backing singers Ariane Gravilan (Mexico), Alice Holden and Catherine Nolan.

They will be clad in leather for the night and Fr Jim will sing "Living On A Prayer" which is sure to bring the house down. If you would like to support Fr Jim, tickets for the night are available in the parish centre on Dean Street.

Meanwhile another Boro legend is about to announce he is going to go on stage. Frank Morrissey of Hennessy sports will reveal his songs and the person he is impersonating and rumour has it that the now deceased star had blue coloured retinas.

BORO LOTTO

The Dicksboro Lotto jackpot of €3,350 was not won on Thursday. Numbers drawn were: 2, 6, 10, 14. Draw prizes:€100: Sheila Russell (c/o F. & E. Morrissey); €50: Ann Morrissey (c/o Martin Morrissey); €40: Tom Clancy (c/o Martin Morrissey); €25 each: Kitty & Joe Phelan (c/o K. & J. Phelan), Liam Maher (c/o Paschal Bergin), O'Donoghue Family (c/o Tom O'Donoghue). Promoters' Prizes: €30 Mick Byrne; €20 Kathleen Bradley. The Jackpot for this Thursday is €3,500.

SENIOR FOOTBALL

For the first time in many years, Dicksboro senior footballers have qualified for a league final. The club has never won this title and probably won't this time either.

They play Railyard this weekend who have won the league for the last three years on the trot and are also going for a four in a row in the senior championship.

The Boro lads had a hard earned victory over an honest and decent Kilmoganny side 1-13 to 2-5 in the semi-final on Saturday at James's park, in a game that could have gone either way.

The Boro were three points behind at the break and with the wind in the second half, slowly came back into the game.

Team: DD Molloy, Eoin McCormack, Kevin Nolan, Philly Hogan (captain), Tom Kenny, Aaron Duggan, Eddie O'Donoghue, Eoin Fennelly, Cillian Starr, Bill Sheehan, Murt Gaffney, Sean Scott, Oisin Gough, Paul O'Flynn, Edward "Gooch" Moylan.

Subs used: Mikey Hayes for O. Gough, Darragh Holohan for S Scott, Evan Carroll for A Duggan, Ger O'Donoghue for B Sheehan

Scorers: E Moylan 0-5, M Gaffney 1-1, O Gough 0-2, E Fennelly 0-2, S Scott 0-1, B Sheehan 0-1, P O'Flynn 0-1.

FEILE

Féile 2017 is coming to Kilkenny over the weekend of 16th - 18th June and will be a fantastic festival of hurling and camógie in Palmerstown enthused Juvenile chairman Pat Moylan at last Friday night`s Parents Féile Info meeting. Clubs across Kilkenny, Wexford & Carlow will host both U14 hurling & camóige teams in the annual John West Féile na Gael tournament. U14 mentor Jim O`Neill outlined the overall schedule of Féile drawing on the club`s experiences at Féile in 2016. Sheila O`Reilly informed parents as to the vetting requirements of host families which this year requires all adults over 18 years of age to be vetted in advance of Féile weekend. Fundraising ventures to include a clothes collection, bag packing, horse race night and others were outlined to the audience. Juvenile chairman Pat Moylan in conclusion thanked all for attending and urged all families to support the important Lip Sync Fundraiser coming up in the Hub on the 25th March. After the meeting registration of host families was completed. Remember the Féile dates 16th - 18th June.

MUSIC FESTIVAL

Come, listen and enjoy the music of our young musicians and singers. Kilkenny Music Festival takes place this week up to March 11 at venues in Kilkenny city. Call to Kilkenny College on Thursday and Friday mornings for classical songs and popular songs from stage and screen. On Saturday 11th, the Gaelscoil hosts Primary and Adult choirs. To close the Music Festival, there will be a Gala concert in the Watergate Theatre on Tuesday 14th March. All welcome! Further details on our Facebook page and www.kilkennymusicfestival.com

ANGELA CARROLL BEREAVED

The death has occurred of Brian Lenehan, Templeogue, Dublin, originally from Kilkenny. He worked in UCD, at Ohio State university in the US and at the Department of Finance. He was predeceased by his brother Donal and sister Betty. His sister, Angela lives on the Granges Road and the Boro club extends its condolences to her and her sons who are all volunteers with the club.

CHESS

Dicksboro Chess club (Kilkenny city and county champions) had two fiercely contested groups of matches against Carlow opposition on Saturday night which were both poised at 2-2 with one game still to be decided. Dicksboro won the under-13 match against Ballon Rathoe, 3/2 and lost the Under-16, to St Lazerian's, Carlow on a count back. Sport can be cruel. Both teams were managed by Colin Shaw who has done trojan work with the boys giving his time and expertise freely every Saturday at the Butts Community Hall. Thank you.

st johns

Eoin Lawlor

CHAMPIONS DINNER Mar 10th

The O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Champions Dinner is on this Friday evening. Doors open early for what will be a great night. The all important rugby match between Ireland and Wales will be screened as you all love to watch teams chase championships! After you’ve all been fed the very popular Drops of Green will provide the music, keeping us going into the night while DJ-Seanie-D will take over to bring us into the early hour of Saturday morning. There will be plenty of prizes too put forward by our generous friends…Ormonde Construction, ElectroCity, The Rivercourt Hotel, Langtons Hotel, Newpark Hotel and Frank Walls – The Mans Shop. The County Champions will be presented their medals from County Board Chairman Ned Quinn to complete a great year for the club. Our sponsors Pat Carrolls, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Newpark Eurospar will also be present. It’s going to be a great club occasion – enjoy yourselves.

Tá dinnear craobhchomórtas Gael Ui Lochlainn ar siúl an Aoine seo. Beimid ag ocailt an doras go luath agus gan dabht ar bith go mbeidh an oíche again. Beidh an cluiche rugbaí idir Eire agus an Bhreatain Bheag ar teilifís sa bear freisin. Tar eis an beile blásta beidh an grúpa Drops of Green ag seinm agus tar eis seo beidh an DJ Seanie-D ag seinm ceoil. Tá na milte duaiseanna ann freisin ónar cairdeanna fialt; Ormonde Construction, Electro City, The Rivercourt Hotel, Langtons Hotel, Newpark Hotel agus Frank Wall- the Mans Shop.

Beidh an bronnadh don buaiteoirí ar siúl le Cathaoirleach Ned Quinn. Beidh ár cairde urra ann freisin- Pat Carrolls. Mac Donagh Junction agus Newpark Eurospar.

CLUB LOTTO

There was no winner of last weeks Club Lotto. The numbers drawn were 2, 9, 22, 24 and the bonus number was 25. Next week’s Jackpot prize will be €11,600 so make sure to get a ticket from the usual promotors. Tickets only €2 available from the bar.

Nior bhuaigh eínne an chrannchur cumann aréir. Na úimhreacha a bhi tóghta amach ná 2, 9 22, 25 agus an uimhir breise 25 . Is é €11,600 an pota óir an tseachtainn seo chugainn. Cósnaionn na ticeádaí €2 ar fail ag an bear.

CONFIRMATION

It’s Confirmation day at St. Johns Parish next Sunday and the boys and girls from St.Johns Senior School and The Model School will receive the sacrament in St. Johns Church at 12pm. We wish all the recipients and their family and friends a very enjoyable day.

Deimhniú

Beidh Lá Deimhniú ar siúl I Paroiste Naomh Sheáin an Domhnach seo chugainn agus beidh na daltaí o Scoil Naomh Sheáin agus an Scoil Eiseamláir ag glacadh a sacraimint í Seipeal Naomh Sheáin ar 12pm. Le gach dea-ghui do na paistí agus bhur gclann.

PADDY LEADS

Well done to the big Mid-fielder Paddy Deegan who had the honour of leading out the Kilkenny Senior Team for their League clash against old rivals Cork last Sunday. It was an honour that Paddy clearly relished and one that all at O’Loughlin Gaels and the St. John’s Parish community are very proud of. A good performance by Paddy contributed to a fine team effort that earned Kilkenny’s first league points. Lovely Hurling!

Maith- thú do Paddy Deegan an imreoir mór a bhi an captaen in aghaidh Corcaigh sa cluiche craithchórtas an Domhnach seo chaite. Tá bród an domhain ar gach duine sa paroiste agus sa chumann. Bhi an cluiche ag Paddy sa bhua a fuair Cill Chainnigh a céad pointe.

THANKS

Cork visited Nowlan Park on Sunday for the league match v Kilkenny and O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Club opened it’s gates to supporters. The Cork Senior team had St. John’s Park as their HQ for the day and there was plenty of volunteers from the club on hand to make sure that the day ran smoothly for everybody. Thanks to the carpark stewards, bar staff, glass collectors, sandwich makers and programme sellers who make a valuable contribution to big match days in Kilkenny.

Buíochas

Thaining Córcaigh go dtí Pairc Uí Nuailinn done cluiche craithchórtas agus d’oscail Gail Uí Lochlainn a ngeataí don lucht tacaíochta. Bhi an foireann sinsearach Corcaigh in Pairc Naomh Sheáin agus bhi foireann mór saorálai ann ag tabhairt a lan cabhair sa bear, sa carrchlós, ag deanamh ceapairí agus ag diól clár cluichí. Ba mhaith linn buíochas a ghabhail do gach duine.

ST. PATRICK DAY

The Juvenile sections of O’Loughlin Gaels GAA and Camogie Clubs will join with the children of St. John’s Senior School to take part in this year’s Tradfest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. As always there will be an enthusiastic St. John’s Parish entry and all children taking part will be asked to gather at the club prior to the parade. Keep an eye to the club website for further details.

Lá Fhéile Padraig

Beidh na imreoiri oige ó Gael Uí Lochlainn agus ón cumann camogie ag glachadh páirt an bhliain seo i Tradfest ar Lá Feile Padraig.

U6 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

The u6 Players of the Week for Week 2 of Juvenile Training is none other four up and coming stars. Keegan Hayes, Jack Tyrrell, Caleb Feehan and Con Roche all showed their worth at Sunday morning's indoor training. Well done boys. Lovely Hurling

Imreoir don Seachtain u6; Keegan Hayes, Jack Tyrell, Calen Feehan agus Con Roche, bhi na bhuachailli seo ar fheabhas an domhnach seo chaite.

U10s HOST DOUGLAS

Well done to the u10s Boys who hosted Douglas GAA, Cork last Sunday morning and playing a series of games against the visitors. Plenty of action and skill on offer from both sides and plenty of buns too provided by parents as is now the customary hospitality shown to visiting teams. The yung players were treated to a little extra excitement too as the Senior Cork team warmed up on the pitches along side them. Well done to all involved.

Maith- thú don foirne u-1o a bhi ag imirt in aghaidh Douglas Gaa an Domhnach seo chaite. D’imir gach buachaill cupla cluiche agus bhi a lan scileanna ag taispeaint agus a lan rudai deas tar eie na cluichí. Mile buíochas do na tuismitheoirí a thaispeaint flaithiúlacht don cuairteoirí ó Corcaigh. Tabhair an lá seo seans do gach eínne amharc ar foireann sinsearch Corcaigh a bhi a ndeanamh a dtéigh suas ar an pháirc eile.

MEMBERSHIP

Your Club Membership is up for renewal with the deadline of March 31st looming. Full details of membership fees is available on the club website www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie/membership.html . Tá do cumann ballraíocht suas do athnuachan ar ndeiradh Mí Marta. Tá na sonrai ar fad ar fail ar an suíomh idirlín www.oloughlingaels.gaa.ie /membership.html

KILKENNY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Come, listen and enjoy the music of our young musicians and singers! Kilkenny Music Festival takes place next week , March 6-11 at venues in Kilkenny city. For a Choral treat on Tuesday 7th, pop into St. John's Church to hear the wonderful secondary schools choirs. Go to St.Canice's school every other afternoon for the sounds of piano, saxophone, clarinet, violins, flutes and melodic voices! Call to Kilkenny College on Thursday and Friday mornings for classical songs and popular songs from stage and screen. On Saturday 11th, the Gaelscoil hosts Primary and Adult choirs. To close the Music Festival, there will be a Gala concert in the Watergate Theatre on Tuesday 14th March. All welcome! Further details on our Facebook page and www.kilkennymusicfestival.com

LIBRARY NEWS (St. Johns Quay)

John’s Quay Library invite you to join them in celebrating International women’s Day by hosting ‘Reading Women’, some of Kilkenny’s finest female actors and authors will be gathering in the library to read from their own work and the works of other female authors who inspire them. Doors open from 6pm, tea/ coffee/beverages served and all are welcome (men too)!

To mark Aontas week we are holding a ‘Universal Class course’ on Tues 7th from 6 to 7pm.This course will show people how to use/join our on line courses. It will explain how to register, logging in, and show what courses are available ect. Please ring and put your name down for same or just pop in on the evening either.

Also for Aontas week we are holding a talk on ‘The Camino Way’ by Roland Monsegu. This talk is well worth listening to if you are planning on doing this trip. No booking necessary, just drop in.

On Wed 8th from 2 to 3pm, students from St. Kieran’s College will be on hand to help anyone who needs tips/help on how to use their tablet/phone/computer, you can just drop in for same.

Our digital computer class is not running this Thurs 9th but will resume on Thurs 16th. This class is full but you can always give your name to some of the staff for a list for future courses or ring us on 056 7794174.

Anyone wishing to join the film club (recently started) can ring us on above no. or drop in and put your name on the list. This is free to join and all are welcome. We hope to screen a film once a month and at the moment it’s scheduled for a Tues evening from 5.45(approx).

Our French conversation group meet this Fri 10th from 11.30 to 12.30pm and every second Friday after.

Our knitters meet every Tues evening from 5 to 7pm.

