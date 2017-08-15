No information on "strangulation hazards" - fears children could be at risk in Kilkenny

The State’s Child and Family Agency says they “do not have specific information” on safety issues around cord blinds that could be in any of the almost 100 pre-school services in Kilkenny.

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion says the cord blinds “should be banned” and a scheme set up to help facilities pay for new ones.

She said: “They probably should look at an outright ban on cord blinds in childcare facilities. This is an example where Tusla could be proactive.

“They don't have any regulation or criteria in relation to something so serious.

“You hear of so many tragic stories of children dying from cord blinds."

A large number of preschool services nationwide have dangerous blind cords which are a “strangulation hazard for children” according to Tusla’s most recent report on the facilities.

