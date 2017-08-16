Kilkenny eateries shortlisted for awards

Two Kilkenny restaurants have been shortlisted for Ireland’s Food and Wine Awards 2017 as the county cements its place as one of the country’s top gastronomical cities.

The Lady Helen Restaurant in Mount Juliet has been shortlisted for two categories and these include: Destination Restaurant of the Year Award and Hotel Restaurant of the Year Award.

Meanwhile there’s also a readers’ choice awards shortlist which asked the public to vote through Twitter polls. The top three in each category is then put to a national judging panel, which decides the winner through anonymous voting.

Campagne in Kilkenny was shortlisted in the Best for Business category.

All the winners will be announced on August 27 at the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road in Dublin.

For tickets, visit www.foodandwine.ie