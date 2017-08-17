Kilkenny shop going yellow and here's why...

The Book Centre is going Bright for Sight in Kilkenny next month and it is one of many businesses nationwide joining forces with Sightsavers Ireland.

Along with actress and comedian Deirdre O’Kane, many businesses have thrown their support behind the campaign.

Staff will wear yellow to work on September 8, raising funds to give sight to people in the developing world. Yellow is the chosen colour because it is most easily identifiable by people living with visual impairment.

This fun new fundraising event enables companies to support Sightsavers’ work tackling avoidable blindness in developing countries.

The Book Centre has already changed many lives across the world, immediately and forever.

Having raising almost €80,000 over the last decade, they have restored sight, allowing people enjoy an education, earn a living and live happier and healthier lives.

Maeve Ryan, Managing Director of the Book Centre, said: “By giving the gift of sight, we give people their independence, freedom to learn and work.”