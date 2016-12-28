Deaths in Kilkenny, December 28, 2016

The late Claire Costigan (nee Reid)

The death has occurred of Claire Costigan (née Reid), Westcourt, Callan, Kilkenny / Bennekerry, Carlow at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, after a short illness. Beloved wife of Paddy. Sadly missed by all her family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 4pm on Wednesday concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, Carlow to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Tom Lacey

The death has occurred of Tom Lacey, Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Phyllis. He will be sadly missed by his wife, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral from 9.15a.m. on Thursday with Funeral Prayers at 10a.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for 11a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Rosary at 7p.m. on Wednesday in Hehir's Funeral Home.