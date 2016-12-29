Deaths in Kilkenny, December 29, 2016

The late May Murphy

The death has occurred of May Murphy (née Christopher) Assumption Place, Kilkenny City and formerly of Friary Street, Kilkenny 28th December 2016, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, May, beloved wife of the late Billy and mother of the late Mary, sadly missed by her sons Liam and Noel, daughters-in-law Anne and Sheila, grandchildren Daire, Ciaran, Killian, Anastasia and Alexei, great-grandchildren Jayden and Caoimhe, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Tom Delaney

The death has occurred of Tom Delaney, Blackrock, Dublin / Kilkenny.

Originally of Loon, Co. Kilkenny, In his 71st year, formerly of UCD Physics Dept and Lake Communications, died unexpectedly after a short illness. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Breda and dear father of Emer. Loving brother of John, Owen, and the late Kieran. Deeply missed by his daughter and her partner, his brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends, colleagues, and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Friday (30th Dec) at 10 am in St John the Baptist Church, Blackrock, followed by burial at St Patrick's Church, Clogh, Co. Kilkenny, arriving at approx. 2 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul.

The late Henry O’Neill



The death has occurred of Henry O'Neill Cloone Road, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilmacow, Kilkenny who died on Tuesday, 27th December, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family, Henry will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Susan, sons Philip, John, Robert and Gary, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing in Power’s Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Thursday, December 29th, from 5.15pm with removal at 6.45om to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday, December 30th, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.