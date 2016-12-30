Deaths in Kilkenny, December 30, 2016

The late Seamus Maher

The death has occurred of Seamus Maher, Church Street, Goresbridge, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, daughters Valerie and Mary, sons Tony, JJ, and Liam, brother Martin, sisters Biddy, Kathleen and Mary, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters- in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 7pm on Friday and from 12 noon on Saturday with prayers at 9pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box at church.

The late Mai Dunphy

The death has occurred of Mai Dunphy late of Assumption Place., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Mai is predeceased by her husband Patrick and son Eric. Sadly missed by her son Dermot and daughter Vera, grandchildren, brothers, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.



The late Kyle Hennessy

The death has occurred of Kyle Hennessy Rath, Danesfort, Kilkenny at his home surounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his parents Gerard and Pearl, brothers Cyril, Matt, Danny and sister Maisey, grandparents John and Catherine Fitzpatrick and Andy (deceased) and Sheila Hennessy, aunts and uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home Thursday, from 7pm with rosary and vigil prayers at 9pm. Removal from his home to arrive at St Michael of the Archangel Church, Danesfort for Requeim Mass at 11am on Friday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House is private on Friday morning please.



The late May Murphy (nee Christopher)

The death has occurred of May Murphy (née Christopher), Assumption Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Friary Street 28th December 2016, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, May, beloved wife of the late Billy and mother of the late Mary, sadly missed by her sons Liam and Noel, daughters-in-law Anne and Sheila, grandchildren Dáire, Ciarán, Killian, Anastasia and Alexei, great-grandchildren Jayden and Caoimhe, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Rita O'Brien (née O'Shea)

The death has occurred of Rita O'Brien (née O'Shea) Sheastown, Kilkenny on the 29th December 2016, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family, Rita, beloved wife of Philip and much loved mother of Bryan (Bob), Ivor and Maura, sadly missed by he husband and family, brother Tom, sisters Mary B., Kathleen and Brigid (Sr. Bríd), daughters-in-law Helen and Jacqui, grandchildren James, Cathal and Darragh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm on Friday (Dec 30th) with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Saturday please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box at Church.

The late Jimmy Walsh

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Walsh, Coolhill, Windgap, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Kathleen, brother Philip, sister-in-law Phyllis, nephew PJ, niece Frances, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday, 30th December, from 5.30pm. Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Nicholas’ Church Windgap. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on Thursday evening in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan at 7pm.