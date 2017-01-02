Deaths in Kilkenny, January 2, 2016

The late Ann Guilfoyle

The death has occurred of Ann Guilfoyle (née McEvoy) 88 Larchfield, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. The death has taken place in Spain of Ann Guilfoyle of 88 Larchfield, Kilkenny and formerly of Fatima Place. She died on 31st December. She is deeply regretted by her husband Eddie and her family Denis, Richard, Andrew, Martina, Eamon, Catherine and Ellen.

Funeral arrangements later.



The late Bridget Nolan

The death has occurred of Bridget Nolan (née Costigan) 53 Old Callan Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny on 2nd January 2017, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bridget, beloved wife of Mick and much loved mother of Martin, Marie, Ollie, Brian and Andy, sadly missed by her husband and family, sisters Mary and Margaret, brother Billy, son-in-law Cathal, Brian's partner Karen, grandchildren Olivia, Ryan, Emma, Cathal, Ryan and Fynn, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday evening (4th Jan.) at 6.30 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Ann Ryan

The death has occurred of Ann Ryan (née Kerwick) Cloran and formerly of The Sycamores, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare on 1st January 2017, at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny, Ann, beloved wife of the late Kevin, sadly missed by her sorrowing nephew and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family and friends. Rosary on Tuesday evening (3rd Jan.) at 7 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Two Mile House Cemetery, Co. Kildare.

The late Mick Byrne

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Byrne, Lisnafunchion, Castlecomer, Kilkenny at Saint Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving brothers John and Jim, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at his Residence from 5pm on Monday evening. Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Colman's Church, Conahy for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Grogan

The death has occurred of John Grogan 14 Well Road, Portlaoise, Laois / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Dublin formerly of No 1 John's St., Kilkenny and Ex Ginger Man's Pub, Dublin. In the loving and kind care of the medical staff of Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by his brother PJ and baby daughter Angela. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, daughters Maree and Caren and grandaughter Caoimhe. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mary, sister Teresa, brothers Tomás, Frank and Rodger, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends. John's remains will arrive at St Anthony's Church, Clontarf on Tuesday, Jan 3rd, for 11:30 requiem mass. Interment afterwards in the old cemetery, Balgriffin. Family flowers only please by family request.

The late Edward (Eddie) Anthony

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Anthony, Willoughby, Cleveland, Ohio and formerly, Piltown, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his very loving family; wife Eimer, daughters, Emer, Maureen, Maeve, Julie and son John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his sister Betty, brother-in-law Fr. Enda Burke, sister-in-law Aideen, family and friends. Funeral Mass Immaculate Conception Church, Willoughby, 10am Tuesday next, Jan 3rd 2017. Arrangements will be posted for a funeral Mass for Eddie in Piltown on a future date.

The lateJames (Jim) Delaney

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Delaney, Carrigaline, Cork / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. On December 31st 2016, unexpectedly at home, James (Jim), beloved husband of Mary (nee Doyle) and loving father of Pat and Bernice, dear brother of William, Alan, Breda, PJ, John and the late Stella. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Aisling, grandson James Jr., relatives and friends. Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Monday (2nd) from 7.30pm until 8.30pm and on Tuesday (3rd) from 12.00noon until prayers at 1.30pm followed by Cremation at The Island Crematorium.

The late Bridie Bradley



The death has occurred of Bridie Bradley, 43 Lord Edward St., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Wife of the late William and mother of the late John. Deeply regretted by her son Ger, grandchildren Fiona, Karen, Shane , Áine, great grandchildren John, Ryan,daughters-in-law Kathleen, Marian, sisters Mary, Statia, brothers Mick, John. nieces, nephews relatives and friends R.I.P. Reposing at her residence from 5pm this Saturday evening with Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Canice's Church on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.



The late Paddy Kelly

The death has occurred of Paddy (Galar) Kelly, Barronsland, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny on 31st December 2016, peacefully at home, in the care of his loving family. Paddy (Galar), beloved husband of the late Lil and much loved father of Andrea. Sadly missed by his loving daughter, son-in-law Alan, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and his many close friends. Reposing at Andrea’s home at Rathduff, Thomastown from 3 o’clock on Sunday with rosary at 7 o’clock. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11 o’clock in St. Bennett’s Church, Bennettsbridge. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday please.

The late Mary McGrath



The death has occurred of Mary McGrath (née Burke), Oldtown, Ballyragget, Kilkenny Peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, children Pat, Martina & Geraldine, brothers, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 6.00pm on Saturday eve. Rosary on Sunday evening at 8.00pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm on Monday. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery.