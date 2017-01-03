Deaths in Kilkenny, January 3, 2016

The late Michael Frisby

]The death has occurred of Michael Frisby,Ballinamona, Slieverue, Kilkenny who died on Monday 2nd January peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth (Lily) sons Ger, Michael, Pat and Raymond, daughter Elizabeth, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Kate, Jack, Micheal, Saoirse, Cillian, Larcon, Ciaran, Crea, Conor and Lily, brothers Edward, Bernard and Seamus, sisters Anna (Dowling) Marian (Cantwell) sisters-in-law, brothers in law nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, family and friends.

Reposing in Power’s Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Tuesday 3rd January from 4pm with removal at 6.45pm to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, Requiem Mass on Wednesday 4th January at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.