Deaths in Kilkenny, January 4, 2016

The late Keith Leadbetter

The death has occurred of Keith Leadbetter, Jerpoint Glass, Stoneyford, Kilkenny peacfully at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his daughters Sally and Roisin, his sons Rory and Eoghan. Grandchildren, sister Wendy and extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.



The late Pierce Dunne

The death has occurred of Pierce Dunne, Curragh, Tullaroan, Kilkenny / Dunleer, Louth. Peacefully in the loving care of staff and friends at Rivergrove House on Sunday 1st January 2017. Deeply regretted by his brothers Dick and Jackie Dunne, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, relatives, staff and friends at Rivergrove House. Reposing (Tuesday) at Rivergrove House, Dunleer, Co. Louth. Reposing on Wednesday at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery. Co. Kilkenny

The late Ann Guilfoyle (nee McEvoy)

The death has occurred of Ann Guilfoyle (née McEvoy), 88 Larchfield, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Fatima Place, Kilkenny) 31st December 2016, unexpectedly, in Spain, Ann, beloved wife of Eddie and loving mother of Denis, Richard, Andrew, Martina, Eamon, Catherine and Ellen, sadly missed by her husband and family, brother Jack, sons-in-law Adriano and Terry, daughters-in-law Mary, Bernie, Patience and Caroline, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Kitty and Mary, brothers-in-law Paddy and Fess, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her home in Larchfield from 4 o'clock on Friday (6th Jan.) with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.