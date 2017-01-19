Deaths in Kilkenny, January 19, 2017

The late Jim Carrigan

The death has occurred of Jim Carrigan, Clarabricken, Clifden, Kilkenny



Carrigan, Jim (Clarabricken, Clifden, Co. Kilkenny) - Jan. 18, 2017, in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff at St. Gabriel’s Ward, St. Canice’s Hospital, beloved husband of the late Peggy and much loved father of Billy, Kathleen, Pat, Jim, Joe, John, Grace and the late Patricia; sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Billy and Martina’s home at Clarabricken from 3 o’c. on Friday (Jan 20) with Rosary at 8 o’c. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Jan. 21) at 2.30 o’c. in St. Colman’s Church, Clara. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Gabriel’s. Donation box at Church.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Condon (née Wallace)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Condon (née Wallace), Boolavounteen, Ballinamult, Waterford / Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny.



Condon (née Wallace): Boolavounteen, Ballinamult, Co. Waterford and formerly of Dunamaggin, Co. Kilkenny, 17th January 2017, Margaret (Peggy), predeceased by her husband Maurice (Monnie) Condon. Sadly missed by her sons Thomas and James Condon, daughters Teresa Meehan and Philomena Whyte, daughters-in-law Sinead and Elizabeth Condon, sons-in-law Patrick Meehan and Declan Whyte, grandchildren Cormac, Bronagh, Donagh, Laura, David and Sean Condon, Roisin and Maighread Meehan, Ciara, Niamh and Eimear Whyte, great-grandchildren Rosie and Harry Beckett, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan this Wednesday, 18th January, from 7 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. Reposing on Thursday, 19th January, from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Touraneena. Requiem Mass on Friday, 20th January, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.