Deaths in Kilkenny, January 20, 2017

The late Peggy Ryan (née Fleming)

The death has occurred of Peggy Ryan (née Fleming), Ballygub, Inistioge, Kilkenny / Wexford.



Peggy Ryan (nee Fleming), Ballygub, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny, In the loving care of the Matron and staff of Beechwood nursing home, Leighlinbridge. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Pat, sadly missed by her daughters, Chrissie and Anna and sons Pierce, Johnny, Tommy, Joe and Jimmy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's funeral home New Ross from 3 o'clock tomorrow Friday (20th January) with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of the Assumption, The Rower. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

The late Margaret Moore (née Morrissey)

The death has occurred of Margaret Moore (née Morrissey), Wildfield, Muckalee, Kilkenny.



Formerly of Urlingford and Mullinahone. At home, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her husband Noel, her sons, Peter and John, daughter Ann, daughters-in-law, Geraldine and Kadri, son-in-law, Zac, grandchildren, Darragh, Charmaine, Niamh, Eoghan, Ryan, Katie, Conor, Ellie and Jesse. Predeceased by her brothers, Mikey, Eamon, Paddy and John, and her sister, Alice Rice. Sadly missed by her brothers, Martin (Waterbarrack), Nickie (Kilfera), Brendan (Killeshin), sisters, Nancy Conway (Loughboy), Kathleen Ryan (Castlecomer), Mary Hahessy (Coon), her brothers-in-law, Fr. Sean Moore, C.S.S.R., Leo Conway, Johnny Ryan, sisters-in-law, Claire, Rose, Breda and Una, Kitty, Anne, Maude, and Ita, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 2.00 p.m. on Friday 20th January with prayers at 7.00 p.m., followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church, Muckalee, via Wildfield. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 a.m., followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.