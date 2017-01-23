Deaths in Kilkenny, January 23, 2017

The late Tom Bergin

The death has occurred of Tom Bergin, Patrick St, Ballyragget, Kilkenny.



Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, husband of the late Kit; sadly missed by his loving daughters Norma and Karen, son Jim, brother Kieran, sisters Bernice, Noreen and Breda, daughter-in-law Orla, son-in-law Paul, brother-in-law, grandchildren Rory, Ella, Thanh and Chieu, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyragget for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan’s cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dogs for the Disabled.

The late Brenda Holden

The death has occurred of Brenda Holden, Polerone, Mooncoin, Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents William and Noreen, brothers Jimmy and Michael, sisters Fiona and Sinead, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Paddy Kelly

The death has occurred of Paddy Kelly, Cedarwood Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Paddy passed away on Sunday at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Bridie. Loving father of Victoria, Anne, John and Brian. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (Butt's Green, Kilkenny) from 7.30pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 9.30am followed by Removal to St. Fiacre's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late James (Jimmy) Morton

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Morton, 23 Stephens Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Morton (23 Stephens Street, Kilkenny) 22nd January 2017, peacefully, at his home, in the loving care of his family, James (Jimmy), beloved husband of the late Vera and much loved father of Vincent, Fred, Jimmy, Kathleen, Thomas, Marian and Michael, sadly missed by his family, sister Breda, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3 o'clock on Monday (23rd Jan). with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Tim O'Neill

The death has occurred of Tim O'Neill, Clashwilliam, Gowran, Kilkenny.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget; deeply regretted by his sister Maureen (Gannon), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home with rosary on Sunday evening at 6.00pm Funeral prayers on Monday evening at 6.15pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Ann Bourke

The death has occurred of Ann Bourke, Mill Road, Durrow, Laois / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



The Death has taken place of Ann Bourke, Mill Road, Durrow, Co. Laois, formerly Kenny's Well, Kilkenny. on the 20th January after a long illness, bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Michael, daughter Aimee, granddaughter Kiah & grandson Leon, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. R.I.P.

Arriving at 11am Monday 23rd January 2017 to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow for requiem mass. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetary.

The late Joseph (Joey) O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joey) O'Reilly, St. Michael's, Cappoquin, Waterford / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



O’Reilly; England and formerly of St. Michael’s Cappoquin, Co, Waterford. On 29th December 2016, Unexpectedly in England Joseph (Joey). Deeply regretted by his loving twin sister Jackie Dooley and her partner Nicholas Fox (Kilkenny), niece Kirsten, step-brother Denis, step-sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Tuesday morning 24th January from 10.00am. With Funeral Prayers at 1.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Cappoquin. Funeral Mass on arrival at 2.00pm. Followed by burial in St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin.

The late Michael Barron

The death has occurred of Michael Barron, 262 Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

Michael Barron 262 Chatsworth, Clogh, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Noel & Sean, daughters Marie & Catherine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grand-daughter, brothers-in-law, sister-in law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 6pm Friday. Funeral prayers at 5.45pm Saturday followed by removal to St Patrick’s, Church, Clogh for 6.30pm reception prayers. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Vigil prayers and Rosary on at 9pm Friday at Moran’s Funeral Home. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Mary’s Unit, Thomastown and The Village Day Centre, Kilkenny. Donation box in Church.

The late Ellen (Nellie) Cullen (née Butler)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Cullen (née Butler), Navan Road, Dublin / Kilkenny.

Late of Glencoum, Co. Kilkenny. Courageously after a long illness, in the loving care of the staff of St. Clement's Ward, St. Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park. Loving wife of the late Walter, beloved grandmother of Helen, Sarah, Stephen and Andrew. Sadly missed by Walter, Lynda, Loretto, Niall and her loving family and friends.

Reposing in Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 88a Cabra Rd., on Saturday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and on Sunday from 12 noon to 2pm in Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh. Removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Alice Leahy (née Brophy)

The death has occurred of Alice Leahy (née Brophy), 21 Fr. Murphy Square, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Leahy (nee Brophy) (21 Fr. Murphy Square, Kilkenny) 20th January 2017, at St. Luke's Hospital, Alice, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, loving mother of the late Frances and grandmother of the late Linda, sadly missed by her daughter Maura, sons Seamus and Brendan, brother Tommy, sisters Maisie and Liesha, son-in-law Denis, daughters-in-law Bernadette and Liz, grandchildren Brian, Emer, Gemma, Aoife, James and Ava, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5 o'clock on Saturday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Sunday morning at 10 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Ballykeeffe Cemetery.