Deaths in Kilkenny, January 24, 2017

The late Bridget Hancox (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Bridget Hancox (née Ryan), Kilmacow, Kilkenny.

Removal from Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday at 6.15oc to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00oc followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford. Family flowers only, donations to University Hospital Waterford Palliative Home Care Team.

The late Brenda Holden

The death has occurred of Brenda Holden, Polerone, Mooncoin, Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by her loving parents William and Noreen, brothers Jimmy and Michael, sisters Fiona and Sinead, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow on Tuesday from 4.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Burial after in the New Cemetery.

The late Wayne O'Neill

The death has occurred of Wayne O'Neill, Cloneen, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Athy, Kildare.

(Formerly Townspark, Athy, Co. Kildare) Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy tomorrow Tuesday from 10am with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.