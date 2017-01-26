Deaths in Kilkenny, January 26, 2017

The late Nicholas Hughes

The death has occurred of Nicholas Hughes, Turbrid, Woodsgift, Kilkenny.



Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. Predeased by his sister Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, sons Ken and Edward, daughters-in-law Elaine and Karen, grandchildren Eva and Zara, brothers Denis, Donal and Eamon, sisters Caroline and Philomena, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock.Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Graine arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary will be recited at his residence tonight at 9 o'clock. House private on Friday morning please.