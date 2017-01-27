Deaths in Kilkenny, January 27, 2017

The late Ann Doyle (née O'Connell)

The death has occurred of Ann Doyle (née O'Connell), Edmund Rice Estate, Callan, Kilkenny.



Doyle, Ann (nee O’Connell), 16 Edmund Rice Estate, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Thursday, 26th January 2017, after a short illness. Pre-deceased by her husband Peter and her sons Danny and Chris. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Paul, Peter, Stephen, Barry and Brian, brothers and sister, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Callan on Saturday, 28th January, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. House private please.

The late Eucharia Grainger

The death has occurred of Eucharia Grainger, Killester, Dublin / Callan, Kilkenny.



Grainger (Killester and formerly of Westcourt, Callan, Co. Kilkenny) 25th Jan 2017 (peacefully) in Beaumont Hospital, Eucharia, predeceased by her brother Richard, very sadly missed by her sister Monica Grainger, nephew Karl, his wife Noreen, their children Richard and Anna, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Maypark, Donnycarney on Friday the 27th January from 4 o'c followed by Removal to the Church of St. Brigid's, Killester arriving for 5.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'c followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

The late James (Jim) Lawless,

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Lawless, 'Harrowville', Dublin Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Lawless("Harrowville", Dublin Road, Kilkenny) 26th January 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, James (Jim), son of the late Edward and Margaret and brother of the late Mary and Ned, sadly missed by his sisters Anne and Peggy, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Friday with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Dan Phelan

The death has occurred of Dan Phelan, Birchwood, Carrick on Suir, Kilkenny



Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Saturday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St Nicholas' Church, Tullahought. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir.

The late Mary Walsh (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Brennan), Balief, Woodsgift, Kilkenny.



Formerly from Ballyellis, Crosspatrick. Peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, Mary, predeceased by her husband Tom, deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, Frank and Tom, daughters in law Bernie and Sheila, grandchildren, sisters in law Breda and Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Friday, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Graine, arriving for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. Rosary on Thursday at 9pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare team.