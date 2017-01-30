Deaths in Kilkenny, January 30, 2017

The late Mary Bagge

The death has occurred of Mary Bagge, Ballyhenney, Clashmore, Waterford / Kilmoganny, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Vincent's, Dungarvan, beloved wife of the late Tolly, sadly missed by her loving family Sisters Clare, and Sr Ellen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Egans Funeral Home, Greencloyne from 5.30pm with Rosary followed by removal at 7pm to St Cronan's Church, Clashmore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patricia Cullen (nee Flanagan)

The death has occurred of Patricia Cullen (née Flanagan), River House, Woollengrange, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Birmingham, England. Peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Philip and Johnny, daughters Mary and Rosie, grandchildren Aisling, Ciana, Evan, Cillian, Conor and Daniel, brother Tom, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Eileen and Margaret.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Monday with Rosary and vigil prayers at 9pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Nono (Nora) Molyneaux

The death has occurred of Nono (Nora) Molyneaux, Stoneyford, Kilkenny on 29th January 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Nono (Nora), beloved mother of the late John, sadly missed by her nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, sister-in-law and her friends and carers at Craobhnú and St. Canice's Hospital, especially Margaret.

Funeral Prayers on Tuesday evening at 7 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny, followed by removal to St. Brendan's Church, Stoneyford. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Noonan

The death has occurred of Margaret Noonan (née Carroll), Nuncio Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Margaret passed away on Saturday at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and much loved mother of Triona, Mary, Pat, Joe, Margueritte and Mark. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sister Joan (Tomms), brother Fr. Andrew (Billy), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (Butt's Green, Kilkenny) from 4pm on Monday with Funeral Prayers at 6pm, followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Funeral on Tuesday after 11.30am Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Nancy Comerford

The death has occurred of Nancy Comerford (née Butler), Johnswell, Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home.

Nancy, wife of the late Tom, deeply regretted by her loving son Paul, daughters Marian, Geraldine, Nancy and Olive, sisters Lillie, Josephine, Breda and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3 o'clock this Sunday. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning followed by removal to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Johnswell. Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary at 6.30 o'clock this Sunday evening.

The late Noel Delaney

The death has occurred of Noel Delaney, Knockeenbawn, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin on Saturday, 28th January 2017. Predeceased by his parents Edward (Ned) and Elizabeth (Betty) and sister Noreen (Power). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his loving partner Bridanne, brothers Seánie, Eamon, Dominic and Brendan, sisters Josie, Jennie, Marie and Dinah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his Home on Sunday 29th January from 1pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday evening at 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Kilmanagh arriving at 7.30pm approx. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.