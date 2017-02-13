Deaths in Kilkenny, February 13, 2016

The late Mathilda Elizabeth (Tilly) HICKEY (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Mathilda Elizabeth (Tilly) HICKEY (née O'Neill), Main Street, Urlingford, Kilkenny.

Peacefully in the excellent care of nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving family Benny (Dunne) Tom and Christina ( Doyle) sons-in-law Leo and P.J. Her 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 12 noon with rosary at 9 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery.House private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only.Donations if desired to Friends of St. Lukes hospital Kilkenny

The late Josie Cotterell (née Kennedy)

The death has occurred of Josie Cotterell (née Kennedy), Ballykenna, Tullogher, Co Kilkenny., Tullogher, Kilkenny.



Cotterell; Ballykenna, Tullogher, Co Kilkenny. 9th February 2017. Josie peacefully at her residence. Beloved wife of Eamon and mother Marie, Breda (Ryan), Steve, John and Joanne. Deeply regretted by her loving family son-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law Cathleen and Mary, grandchildren Killian, Glenn, Darrian and Aine, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in her son John's residence (Ballykenna) from 2pm on Saturday 11th February with removal at 7.30pm to St David's Church, Listerlin. Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Sunday 12th February with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Rosary will take at 8pm on Friday 10th February in her son John's residence (Ballykenna).

The late William James (Jim) Skuce

The death has occurred of William James (Jim) Skuce, Switsirs, Castle Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ballydehob, Cork.



Skuce, William James (Jim) (Switsirs, Castle Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Coosane, Ballydehob, Co. Cork) 11th February 2017, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the Doctors and Nurses at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Rebecca and loving father of Jean, Carol and John. Deeply regretted by his family, daughter-in-law Hazel, sons-in-law Pat Croughan and Canon Nigel Sherwood, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service on Monday afternoon (13th February) at 2 o'clock in St. Canice's Cathedral, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Michael Pielow

The death has occurred of Michael Pielow, Sion Hill Road, Drumcondra, Dublin / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Pielow, Michael (Sion Hill Road, Drumcondra, Dublin and Newpark, Kilkenny) 11th February 2017, peacefully, in the care of the staff of St. Brigids Ward and ICU at Beaumont Hospital. Sadly missed by his father Sean, mother Mary, brother Richard, sister Louise, Paul, nephews Joseph and James, nieces Shonagh, Emily and Grace, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday (13th Feb.) evening from 4 to 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, Marino, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny. Family flowers only. Kind donations to St. Brigids Ward, Beaumont Hospital.

The late William Aidan Kirwan Jnr.

The death has occurred of William Aidan (Jnr.) Kirwan, 21 Bishops Hill, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Kirwan (21 Bishops Hill, Kilkenny and formerly of 15 Rothe Terrace) 12th February 2017, at St. Luke's Hospital. William Aidan Jnr., sadly missed by his loving partner Frances (Diamond), brothers Paddy, George and Maurice, mother-in-law Susan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rosary on Monday evening at 8 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

The late Jimmy Marshall

The death has occurred of Jimmy Marshall, Ballybeigh, Tullaroan, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his heartbroken family. Predeceased by his daughter Joan and brothers Tommy and John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, sons T.J. and Raymond, daughters Katie and Margaret, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren John, Rayanne and Tommy, brother Bobby (Manchester), sisters Mary (Littleton) and Cathy (Australia), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday from 3pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Graine arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare team.