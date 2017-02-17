Deaths in Kilkenny, February 17, 2017

The late Esther Devereaux (née Keane)

The death has occurred of Esther Devereaux (née Keane), The Crescent, Ferrybank, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny.



Esther Devereaux nee Keane, The Crescent, Ferrybank, Waterford, who died on Wednesday, 15th February. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Predeacesed by her parents Dermot and Mary (Greene). Esther will be sadly missed by her loving son Paul, brothers Val, Aiden and Desmond, sisters Angela (Wright) and Patrica (Timlin), John and Pauline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday, 17th February, from 1 pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 18th February, at 10am followed by burial in Mooncoin Cemetery.

The late Anne Murphy (née Coogan)

The death has occurred of Anne Murphy (née Coogan), Kilfane, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Bagenalstown, Carlow.



The sad death has taken place of Anne Murphy nee Coogan, Kilfane, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Ballywilliamroe, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny 15/2/2017. Deeply regreted by her husband Liam, daughters Caroline, Monique, Geraldine, Aine, Helen and Mary (deceased) and son William. Grandchildren Lianna, Cian, Òdhran and Dylan. Brother and sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Thursday with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House is private on Friday morning please. Donation box will be provided for donations to the Acute Stroke Unit, St Luke's Hospital.