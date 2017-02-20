Deaths in Kilkenny, February 20, 2017

The late Valerie Lanigan (née Rigney)

The death has occurred of Valerie Lanigan (née Rigney), Knockmanus, Goresbridge, Kilkenny.

Passed away peacefully at her home on 19th Feb 2017, she leaves behind her loving husband Ken, sons Joseph, Kenneth and Marcus, daughter Una and her beloved sister Sheila. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday 21st Feb. Funeral Mass at 2.30pm on Wednesday at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, followed by burial in Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery. House private on Wednesday please.

The late Angela Mahon

The death has occurred of Angela Mahon, Main Street, Goresbridge, Kilkenny.

Suddenly, at her residence. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Nancy, Detty and Tessie, brother Bernie, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 7pm to 9pm on Monday and from 2pm on Tuesday with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Elizabeth (Lizzie) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) O'Brien, Poleberry, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny.

Formerly of Grange Road, Mooncoin, County Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Liz, father Michael, brother Mark, grandmother Peggy, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, on Monday from 3.00pm with prayers at 7.00pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Gerry Doyle

The death has occurred of Gerry Doyle, Coon West, Coon, Kilkenny / Muckalee, Kilkenny. Devoted husband of the recently deceased Bridie. Deeply regretted by his sons, Pat, John, Ger, Noel and James, daughter Mary, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren, brother Geoff, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 5pm on Saturday, 18th February. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers on Sunday at 1pm, followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Coon, arriving for 2pm funeral mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Brendan O'Mara

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Mara, Loreto Avenue, Riverside Drive, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) and much loved father of Liam and Liz. He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, brothers Tony, Noel and Michael, son-in-law Niall, daughter-in-law Angie, grandchildren Sinead, Neil, Cian, Leah, Emma and Tom, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30pm on Sunday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Monday after 11am. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Frank Power

The death has occurred of Frank Power, late of 15 Hillcrest, Piltown, Kilkenny.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday, February 19th, from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Piltown, on Monday, February 20th, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Team. House private on Monday morning, please.

The late Frank Mahony

The death has occurred of Frank Mahony, Viper, Kells, Kilkenny.

Mahony, Frank. Viper, Kells, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully on Friday, 17th February 2017, in the loving care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Predeceased by his son Philip. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, son Willie, daughters Jennifer, Neassa and Leisa, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arriving to Holy Cross Church, Kells, Co. Kilkenny on Sunday, 19th February, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Danesfort.