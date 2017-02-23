Deaths in Kilkenny, February 23, 2017

The late Laurence (Larry) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) O'Brien, Mallardstown, Callan, Kilkenny.

Laurence (Larry) O’Brien, Mallardstown, Callan Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Castleve, Kells, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully on Wednesday 22nd February 2017 in the loving care of Sarah and staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home Callan Co. Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his wife Peggy (nee Condon). Deeply regretted by his son Ger, daughter Kay (Gorman), daughter-in-law Breda, son-in-law Francie, grandchildren Sorcha, Lorcan and Tom, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home Callan on Thursday from 5pm. Funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Newtown Cemetery.

The late Vera Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Vera Kavanagh, Charleton Hill, New Ross, Wexford / The Rower, Kilkenny.

(late of The Rower, Co. Kilkenny). Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's funeral home, New Ross, on Thursday 23rd February from 3.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary and Michael's Parish Church, New Ross. Funeral Mass on Friday 24th February at 10am. Burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery.

The late Alan Brogan

The death has occurred of Alan Brogan, Lower Kilmacow, Kilmacow, Kilkenny.

Alan Brogan, Lower Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny who died unexpectedly on Wednesday, 22nd February. Alan will be sadly missed by his parents Tom and Anne, sister Jean, brothers Terry and Stephen, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing at his aunt Paula O'Shea's home, Lower Kilmacow, on Thursday, 23rd February, from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday, 24th February, to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, arriving for requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE ON FRIDAY.

The late Esther Brennan

The death has occurred of Esther Brennan, Massford, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

The death has taken place of Esther Brennan, Massford, Moneenroe, Castlecomer & Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Esther died at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and extended family.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Thursday night at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 9.30am followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe for Requiem Mass at 10.30am with burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Clogh.