Deaths in Kilkenny, February 24, 2017

The late Jim Murphy

The death has occurred of Jim Murphy, Stoneen, Thomastown, Kilkenny.



The death has taken place of Jim Murphy, Stoneen, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny peacefully at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy and Liam, sister Mary, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital mortuary from 5pm on Friday with Rosary and vigil prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the friends of St Columba's Hospital Thomastown.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

The late Ella O'Connell

The death has occurred of Ella O'Connell, Ballyellen, Goresbridge, Kilkenny.

In the loving care of the nursing staff at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Liam. Sadly missed by her loving son Jim, daughter Anne,son-in-law Billy, grandson Evan, nephews, nieces and friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 12 noon on Friday with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in The Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery, Goresbridge. Family flowers only.