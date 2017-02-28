Deaths in Kilkenny, February 28, 2017

The late Corinne Paul (née Hodgins)

The death has occurred of Corinne Paul (née Hodgins), Mount Brilliant, Greenshill, Kilkenny City.

In the loving care of the staff of the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Dearly loved and loving wife of Hugh and loving mother of Louise, Joanne and Gregory. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband, children, mother Lily, sisters Sandra, Avril and Pamela, brother Albert, father-in-law Cecil, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family circle and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday. Funeral Service at her home at 12.30pm on Wednesday (All Welcome) followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The late Thomas (Tom) Murtagh

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Murtagh, Gowran, Kilkenny.

Murtagh Thomas (Tom), Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, died February 26 2017. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, (Ina) sons Bernard, Garrett and Pio, daughter Caroline, grandchildren Lauren Caolan, Hollie, Diarmuid, Oisin, and Tadhg, daughters-in-law Maria and Cliona, son-in-law Ronnie, relatives and friends R.I.P. Reposing privately at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home (Family only). Removal on Tuesday evening to Church of the Assumption Gowran arriving for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday in Gowran Church followed by burial in the grounds of St. Nicholas' Church, Tulla, Threecastles, Co, Kilkenny. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to charity of your choice.

The late Philip Doheny

The death has occurred of Philip Doheny, Liss, Tullaroan, Kilkenny.

Philip died unexpectedly on Saturday 25th February 2017, in the loving care of staff at the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his brother John. Deeply regretted by his sister Breda Hope (Castlebar), brothers Edward (Tullaroan), Noel (Kilkenny), sister-in-law Joan, brother-in-law Alan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.