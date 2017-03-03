Deaths in Kilkenny, March 3, 2017

The late (Biddy) Fennelly (née Carr)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Fennelly (née Carr), Rathduff, Stoneyford, Kilkenny.

Bridget (Biddy) Fennelly, nee Carr, Rathduff, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny. Bridget died on Wednesday 1st March 2017 peacefully in the loving care of Management and Staff at Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and grandson Aaron. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, Shem, Carmel, Maura, Arthur, Helen, Josie, Paddy, Kevin, Michael and Tina, brother Albert, sister Maura, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 9.45am followed by removal to St. Leonard's Church, Dunnamaggin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Thomastown Cemetery.