Deaths in Kilkenny, March 9, 2017

The late Gerard O'Callaghan

The death has occurred of Gerard O'Callaghan, The Orchard, Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Kilmacow, Kilkenny.

Gerard O'Callaghan, The Orchard, Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford who died on 8th March peacefully at his home (The Mews, Kilmacow) surrounded by his loving family, Gerard will be sadly missed by his parents Ned and Phil, brother Fran, sisters Orla and Carmel, sister-in-law Margo, nephew Charlie, his Community, family and friends.

Reposing in Powers Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Thursday 9th March from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, Requiem Mass on Friday 10th March at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Brendan Marnell

The death has occurred of Brendan Marnell, Sunnydale, Inistioge, Kilkenny / Leopardstown, Dublin.

Brendan Marnell, Sunnydale, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny and late of Leopardstown, Dublin who died on Wednesday, 8th March. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford in the exceptional care of the staff of ICU and his loving family. Brendan will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Kathleen Knox

The death has occurred of Kathleen Knox, Kilcross, Inistioge, Kilkenny.

Lovingly remembered by her husband Martin, son Shane, daughters Grace, Laura, Catherine and Susan. Grandson, Martin, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence from 4.00pm today Wednesday with prayers at 8.00pm.

Removal to Clodagh Church for Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon with interment afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.