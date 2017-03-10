Deaths in Kilkenny, March 10, 2017

The late Catherine (Katie) Leahy (née Daniels)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Katie) Leahy (née Daniels),Carrigetna, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny.

Catherine (Katie) Leahy, nee Daniels, Carrigetna, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully on Thursday 9th March 2017 in the loving care of staff at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband Peter and sons Liam, John, Jim and Kieran. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Anthony Roche, sister Carmel, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Home, Kilmoganny on Friday 10th March from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 11.15am followed by removal to St. Eoghan's Church, Kilmoganny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

The late Brendan Marnell

The death has occurred of Brendan Marnell, Sunnydale, Inistioge, Kilkenny / Leopardstown, Dublin.

Brendan Marnell, Sunnydale, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny and late of Leopardstown, Dublin who died on Wednesday, 8th March. Peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford in the exceptional care of the staff of ICU and his loving family. Brendan will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Removal on Saturday 11th March to Saint Columcille's Church, Inistioge arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 2pm.

The late Mary Walsh (née Brownrigg)

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Brownrigg), Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny.



Formerly of Dunnamaggin and 'The Rising Sun' Mullinavat. Wife of the late Richie. Deeply regretted by her loving son Seán, daughters Cáit, Valerie and Róisín, son-in-law Bill, daughter-in-law Kathleen, granddaughter Róisín, grandsons Robert, Fearghal, Adam and Joe, brothers Paddy, Tom and Billy, sisters Breda and Neillie, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow on Friday from 4.00pm with prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal via her residence to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.