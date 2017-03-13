Deaths in Kilkenny, March 13, 2017

The late Frank Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Frank Kavanagh, 60 Newpark, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Kavanagh (60 Newpark, Kilkenny) 10th March 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Frank, beloved husband of the late Ann and much loved father of Helen, John, Ann, Alison, Martin, Frankie, Jackie, Noel and Lorraine, sadly missed by his loving family, brother Ned, sisters Vera, Julia, Kathleen and Nell, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 4.30 o'clock on Saturday evening with Rosary at 6 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning (March 13th) at 9.45 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Tony Heffernan

The death has occurred of Tony Heffernan, Knocknasillogue, Blackwater, Wexford / Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

Tony Heffernan, Knocknasillogue, Blackwater, Co. Wexford and formerly Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at Wexford General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Anne (nee Walsh), sons Albert, Niall and Justin, grandchildren Darragh, Terry, John, Ciara, Orla and Brian, in-laws, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, 11th March 2017, from 2pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Brigid's Church, Blackwater arriving for Reception Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.15am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Kennedy (nee Doyle)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Kennedy (nee Doyle), Airmount, Slieverue, Kilkenny.

Kennedy (nee Doyle) Airmount, Slieverue, Co Kilkenny,11th March, 2017. Margaret (Peggy), beloved wife of John and loving mother of Pat, Noeleen, Donie and Carmel. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Chris, sons-in-law Michael and Tommy and Kerstin and Ger, grandchildren great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm tomorrow, Sunday, 12th March, with rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Asssumption, Slieverue, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday, 13th March, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Shannnon (O'Keeffe) (née Moore)

The death has occurred of Mary Shannnon(O'Keeffe) (née Moore), formerly Ballydonnell and Kilmurry, Thomastown, Kilkenny.

May died in Epsom, Surrey, England on 17 February 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Requiem Mass at 11 am on Wednesday in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

The late Michael Power

The death has occurred of Michael Power, Kyle, Coolagh, Callan, Kilkenny.

Michael died peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital following a short illness. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother Stephen, sisters Teresa, Ann, Bridget and Mary Kate, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan with Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to Church of the Assumption, Callan, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Rosary on Monday night at 7pm in Molloy's Funeral Home. House private please.

The late Paula Kavanagh (née Carmody)

The death has occurred of Paula Kavanagh (née Carmody), 22 College Square, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Paula Kavanagh, peacefully after a short illness at Beaumont Hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, daughters Niamh and Sinead, sons in law Shane and Jeff, grandchildren Ellie and Jamie, brother and sisters Mariel, Helena, Rosemarie, Anita, John and Geraldine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny on Monday from 3.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Patricks Church, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

The late Thomas Drea

The death has occurred of Thomas Drea, Oldtown, Stoneyford, Kilkenny.



Tom died peacefully on Sunday, 12 March, at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown in his 94th year Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; his brother John, sister Betty, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Art, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2 pm Monday with Rosary at 7 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Brendan's Church, Stonyford to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.